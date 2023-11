Thought Experiment: How Good Could e-Bikes Get?

Weight and range

How much lighter could ebike batteries get?

Energy densities for lithium-ion batteries have increased dramatically over recent years, with no sign of slowing down. From physicsworld.com

Battery prices have fallen rapidly and consistently. Source: Our World In Data Volumetric energy density is improving at an accelerating rate. Courtesy of Energy.gov

Cost and size

What about sustainability?

Love them or loathe them, there's no doubt that e-bikes are getting better. Think back a few years and the first eMTBs were shockingly unrefined, unreliable, noisy, heavy and lacking in range.Their modern descents are better in almost every way. Yet at the same time, they don't always feel like the finished product. A modern, full-power e-bike still weighs around 25 kg / 55 lb - perhaps 8 kg more than an equivalent non-motorised bike. Yet the range is often less than ideal - not enough to ride all day without restricting power.This got me thinking - theoretically, how much better could e-bikes get?Given the exponential improvement in battery tech we're currently seeing, could we ever see eMTBs with ample rangea weight figure that offers a similar ride feel to a regular bike on the descents? And what about sustainability - are e-bikes a problem for the environment and if so, can that be addressed?Most of the additional weight in an ebike is the battery. The Orbea Rise Carbon (pictured above) weighs as little as 15.9 kg (35.1 lb) with a 360 Wh battery. Remove that battery (which weighs 1.9 kg) and the rest of the bike weighs just 14.0 kg (30.9 lb). That includes a Shimano EP801 motor, which is software limited to 60 Nm in this case but the motor hardware is still capable of delivering proper power (85 Nm). TQ's motor is around 0.7 kg lighter, but it only delivers 50 Nm of torque.So the minimum weight of a full-suspension trail eMTB is probably about 14 kg plus the weight of the battery. That's for Orbea's lightest model so let's say we want tougher tires, bigger brakes etc. which brings the weight to 15 kg plus battery.So how much does a battery weigh?Orbea claims 1.9 kg but that's for 360 Wh* of capacity which is only enough for a couple of hours with moderate assistance. For the sake of argument (and easy math), let's say we want 1,000 Wh of energy (1 kWh). That ought to offer enough range for all but the longest of rides, but without being ridiculously optimistic.By extrapolation, Orbea's battery would weigh 5.3 kg if you scaled it up to that size. Similarly, Bosch's Powertube 750 Wh battery weighs 4.4 kg, which works out to 5.9 kg per kWh.So, current e-bike batteries weigh over 5 kg per kWh, which is a significant weight penalty by any definition.Tesla's 4680 cells have an energy density of about 3.45 kg per kWh, but that's the number for the individual cells and not the whole battery pack including packaging etc. So realistically, that doesn't represent a dramatic weight saving compared to current e-bike technology.The highest energy density cells currently on the market are made by Amprius Technologies, Inc. Their cells could be as light as 2.2 kg per kWh (450 Wh/kg).So, theoretically, it could be possible today to build an eMTBwith a 1,000 Wh battery in the 17 kg (37.5 lb) range.But batteries could get lighter still. The current record for a battery energy density in the lab (not commercially available) is 1.41 kg per kWh (711 Wh per kg). That could make the battery lighter than the motor, and in the same ballpark as a couple of water bottles. An eMTB with enough range to ride all day could weigh 16 kg (35.3 lb) or so.Obviously, not all technologies make it from the lab to the real world (and even fewer to the world of recreational bicycles), but so far commercial batteries don't lag too far behind lab bench energy densities. Amprius' commercially available batteries would have been record-breaking in a lab just a few years ago.Weight is not the only issue with batteries. Nobody likes the aesthetic of an enormous downtube needed to accommodate the volume of a large battery. Fortunately, the volumetric energy density (energy stored per litre) has improved even faster than the gravimetric energy density (energy per kilogram).Again going back to the cutting-edge of commercially-available tech from Amprius, their battery has a volumetric energy density of 1,150 Wh/L, meaning a 1 kWh battery could theoretically take up less than a litre of volume - small enough to fit in a regular-size downtube.Cost is another issue with batteries, but this area has seen even more dramatic progress. The cost of lithium-ion batteries has fallen by 97% since 1990 and 90% in the last ten years. Again, there's no sign of this trend slowing down - global battery cell prices recently dipped below $100 per kWh. Obviously, the best-case batteries from Amprius that we've been talking about will cost much more than that for now, but so far the trend has been for batteries to improve in energy density and cost simultaneously , so before long such batteries could be affordable.Talk about e-bikes long enough and someone will usually bring up the environmental impact of making the batteries. Generally, these comments come from hard-nosed environmentalists who only shuttle pedal-powered bikes in their F-150 pickup.Jokes aside, making batteries does have a significant environmental impact. According to carboncounter , the best estimate for the emissions from making electric car batteries is around 100 kg of CO2 per kWh of capacity. So, our 1 kWh ebike would emit about 100 Kg of CO2 just to make its battery.Is that a lot?According to the same website, that's the equivalent of driving a typical internal combustion car, such as a Kia Sportage, 200 miles. Put another way, it's about 1% of the average European's annual carbon footprint. The emissions involved in making a kWh of batteries will likely decrease over time as the electricity used to make them gets cleaner.Of course, an ebike is more than just the battery. According to Trek's industry-leading sustainability report , their Rail eMTB produces an average of 229 kg CO2 during production. That compares to 174 kg CO2 for an average Fuel EX trail bike (55 kg more). Interestingly, this report suggests frame material can make a bigger difference than the battery and motor. It finds that an alloy-framed eMTB produces 174 Kg CO2 while a top-spec carbon-framed Fuel EX emits 225 kg CO2.There are other problems involved with producing batteries, especially in the mining and refining of raw materials. But these materials can be and are being recycled with at least 95% recovery of critical elements like lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. That means once refined, the materials can be reused more-ore-less indefinitely. Specialized hopes to build out a network of dealers and retail partners to recover e-bike batteries in the US and ship them to Redwood's recycling facility in Nevada.