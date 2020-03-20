Video: Thomas Lapeyrie Reveals his Crowdfunded Team 404 Program

Mar 20, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Thomas Lapeyrie has announced he will be riding on a Yeti SB150 and be supported by French distributor Tribe Sports Group alongside his crowdfunding campaign.


The rider.404 donors remain the principal sponsor for Thomas but his equipment will come from Yeti, Fox Factory, Mavic, Michelin, Magura, Tag Metals Racing, Race Face, Crankbrothers, Selle Italia, Slicy, Swat, Leatt, Urge, Five, Northwave and Vaude.


bigquotesAt the beginning of the year, I got the big luck to have a quick call with Fred Glo. Few days later I meet him straight in the TribeSportGroup factory. The factory has always help the talented riders, since the beginning of the Enduro World Series. Fred ears about the Rider.404 crowdfunding project and he directly wanted to help him. That’s why I decided to truly trust on the company and jump onboard with the crew and the support they will offer me. And today I realize that I’m super lucky to have on my side the TribeSportGroup. Its been few weeks now that I rode with the new Yeti SB 150.

After few days of riding with this beast I realize that the TribeSportGroup company offer me the best bike I never rode. The mix is perfect between power and efficiency, the bike is smooth enough, strong enough, more you gave him skills more he will take it. Faster you ride better the comportment take advantage of the track.

I’m 'STOCKED' how things turn and damn pretty EXCITED to start this late season.Thomas Lapeyrie


bigquotesLife is like that we all know ups and downs. What better symbol to have this champion of resilience with us today. Thomas recently went through major health concerns, which many of us would have given up on, but he faced up admirably.
I was moved and impressed by the guy, so when he found himself in trouble, and even if all our budgets were frozen, we found solutions. Not out of opportunism, but out of duty with the feeling that it was up to us to do it as long as it would validate the material made available to it.

He will inspire us at Tribe and should serve as an example for the entire mountain biking community in these uncertain times. We all need it, we will all need it and Thomas has shown us the way. The coincidence of life means that it is now side by side that the TRIBE and T Lap routes will continue, ready to give everything when the lights are green again and if they are orange, it's the same because we will never let go of anything either!Fred Glo, Tribe Sports Group

Lapeyrie's crowdfunding is still open, here.

Posted In:
Videos Racing Rumours Yeti Thomas Lapeyrie Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Recreational Cycling Banned in France]
61860 views
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
59045 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
54290 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
49667 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
43163 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
42936 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1991 Bradbury Manitou FS
35990 views
Video: Ben Cathro Returns to World Cup Racing in Episode 1 of 'The Privateer: Walk The Talk'
32115 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 he should ride for Lapierre
  • 1 0
 Plot twist: there will be no races this year.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007554
Mobile Version of Website