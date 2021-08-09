Thor Releases Fall 2022 MTB Apparel Line, Announces Partnership with Aaron Gwin

Aug 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Motorcross racewear brand Thor has crossed over into the mountain bike world with the Assist bike collection in its 2022 apparel line and has announced a new partnership with Aaron Gwin.

Thor aims to provide a full range of bike apparel to cover a wide range of riding needs such as casual trail laps, full-on downhill racing, and eMTB rides. The line includes short- and long-sleeved jerseys, shorts, gloves, and even a chamois. There's also a collaboration line with Intense that includes essentially all the same Assist gear plus some pants, all with Intense's branding and signature checkerboard print.

Like Thor, Aaron Gwin is another moto-MTB crossover, so the partnership makes sense. After racing BMX then motocross before he started downhill racing, Gwin said joining THOR's factory team is what he's always wanted.

bigquotesI’ve been a huge fan of the Thor brand since I was a kid. My dad bought me my first Thor kit from the local motorcycle store when I was twelve and I always dreamed of racing for them as a pro when I grew up. Having the opportunity now to be the rider who will launch the Thor brand into mountain biking is pretty awesome. It’s funny how certain things in life come full circle, this is definitely one of those childhood “dream come true” type of moments for me. I can’t wait to get started.Aaron Gwin

The Assist collection will become available in 2022 online and from Thor dealers.





45 Comments

  • 21 2
 I guess including a link was too much work here? Blank Stare

www.thormx.com/bike
  • 32 4
 Gwin musta forgot to include it, just like his application to the world champs....
  • 2 1
 POG
  • 3 5
 musta forgot cosmetics to the apparel line too.
  • 4 1
 Must be on the outside+ version
  • 1 0
 Hahah thank you! You should apply for PB
  • 1 0
 @racecase: these loom 100x better than that last TLD release.
  • 19 5
 make sense they use a motobike for this ad. ah sorry. eBike, my bad
  • 1 30
flag freeridejerk888 (47 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Do you really not know the difference or are you trying to be funny and failing
  • 1 18
flag nickfranko (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 If you think a motobike, like the Cake, and an e-bike are equivalent, I feel bad for you son. You must not have very much experience riding fun bikes.
  • 1 0
 this guy gets it, lol
  • 7 0
 I am curious how much switching sponsors frequently (especially when signature products are involved) affects the value he brings to brands. Take tires for example, makes signature onza product and moves on. What does that say about the signature product?
  • 10 0
 I bet it'll take a hammering
  • 1 2
 As long as there's no Mjölnir him when he rides... Mjöls are dangerous, they kill untold numbers of mountain bikers every year.
  • 1 0
 "Oh, my God. The hammer pulled you off?"
  • 10 0
 We have eMTB specific clothing now?
  • 15 0
 It's cold riding uphill without working.
  • 3 1
 causal riding...sure, clothing can be specifically tailored for that
down hill...sure, clothing can be specifically tailored for that
racing...sure, clothing can be specifically tailored for that
eBike....WTF? is it fire retardant????
drawing a distinction for eBikes is like saying you make clothing specifically for 29" wheels versus 27.5"...it makes no sense
  • 5 0
 It's nice that jersey comes pre-splattered with blood, major time saver.
  • 2 0
 Thor easily makes some of the coolest moto gear. Glad they're expanding the mtb selection this year to include more non-intense branded stuff!
  • 5 2
 The first word, "motoRcross" is misspelled.
  • 3 0
 Wow. That's like motocross 101 :-/
  • 2 0
 I see how it is, you partner with him over me.... Its A Bold Strategy Cotton, Lets See If It Pays Off For Em
  • 1 0
 Thor - owned by Parts Unlimited, Parts Unlimited distributes Intense E Bikes to moto shops - the marketing makes sense from that perspective.
  • 6 4
 Top step at Worlds, Gwinner!
  • 2 1
 no
  • 2 0
 to expand on my other comment, gwin has never won worlds and is nowhere near the pace of the top guys so I dont think he is close to having a shot
  • 1 0
 I'll take that action.
  • 2 0
 gwinners insdie line podcast was really good btw
  • 1 0
 Is this going to be the usual nonsense where their full outfit, not including padding, is like $300?
  • 2 0
 I approve of this range…
  • 1 0
 does anyone actually like when gear has slogans or phrases on it? 'the first the forever' .. really? it just seems so lame
  • 1 0
 whatever distracts from the eBike I guess
  • 1 0
 $40 for a short sleeve jersey??? Did they not get the memo that it should cost at least $75 to appeal to mtber's
  • 1 0
 man....you had me until I scrolled down and saw the eBike content
  • 2 1
 ebikes are not mountain bikes lol. Ebike clothing, cringe.
  • 1 0
 Thor? I want a shirt from Korg
  • 1 0
 Good ol Big Sky!
  • 6 7
 hope they got Gwin cheap, hes slumping
  • 8 1
 User name checks out.
Below threshold threads are hidden

