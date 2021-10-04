Thomas Genon Takes Brett Rheeder's Place at Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull has confirmed that Thomas Genon will be taking Brett Rheeder's place at Red Bull Rampage this year.
As we reported yesterday, Brett Rheeder has not recovered from his knee injury
and had to pull out of the event leaving a spot open to one of the reserves. Thomas Genon, Emil Johansson, DJ Brandt and Antoine Bizet were all on the list but it was the Belgian rider that got the nod and will be competing on October 15.
Genon has competed in the past 7 Rampage events since making his debut in 2013. He has a best-ever result of fifth at the event, which he achieved in 2015 and 2018.
Current 2021 Red Bull Rampage Rider List:
|Thomas Genon & Reed Boggs are joining the party in the desert. Healing vibes to Brett Rheeder and Brendog and fingers crossed we’ll see them back in Utah next year.—Red Bull Bike
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Tyler McCaul (USA)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Carson Storch(USA)
Kyle Strait (USA)
Vincent Tupin (FRA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Brage Vestavik (NOR)
Cam Zink (USA)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Thomas Genon (BEL)Alternates:
Emil Johansson (SWE)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Antoine Bizet (FRA)
More info, here
.
15 Comments
In my opinion, it should be 20 total riders. I recall they had more riders than 15 in past years.
It should be top 10 from last rampage are auto invited.
Then top 5 from proving grounds.
Then top 5 video submissions.
Post a Comment