Dakine Releases Thomas Vanderham Signature Series Apparel

Dakine has a deep rooted history in mountain biking going back more than 20 years. Throughout this time many things have changed, but one rider has remained a constant part of the Dakine Ohana. This season we celebrate the legendary Thomas Vanderham with the release of his Signature Series collection. With multiple pieces designed to handle every type of condition Thomas encounters while riding on his home trails of Vancouver's North Shore, this Signature Series is not only a tribute to Thomas, but his favorite riding spots as well.
"The Signature Series is a combination of old favourites and new pieces. The Vectra short for example has been my go-to for awhile and I thought a pant version would be an awesome addition as a lightweight, pedal friendly piece. Similarly, a hybrid material jersey is nice to bridge the gap on those days you might be debating between a jacket and a long sleeve jersey. I think it is about building some new pieces off of the products I've loved for awhile." -Thomas Vanderham
The Darkside Long Sleeve Jersey comes in two colors, Maroon Landing and Indigogo Print.
Photos: Sterling Lorence
Filming: Nic Genovese/Mind Spark Cinema
Editing: Tyler Malay/Workhorse CollectiveThomas Vanderham Signature Series
details and features:
"Riding here on a daily basis you experience the full spectrum of conditions and dressing for the weather at different times of the year can be a challenge. I wanted to add some products to Dakine's apparel line that would give riders more options when gearing up for a ride."-Thomas Vanderham
Darkside Long Sleeve Jersey
$90 USD MSRP
Purpose: Long sleeve jersey for cooler temps
Shut down windproof front panel (100% Recycled Poly)
4-way stretch construction
Birdseye Mesh 100% Recycled Polyester with Polygiene and Blue Sign Finish
Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
Cut crewneck, raglan sleeves and 2” (5cm) drop rear hem
UPF 20+ sun protection
Darkside Short Sleeve Jersey
$80 USD MSRP
Purpose: Durable short sleeve jersey for all styles of riding
4-way stretch construction
Birdseye Mesh 100% Recycled Polyester with Polygiene and Blue Sign Finish
Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
Cut crewneck, raglan sleeves and 2” (5cm) drop rear hem
UPF 20+ sun protection
Darkside Syncline Tee
$45 USD MSRP
Purpose: Lightweight, breathable, and quick drying for hot summer rides
4-way stretch construction
Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
Cut Crewneck, raglan sleeves and 2" (5cm) drop rear hem
UPF 40+
Darkside Method Tee
$45 USD MSRP
Purpose: Tech tee for casual rides or around town.
Premium Cotton Handed Poly
Minimal Seams for Maximum Comfort
Relaxed Cut
Breathable/Durable
4-Way stretch
UPF 20+
Vectra Pant
$125 USD MSRP
Purpose: Lightweight Gravity pants that excel at climbing.
Gravity Fit
Built-in Webbing Belt with Camming Quick-Release Waist Buckle
Ventilated Laser Perforated Inner Thigh
2 Secure Thigh Pockets
Vectra Short
$95 USD MSRP
Purpose: Lightweight and durable shorts for all types of riding
Gravity Fit
Built in Webbing Belt with Camming Quick-Release Waist Buckle
Articulating Stretch Panels
Ventilated Laser Perforated Waist and Inner Thigh
Zippered (2) Thigh Pockets
14' Inseam
Cross-X Glove
$40 USD MSRP
Purpose: Padded gloves for aggressive riding
Breathable 4-way stretch twill shell
Silicone gripper fingertip and thumb for non-slip brake lever and gear shifting
Touch screen compatible
Hot Laps Stealth
$45 USD MSRP
Purpose: Stealthy waist bag that fits under the jersey
Breathable air mesh backpanel
Deployable side water bottle pocket
Internal fleece lined phone pocket
100% Recycled Polyester
Darkside Trucker
$30 USD MSRP
Purpose: Post ride chillin'
Foam backed 5 panel slightly curved bill trucker
Adjustable snap back
Embroidered front panel
