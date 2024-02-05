Thomas Genon Joins the GT Bicycles Roster

Wow TG on GT, what a great announcement. We are very excited to welcome Tommy G to the party here at GT! What an amazing story this is, he started out riding GT as a kid trying to make a name for himself. Full circle, now he is bringing his amazing riding back to where it all started. He is the latest to join our Wrecking Crew here where we are all about Fast Lines and Good Times. I speak for the whole team when I say we are all so stoked to have you back with GT . . . TG!” — Jason Schiers, Managing Director from GT Bicycles.