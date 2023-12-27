Thomas Genon Off Canyon After 11 Years

Farewell Canyon



Turning the page on a huge part of my life. Thank you Roman for believing in me as a 19-year-old kid. 2024 has been challenging for sure. But also eye-opening on what is my future. This is definitely one of toughest decision I had to make so far. 11 years later, it’s time to move on. Sending love to my Canyon family. At the end of the day, mtb is our passion and we meet at the trails — Thomas Genon