Thought Experiment: How Good Could e-Bikes Get?

Nov 2, 2023
by Seb Stott  
2020 Specialized Turbo SL

Love them or loathe them, there's no doubt that e-bikes are getting better. Think back a few years and the first eMTBs were shockingly unrefined, unreliable, noisy, heavy and lacking in range.

Their modern descents are better in almost every way. Yet at the same time, they don't always feel like the finished product. A modern, full-power e-bike still weighs around 25 kg / 55 lb - perhaps 8 kg more than an equivalent non-motorised bike. Yet the range is often less than ideal - not enough to ride all day without restricting power.

This got me thinking - theoretically, how much better could e-bikes get?

Given the exponential improvement in battery tech we're currently seeing, could we ever see eMTBs with ample range and a weight figure that offers a similar ride feel to a regular bike on the descents? And what about sustainability - are e-bikes a problem for the environment and if so, can that be addressed?

photo

Weight and range


Most of the additional weight in an ebike is the battery. The Orbea Rise Carbon (pictured above) weighs as little as 15.9 kg (35.1 lb) with a 360 Wh battery. Remove that battery (which weighs 1.9 kg) and the rest of the bike weighs just 14.0 kg (30.9 lb). That includes a Shimano EP801 motor, which is software limited to 60 Nm in this case but the motor hardware is still capable of delivering proper power (85 Nm). TQ's motor is around 0.7 kg lighter, but it only delivers 50 Nm of torque.

So the minimum weight of a full-suspension trail eMTB is probably about 14 kg plus the weight of the battery. That's for Orbea's lightest model so let's say we want tougher tires, bigger brakes etc. which brings the weight to 15 kg plus battery.

So how much does a battery weigh?

Orbea claims 1.9 kg but that's for 360 Wh* of capacity which is only enough for a couple of hours with moderate assistance. For the sake of argument (and easy math), let's say we want 1,000 Wh of energy (1 kWh). That ought to offer enough range for all but the longest of rides, but without being ridiculously optimistic.

*Wh stands for watt-hour which is the most common unit for electrical energy, equivalent to generating one watt of power for one hour. 1,000 watt-hours is a kilowatt hour or kWh.

By extrapolation, Orbea's battery would weigh 5.3 kg if you scaled it up to that size. Similarly, Bosch's Powertube 750 Wh battery weighs 4.4 kg, which works out to 5.9 kg per kWh.

So, current e-bike batteries weigh over 5 kg per kWh, which is a significant weight penalty by any definition.

photo

How much lighter could ebike batteries get?


Tesla's 4680 cells have an energy density of about 3.45 kg per kWh, but that's the number for the individual cells and not the whole battery pack including packaging etc. So realistically, that doesn't represent a dramatic weight saving compared to current e-bike technology.

The highest energy density cells currently on the market are made by Amprius Technologies, Inc. Their cells could be as light as 2.2 kg per kWh (450 Wh/kg).

So, theoretically, it could be possible today to build an eMTB today with a 1,000 Wh battery in the 17 kg (37.5 lb) range.

photo
Energy densities for lithium-ion batteries have increased dramatically over recent years, with no sign of slowing down. From physicsworld.com

But batteries could get lighter still. The current record for a battery energy density in the lab (not commercially available) is 1.41 kg per kWh (711 Wh per kg). That could make the battery lighter than the motor, and in the same ballpark as a couple of water bottles. An eMTB with enough range to ride all day could weigh 16 kg (35.3 lb) or so.

Obviously, not all technologies make it from the lab to the real world (and even fewer to the world of recreational bicycles), but so far commercial batteries don't lag too far behind lab bench energy densities. Amprius' commercially available batteries would have been record-breaking in a lab just a few years ago.

photo
Battery prices have fallen rapidly and consistently. Source: Our World In Data.
photo
Volumetric energy density is improving at an accelerating rate. Courtesy of Energy.gov

Cost and size


Weight is not the only issue with batteries. Nobody likes the aesthetic of an enormous downtube needed to accommodate the volume of a large battery. Fortunately, the volumetric energy density (energy stored per litre) has improved even faster than the gravimetric energy density (energy per kilogram).

Again going back to the cutting-edge of commercially-available tech from Amprius, their battery has a volumetric energy density of 1,150 Wh/L, meaning a 1 kWh battery could theoretically take up less than a litre of volume - small enough to fit in a regular-size downtube.

Cost is another issue with batteries, but this area has seen even more dramatic progress. The cost of lithium-ion batteries has fallen by 97% since 1990 and 90% in the last ten years. Again, there's no sign of this trend slowing down - global battery cell prices recently dipped below $100 per kWh. Obviously, the best-case batteries from Amprius that we've been talking about will cost much more than that for now, but so far the trend has been for batteries to improve in energy density and cost simultaneously, so before long such batteries could be affordable.

photo

What about sustainability?

Talk about e-bikes long enough and someone will usually bring up the environmental impact of making the batteries. Generally, these comments come from hard-nosed environmentalists who only shuttle pedal-powered bikes in their F-150 pickup.

