Thor Releases Fall 2022 MTB Apparel Line, Announces Partnership with Aaron Gwin

Motorcross racewear brand Thor
has crossed over into the mountain bike world with the Assist bike collection in its 2022 apparel line and has announced a new partnership with Aaron Gwin.
Thor aims to provide a full range of bike apparel to cover a wide range of riding needs such as casual trail laps, full-on downhill racing, and eMTB rides. The line includes short- and long-sleeved jerseys, shorts, gloves, and even a chamois. There's also a collaboration line with Intense that includes essentially all the same Assist gear plus some pants, all with Intense's branding and signature checkerboard print.
Like Thor, Aaron Gwin is another moto-MTB crossover, so the partnership makes sense. After racing BMX then motocross before he started downhill racing, Gwin said joining THOR's factory team is what he's always wanted.
|I’ve been a huge fan of the Thor brand since I was a kid. My dad bought me my first Thor kit from the local motorcycle store when I was twelve and I always dreamed of racing for them as a pro when I grew up. Having the opportunity now to be the rider who will launch the Thor brand into mountain biking is pretty awesome. It’s funny how certain things in life come full circle, this is definitely one of those childhood “dream come true” type of moments for me. I can’t wait to get started.—Aaron Gwin
The Assist collection will become available in 2022 online and from Thor dealers.
45 Comments
www.thormx.com/bike
down hill...sure, clothing can be specifically tailored for that
racing...sure, clothing can be specifically tailored for that
eBike....WTF? is it fire retardant????
drawing a distinction for eBikes is like saying you make clothing specifically for 29" wheels versus 27.5"...it makes no sense
TREK -> Specialized -> yt --> intense (next = walmart?)
Troylee --> thor (next = H&M?)
soon he ll be naked running down the Hill
Post a Comment