Video: Thomas Lapeyrie Reveals his Crowdfunded Team 404 Program

Life is like that we all know ups and downs. What better symbol to have this champion of resilience with us today. Thomas recently went through major health concerns, which many of us would have given up on, but he faced up admirably.

I was moved and impressed by the guy, so when he found himself in trouble, and even if all our budgets were frozen, we found solutions. Not out of opportunism, but out of duty with the feeling that it was up to us to do it as long as it would validate the material made available to it.



He will inspire us at Tribe and should serve as an example for the entire mountain biking community in these uncertain times. We all need it, we will all need it and Thomas has shown us the way. The coincidence of life means that it is now side by side that the TRIBE and T Lap routes will continue, ready to give everything when the lights are green again and if they are orange, it's the same because we will never let go of anything either! — Fred Glo, Tribe Sports Group