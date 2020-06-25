Thomas Vanderham & Veronique Sandler Build and Ride a New Alpine Trail in 'Born from the Backcountry'

Jun 25, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBritish Columbia’s Kootenay mountains contain some of the world’s most unforgiving—and beautiful—terrain. The peaks, ridges and valleys of the region are remote, extensive and rugged, creating the opportunity for a backcountry experience like no other. Less than four miles as the crow flies from Retallack Lodge lies Antoine Basin, a heavily mined, yet seemingly untapped valley, especially when it comes to trailbuilding. Born from the Backcountry, a new film from Freehub Magazine, follows Thomas Vanderham, Veronique Sandler and the Retallack build crew as they spend a week camping and creating in this place of endless potential.Freehub Magazine


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Thomas Vanderham Veronique Sandler


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
138682 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
74391 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
60026 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
47163 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
40742 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
37558 views
Bike Check & Interview: Evan Turpen's High Pivot Steel Beauty
36634 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
34160 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011879
Mobile Version of Website