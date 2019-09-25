Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Thomas Genon & Anthill Films to Release 'The Legend of Tommy G' in 2020

Sep 25, 2019
by LenzerheideBikepark  
BIKE KINGDOM Lenzerheide

by LenzerheideBikepark
Views: 133    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Press Release presented by: Lenzerheide Bike Park


Lenzerheide wants nothing less than to become the next level mountain bike destination. Step 1: Calling Anthill to shoot a movie with Thomas Genon.

Tommy G overlooking the BIKE KINGDOM

Anthill Films and Lenzerheide already successfully worked together in 2018 for Anthills latest release "Return to Earth". This collaboration worked so well that it was time for something new, something big!

With its bike park, the World Cups, World Championship 2018 and major investments in infrastructure, Lenzerheide has already made a name for itself and worked its way up into Europe's Prime League of mountain biking. But Lenzerheide wants more and will become the "Bike Kingdom", going live 2020. And that is not only a new positioning but also a promise. New trails, new events, new offers plus a mountain bike app that transforms the mountain into a virtual playground and creates a fascinating symbiosis between the real and digital world of action sports.

Scrubing rollers is business as usual

There is a lot to look forward to. But first, we are looking forward to the new movie "The Legend of Tommy G" in which world-class rider Thomas Genon aka Tommy G shreds the trails of the Bike Kingdom.

bigquotesTommy is the perfect cast for this film because Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide is an incredibly versatile region and Tommy is an equally versatile mountain biker.Darcy Wittenburg, Anthill Films

For Thomas Genon this movie project is the first big thing for him after his injury break and perfect training for Red Bull Rampage 2019 in only a few weeks.

bigquotesWorking together with Anthill Fillms always means something amazing is happening. Having a playground literally in the size of a kingdom is putting things to a new level.Tommy G

Darcy Wittenburg Darren McCullough Colin Jones Thomas Genon

The shooting in the Bike Kingdom has been going on for a week and will continue for another week. The release of the «The Legend of Tommy G» is scheduled for spring 2020. Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide will open its doors as soon as the snow has melted (expected end of April 2020), and there is no getting away from celebrating a big opening party from June 19th to 21st to celebrate the all new Bike Kingdom App, the new trails and the bike sport itself.

Stay tuned: bikekingdom.ch

Regions in Article
Lenzerheide Bikepark

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Anthill Films Thomas Genon Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
110487 views
Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019
90984 views
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
62246 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
57552 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
56502 views
Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock
48415 views
Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt
41085 views
Review: Industry Nine's More Affordable 101 Enduro S Wheelset
35938 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014892
Mobile Version of Website