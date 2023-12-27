Thomas Genon Off Canyon After 11 Years

Thomas Genon
has announced that he will be the latest rider to leave Canyon as his 11-year partnership with the brand comes to an end.
Following the news of Tomas Lemoine departing Canyon after nine years
, Thomas Genon is the next long-timer to part ways with the German brand as he will be looking for something fresh in 2024. We don't know what his plans are for 2024 or which bike he may end up riding, but we will provide an update once we know more.
|Farewell Canyon
Turning the page on a huge part of my life. Thank you Roman for believing in me as a 19-year-old kid. 2024 has been challenging for sure. But also eye-opening on what is my future. This is definitely one of toughest decision I had to make so far. 11 years later, it’s time to move on. Sending love to my Canyon family. At the end of the day, mtb is our passion and we meet at the trails— Thomas Genon