Thor Releases Fall 2022 MTB Apparel Line, Announces Partnership with Aaron Gwin

I’ve been a huge fan of the Thor brand since I was a kid. My dad bought me my first Thor kit from the local motorcycle store when I was twelve and I always dreamed of racing for them as a pro when I grew up. Having the opportunity now to be the rider who will launch the Thor brand into mountain biking is pretty awesome. It’s funny how certain things in life come full circle, this is definitely one of those childhood “dream come true” type of moments for me. I can’t wait to get started. — Aaron Gwin