Thomas Genon Takes Brett Rheeder's Place at Red Bull Rampage

Oct 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Tommy G testing out the speed.

Red Bull has confirmed that Thomas Genon will be taking Brett Rheeder's place at Red Bull Rampage this year.

As we reported yesterday, Brett Rheeder has not recovered from his knee injury and had to pull out of the event leaving a spot open to one of the reserves. Thomas Genon, Emil Johansson, DJ Brandt and Antoine Bizet were all on the list but it was the Belgian rider that got the nod and will be competing on October 15.

Genon has competed in the past 7 Rampage events since making his debut in 2013. He has a best-ever result of fifth at the event, which he achieved in 2015 and 2018.

bigquotesThomas Genon & Reed Boggs are joining the party in the desert. Healing vibes to Brett Rheeder and Brendog and fingers crossed we’ll see them back in Utah next year.Red Bull Bike


Current 2021 Red Bull Rampage Rider List:
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Tyler McCaul  (USA)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Carson Storch(USA)
Kyle Strait  (USA)
Vincent Tupin  (FRA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Brage Vestavik (NOR)
Cam Zink (USA)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Thomas Genon (BEL)

Alternates:
Emil Johansson (SWE)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Antoine Bizet (FRA)

More info, here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Brett Rheeder Thomas Genon Red Bull Rampage


15 Comments

  • 18 2
 Hopefully something will work out for DJ
  • 1 0
 Now I’m curious about how they choose their riders.

In my opinion, it should be 20 total riders. I recall they had more riders than 15 in past years.

It should be top 10 from last rampage are auto invited.
Then top 5 from proving grounds.
Then top 5 video submissions.
  • 4 0
 Whew, that is short notice for Tommy G and his build crew.
  • 3 0
 Genon is consistently one of my favorites to watch. Such fluid style and classic tricks, both directions
  • 4 0
 Salute
  • 4 0
 Go get 'em Tommy G!
  • 2 0
 Stacked bench! Shame for any of these guys to miss the event/ Thomas Genon, Emil Johansson, DJ Brandt and Antoine Bizet
  • 6 4
 DJ
  • 2 0
 The Legend of Thomas G!
  • 7 5
 #DJgotrobbed
  • 1 0
 well...that dude is a ripper, so best of luck TG
  • 1 0
 Yeah G!
  • 1 0
 Allez la Friiiiiittteee!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