Jokes aside, making batteries does have a significant environmental impact. According to carboncounter, the best estimate for the emissions from making electric car batteries is around 100 kg of CO2 per kWh of capacity. So, our 1 kWh ebike would emit about 100 Kg of CO2 just to make its battery.

Is that a lot?

According to the same website, that's the equivalent of driving a typical internal combustion car, such as a Kia Sportage, 200 miles. Put another way, it's about 1% of the average European's annual carbon footprint. The emissions involved in making a kWh of batteries will likely decrease over time as the electricity used to make them gets cleaner.

Of course, an ebike is more than just the battery. According to Trek's industry-leading sustainability report, their Rail eMTB produces an average of 229 kg CO2 during production. That compares to 174 kg CO2 for an average Fuel EX trail bike (55 kg more). Interestingly, this report suggests frame material can make a bigger difference than the battery and motor. It finds that an alloy-framed eMTB produces 174 Kg CO2 while a top-spec carbon-framed Fuel EX emits 225 kg CO2.

There are other problems involved with producing batteries, especially in the mining and refining of raw materials. But these materials can be and are being recycled with at least 95% recovery of critical elements like lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. That means once refined, the materials can be reused more-ore-less indefinitely. Specialized hopes to build out a network of dealers and retail partners to recover e-bike batteries in the US and ship them to Redwood's recycling facility in Nevada.



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
263 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Field Test: Trek Slash - Rides Like a Session
60707 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
59015 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
57809 views
Review: Cane Creek Tigon - The Air Charged Coil Shock
48969 views
Racing Rumours 2024 Part 1: Danny Hart Off Cube, Vali to YT, the End of GT Factory Racing, Kintner Off Norco, & More
46593 views
Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More
45752 views
Video: Are Sedona Trails Really That Dangerous?
39820 views
Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork
39723 views

54 Comments
  • 32 2
 Just like electric cars will eventually be available with a 1000 mile range, e-bikes will be available with sub-40 lb real weights with 8 hours of usage time...someday. Shit on eMTB all you want, but most of us will get old someday and there's no guarantee that we'll be strong enough, or free from ailment enough, to continue doing the riding that we love doing.
  • 1 0
 correct
  • 2 1
 Ebikes will follow the car industry and the tech will trickle down. I work for a company that is building a new battery testing facility adjacent to the Michigan car manufacturing area to help support the innovation and safety of this technology.
  • 4 1
 But that's not how the world works these days.....you shit on an idea if it doesn't apply to you, then when it does apply to you accept it with open arms and degrade all the folks that "don't get it"...
  • 2 0
 I wouldn't count on that 1000 car thing. Sweet spot seems to be around 500, and charging infrastructure as well as speed will be the important thing. Kind of like now with ICEs: you could have a Road Warrior Interceptor mega fuel tank setup in your car to drive 1000 miles, but you don't, because gas stations are everywhere and it takes just a few minutes to fill up.
  • 1 0
 Battery capacity is one thing but price is another big factor. When you can buy a really decent full sus ebike for £3-4k I'm sure there will be a lot more around and more young riders opting for eebs. For as long as they're £6-10k you'll mostly only see older, more affluent riders on them.
  • 13 1
 Forget batteries. The future is powered by hydrogen!!!
  • 16 0
 I'm powering my bike with coal. Damn libs trying to stop my freedoms
  • 2 0
 Yup. Cheaper. Lighter. Quieter. More powerful. Faster. That is the trend.

Coincidentally I’m getting older. Slower. Poorer.



I rode a friend’s Orbea Rise yesterday on the trail I just finished building this year. It was fun. I threw up after the first lap, just kept pushing harder and the bike did as well. Maybe I’ll have to get one.
  • 2 0
 People have been saying that my whole life
  • 1 0
 For sure, the market is really looking forward to replacing the complexity of a battery-powered e-bike with the simplicity of having an electrolyzer and liquefaction plant in their garage to be able to "charge" their hydrogen fuel cell bike.
  • 7 0
 The big thing E-bikes need to improve is repairability. Too many motor units suffer either a bearing failure or control board failure and the availability of spares is basically none. There's a backyard industry of people cannibalising dead power units to repair other bikes. Thattitude of 'lol warranty's ecpired buy a new one,' isn't acceptable on such an exensive unit.
  • 7 0
 Frame: Lifetime Warranty
Motor: 2 year warranty
Cost: $10999
Replacement motor cost out of warranty: Unknown
  • 1 0
 This should be a top comment right here.
  • 3 0
 True, and not only that, the motor mounting points change every few years, so you're SOL if you can't get repair parts. And with proprietary comm protocols between batteries and controllers and displays, the odds of being able to hack in some replacement is very low. With so many brands, models, etc. it's unlikely someone will have a working hack for your exact model year, revision, etc.
  • 1 0
 that, and the fact that batteries/motors often lead to heinous methods of doing routine maintenance, i.e. cable routing, etc.
  • 5 1
 With regards to sustainability, if eBike riders can use those motors to get to the trailhead without slinging their eBikes on the back of a sprinter van or truck, yes, replacing vehicle miles can produce huge sustainability gains. OR if eBike riders can begin to appreciate electric mobility and start using an eBike for in-town errands, then for sure, they can be a huge win for protecting our human habitat and making cities better for people.

