Thomas Vanderham & Veronique Sandler Build and Ride a New Alpine Trail in 'Born from the Backcountry'

British Columbia’s Kootenay mountains contain some of the world’s most unforgiving—and beautiful—terrain. The peaks, ridges and valleys of the region are remote, extensive and rugged, creating the opportunity for a backcountry experience like no other. Less than four miles as the crow flies from Retallack Lodge lies Antoine Basin, a heavily mined, yet seemingly untapped valley, especially when it comes to trailbuilding. Born from the Backcountry, a new film from Freehub Magazine, follows Thomas Vanderham, Veronique Sandler and the Retallack build crew as they spend a week camping and creating in this place of endless potential. — Freehub Magazine