Dakine Releases Thomas Vanderham Signature Series Apparel

Press Release: Dakine

The Darkside Long Sleeve Jersey comes with a windproof panel on the chest and arms to protect against the chill during high speed descents.

Quick drying birdseye mesh on the back allows heat to escape during climbs.

"The Signature Series is a combination of old favourites and new pieces. The Vectra short for example has been my go-to for awhile and I thought a pant version would be an awesome addition as a lightweight, pedal friendly piece. Similarly, a hybrid material jersey is nice to bridge the gap on those days you might be debating between a jacket and a long sleeve jersey. I think it is about building some new pieces off of the products I've loved for awhile." -Thomas Vanderham

The Darkside Long Sleeve Jersey comes in two colors, Maroon Landing and Indigogo Print.

The collection also features a short sleeve jersey without the windproof panel.

Disclaimer: Vanderham riding style not included with purchase.

Thomas Vanderham Signature Series

"Riding here on a daily basis you experience the full spectrum of conditions and dressing for the weather at different times of the year can be a challenge. I wanted to add some products to Dakine's apparel line that would give riders more options when gearing up for a ride."-Thomas Vanderham



Darkside Long Sleeve Jersey

$90 USD MSRP

Purpose: Long sleeve jersey for cooler temps

Shut down windproof front panel (100% Recycled Poly)

4-way stretch construction

Birdseye Mesh 100% Recycled Polyester with Polygiene and Blue Sign Finish

Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology

Cut crewneck, raglan sleeves and 2” (5cm) drop rear hem

UPF 20+ sun protection

Darkside Short Sleeve Jersey

$80 USD MSRP

Purpose: Durable short sleeve jersey for all styles of riding

4-way stretch construction

Birdseye Mesh 100% Recycled Polyester with Polygiene and Blue Sign Finish

Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology

Cut crewneck, raglan sleeves and 2” (5cm) drop rear hem

UPF 20+ sun protection

Darkside Syncline Tee

$45 USD MSRP

Purpose: Lightweight, breathable, and quick drying for hot summer rides

4-way stretch construction

Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology

Cut Crewneck, raglan sleeves and 2" (5cm) drop rear hem

UPF 40+

Darkside Method Tee

$45 USD MSRP

Purpose: Tech tee for casual rides or around town.

Premium Cotton Handed Poly

Minimal Seams for Maximum Comfort

Relaxed Cut

Breathable/Durable

4-Way stretch

UPF 20+

Vectra Pant

$125 USD MSRP

Purpose: Lightweight Gravity pants that excel at climbing.

Gravity Fit

Built-in Webbing Belt with Camming Quick-Release Waist Buckle

Ventilated Laser Perforated Inner Thigh

2 Secure Thigh Pockets

Vectra Short

$95 USD MSRP

Purpose: Lightweight and durable shorts for all types of riding

Gravity Fit

Built in Webbing Belt with Camming Quick-Release Waist Buckle

Articulating Stretch Panels

Ventilated Laser Perforated Waist and Inner Thigh

Zippered (2) Thigh Pockets

14' Inseam

Cross-X Glove

$40 USD MSRP

Purpose: Padded gloves for aggressive riding

Breathable 4-way stretch twill shell

Silicone gripper fingertip and thumb for non-slip brake lever and gear shifting

Touch screen compatible

Hot Laps Stealth

$45 USD MSRP

Purpose: Stealthy waist bag that fits under the jersey

Breathable air mesh backpanel

Deployable side water bottle pocket

Internal fleece lined phone pocket

100% Recycled Polyester

Darkside Trucker

$30 USD MSRP

Purpose: Post ride chillin'

Foam backed 5 panel slightly curved bill trucker

Adjustable snap back

Embroidered front panel

