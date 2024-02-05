Thomas Genon Joins the GT Bicycles Roster

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles
It's official. GT Bicycles has signed Thomas Genon, aka Tommy G. The Californian bike brand, founded in 1972, will start supporting the Belgian rider for his first competition of the season, Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania, on 23 and 24 February.
GT or TG. The two initials were just waiting for their partnership. The Californian bike brand now equips Thomas Genon, aka Tommy G, a freeride legend with ten consecutive Red Bull Rampage participations. The Belgian rider will ride a Fury Carbon frame, designed for downhill mountain biking. A return to his teenage years for Thomas, who fell asleep one Christmas Eve in the 2000s with his new GT frame, found under the Christmas tree, before turning professional.
|I am thrilled to be joining this iconic brand. The feeling I got with the GT team has been great so far. They understand my sport, my passion and they all ride bikes and are very familiar with the freeride scene. I feel like I am at the right place and this gets me pumped for the future.—Thomas Genon
GT Bicycles, which signed a multi-year contract with the rider, had a frame customized by Alistair Mclean of Fat Creations Custom Paints. A true collaboration between artist and rider. With a purple color and the initials GT x TG, visible, sealing their partnership. The set-up was filmed by Jules Langeard, Tommy G's go-to videographer.
|Wow TG on GT, what a great announcement. We are very excited to welcome Tommy G to the party here at GT! What an amazing story this is, he started out riding GT as a kid trying to make a name for himself. Full circle, now he is bringing his amazing riding back to where it all started. He is the latest to join our Wrecking Crew here where we are all about Fast Lines and Good Times. I speak for the whole team when I say we are all so stoked to have you back with GT . . . TG!”—Jason Schiers, Managing Director from GT Bicycles.
Thomas joins GT’s roster of some of the most accomplished riders in mountain biking, including Brage Vestavik, Tyler McCaul, Eliot Lapotre, David Lieb, Wyn Masters and Hans Rey. He also joins GT alongside newcomer Jake Atkinson.
Born in 1993, Tommy G has become a pillar of the slopestyle and freeride scene. In 2012, the Belgian rider won Red Bull Joyride in slopestyle at the age of 18. Three years later, he became number one of the FMB Diamond Series Overall. As for Red Bull Rampage, he has exceptional longevity, with 10 consecutive participations and eight top 10 finishes.
Follow Thomas on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ThomasGenonMTB
Instagram: www.instagram.com/thomasgenon
Follow GT Bicycles on social media:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/gtbicycles
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@gtbicycles
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@GTBicycles1
In all seriousness, fella did deserve a ride, he's got a good one!
Come on GT, bring it back.