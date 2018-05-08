VIDEOS

Thomas Lapeyrie Speaks About His Recovery & Rides An eMTB - Video

May 7, 2018
by Orbea  

At the start of the 2018 season, Orbea Enduro Team rider Thomas was hospitalized. In this video, he speaks about his current recovery process and plans for the season.



You can follow Thomas on his web site.


MENTIONS: @orbea


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Incredible. So awesome to see relentless refusal to give up. Also so many different avenues to visit when training/rehabbing. Best of health and luck to Thomas this year and for years to come Smile

