Dakine Releases Thomas Vanderham Signature Series Apparel

May 10, 2023
by Dakine  

Press Release: Dakine

Dakine has a deep rooted history in mountain biking going back more than 20 years. Throughout this time many things have changed, but one rider has remained a constant part of the Dakine Ohana. This season we celebrate the legendary Thomas Vanderham with the release of his Signature Series collection. With multiple pieces designed to handle every type of condition Thomas encounters while riding on his home trails of Vancouver's North Shore, this Signature Series is not only a tribute to Thomas, but his favorite riding spots as well.

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence
The Darkside Long Sleeve Jersey comes with a windproof panel on the chest and arms to protect against the chill during high speed descents.

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore. Photo by Sterling Lorence
Quick drying birdseye mesh on the back allows heat to escape during climbs.

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence
Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence

"The Signature Series is a combination of old favourites and new pieces. The Vectra short for example has been my go-to for awhile and I thought a pant version would be an awesome addition as a lightweight, pedal friendly piece. Similarly, a hybrid material jersey is nice to bridge the gap on those days you might be debating between a jacket and a long sleeve jersey. I think it is about building some new pieces off of the products I've loved for awhile." -Thomas Vanderham


Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence
Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore. photo by Sterling Lorence
The Darkside Long Sleeve Jersey comes in two colors, Maroon Landing and Indigogo Print.

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence
The collection also features a short sleeve jersey without the windproof panel.

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence
Disclaimer: Vanderham riding style not included with purchase.

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Photos: Sterling Lorence
Filming: Nic Genovese/Mind Spark Cinema
Editing: Tyler Malay/Workhorse Collective

Thomas Vanderham Signature Series details and features:

"Riding here on a daily basis you experience the full spectrum of conditions and dressing for the weather at different times of the year can be a challenge. I wanted to add some products to Dakine's apparel line that would give riders more options when gearing up for a ride."-Thomas Vanderham

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Darkside Long Sleeve Jersey
$90 USD MSRP
Purpose: Long sleeve jersey for cooler temps
Shut down windproof front panel (100% Recycled Poly)
4-way stretch construction
Birdseye Mesh 100% Recycled Polyester with Polygiene and Blue Sign Finish
Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
Cut crewneck, raglan sleeves and 2” (5cm) drop rear hem
UPF 20+ sun protection
Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore. photo by Sterling Lorence

Darkside Short Sleeve Jersey
$80 USD MSRP
Purpose: Durable short sleeve jersey for all styles of riding
4-way stretch construction
Birdseye Mesh 100% Recycled Polyester with Polygiene and Blue Sign Finish
Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
Cut crewneck, raglan sleeves and 2” (5cm) drop rear hem
UPF 20+ sun protection

Darkside Syncline Tee

Darkside Syncline Tee
$45 USD MSRP
Purpose: Lightweight, breathable, and quick drying for hot summer rides
4-way stretch construction
Antimicrobial Odor Control Technology
Cut Crewneck, raglan sleeves and 2" (5cm) drop rear hem
UPF 40+
Darkside Method Tech Tee

Darkside Method Tee
$45 USD MSRP
Purpose: Tech tee for casual rides or around town.
Premium Cotton Handed Poly
Minimal Seams for Maximum Comfort
Relaxed Cut
Breathable/Durable
4-Way stretch
UPF 20+

Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore. photo by Sterling Lorence

Vectra Pant
$125 USD MSRP
Purpose: Lightweight Gravity pants that excel at climbing.
Gravity Fit
Built-in Webbing Belt with Camming Quick-Release Waist Buckle
Ventilated Laser Perforated Inner Thigh
2 Secure Thigh Pockets
Thomas Vanderham on Vancouver s North Shore BC. Photo by Sterling Lorence

Vectra Short
$95 USD MSRP
Purpose: Lightweight and durable shorts for all types of riding
Gravity Fit
Built in Webbing Belt with Camming Quick-Release Waist Buckle
Articulating Stretch Panels
Ventilated Laser Perforated Waist and Inner Thigh
Zippered (2) Thigh Pockets
14' Inseam


Cross-X Glove
$40 USD MSRP
Purpose: Padded gloves for aggressive riding
Breathable 4-way stretch twill shell
Silicone gripper fingertip and thumb for non-slip brake lever and gear shifting
Touch screen compatible

Hot Laps Stealth
$45 USD MSRP
Purpose: Stealthy waist bag that fits under the jersey
Breathable air mesh backpanel
Deployable side water bottle pocket
Internal fleece lined phone pocket
100% Recycled Polyester

Darkside Trucker

Darkside Trucker
$30 USD MSRP
Purpose: Post ride chillin'
Foam backed 5 panel slightly curved bill trucker
Adjustable snap back
Embroidered front panel



Check out the entire collection at www.dakine.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Dakine Thomas Vanderham


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Specialized Turbo Levo SL - The Electric Stumpjumper EVO
68730 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Which Saddles Pinkbike's Editors Put on Their Own Bikes
64945 views
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
50811 views
Review: 2023 Bold Unplugged - Tracloc, Hidden Shock, & Two Smoking Barrels
38425 views
Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William
38053 views
14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William
36085 views
Review: We Are One Convergence Carbon Wheelset
34863 views
How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
33253 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 His section with Sam Hill in Follow Me has to be one of the greatest film segments of all time. For the Vanderham fans out there:

www.pinkbike.com/video/488221
  • 2 0
 nicest guy in mountain biking
  • 1 0
 Da Wet Kine and Da Cold Kine
  • 1 0
 Da Kine of jerseys I like
  • 1 0
 Thomas





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044639
Mobile Version of Website