Sadly I see as many eBikes being shuttled to trailheads as non-eBikes though. Most (not all) people I see riding eMTB's just use the motor to make riding bikes easier. Not for sustainability, not for longer rides, not for more descents. Just to make it easier.
  • 2 0
 Weird, while I agree that most are showing up on a vehicle, the "just to make it easier" is exactly opposite of what I see. I meet people that indeed want to get in more laps, and at the end of the day spent just as many calories as I did on my Amish bike.
  • 3 0
 A major thing for me is cost. I'd like to see the cost decrease with more time and technological advances. For me and a lot of people I know, we will always want to own at least one regular mountain bike so buying an expensive ebike with a good spec is just too dang expensive currently.
  • 2 0
 There are a lot of really good e bikes that are on sale for 30-40% off right now and rival the price of most normal bikes.
  • 2 0
 i used to shit on the ebike idea when it came out. Now my repeater is my only bike. I rode whistler bikepark last night in the dark after work, ride upto top of creekside takes 40 mins - its the difference in me getting out for a ride or just not being arsed haha. im 1550 km into mine, 0 problems
  • 1 0
 Peak eBike will be when the motor and transmission are in one singular unit like Pinion's. Unfortunately, we'll never reach it if SRAM and Shimano keeps dumping money to drown Pinion out. The 2 whales have to jump on board the gearbox/motor train if there's going to be any huge development in the industry. And extend the warranties to at least 4-5 years.
  • 4 3
 Anyone that has actually spent a good amount of time on the e-bike knows the weight is not an issue. It disappears after a few rides and, in fact, helps the bike handle better with the weight being so low and centralized. I prefer the handling characteristics of my 58lbs full-fat E-bike over my 34lbs Enduro bike or my 25lbs XC bike ALL DAY LONG.

Spend that R&D money:
- Range
- Integrated gearbox
- E-bike focused suspension design and suspension components
  • 1 1
 Hey, you be you. My sweet spot is the SL 42-45lb range. More than that and it's just a runaway school bus.
  • 1 0
 I'm 50 in 5 years and have it in my head there will be a long range ebike that weighs 40lbs or less; has enough power to get me up a 1000m climb with minimal effort for less than 7kCAD; with decent components; about 160/170mm of travel. Basically a contemporary eduroish bike with only a few pounds of extra weight and a long range powerful reliable motor/battery. If/when bikes like this exist, you'll just be kinda weird if you don't want one.
  • 1 0
 Few issues with current e-bikes.
Weight, I remember riding heavy DH bikes and they took a lot more work to ride. Not looking to go back to having a heavy bike to muscle around.

Price for a good “light” bike it’s like 5 figures

Batteries yeah they are a problem. If I want to travel I can’t bring the bike and battery. I can remove and ship the battery ahead of time band back but what a pain. Standardize batteries so you could rent one when you got there? We know that will work out

Best solution is have your ebike friends drag you up hill with their bikes motor
  • 1 0
 Just going to say that I really enjoy my Transition Relay (as well as my other 'bike') but that my days of pedaling double Assegais on a 34# Enduro sled going uphill 80% of the time is just over, as in I don't miss it, at all.

The e-bike keeps it challenging but just gets the ratio of climbing to descending much closer to 50/ 50.

Ideally Fazua would offer a replacement battery of the same capacity (430 Wh) in a couple of years that was 2#s lighter along with a replacement option of the same weight/ size that increased battery capacity further using newer technology.

That said, electric motors have been around for over a century and aren't going to see much development, and my entire battery pack weighs less than 5#s, so that shows you the realistic limits of how much more the e-bikes can reduce weight, somewhere around 2#s for a mid-power and somewhere around 4#s for a full power.
  • 3 1
 I got to demo an Orbea Rise earlier this year, and it was amazing. I think when I'm 40 or 50 years old, I'll probably consider something like that.
  • 1 0
 Same. Did some 45km and 1400m climbing mission on a rent-a-bike with some technical uphill stuff included. Such a cool toy.Triggered the decision to get e Levo SL Gen2 for my girlfriend to get back into the sport. She's absolutely loving it, especially the handling of it as it weighs basically the same as my DH sled.
  • 2 3
 former rise owner here

the rise sucks for 2 reasons
-shimano motor isnt most reliable and has rattle in it (Almost all them)
-the lower power motor means you have to spin cranks at fast cadence for optimal performance whereas the full power ebikes you can pedal slow cadence and take off fast

otherwise its a good bike
  • 11 0
 Dude, 40 or 50? Aerobic capacity in humans only starts to significantly decline at age 70. At 41 I'm putting out the same times as I did in my late 20's. You need to up your expectations for your future self and keep the fitness up or you're going to be a victim to your expectations of fitness decline.
  • 4 0
 Dude! 40 or 50 is not old! Now that I'm 50 anyways...
  • 2 0
 40 or 50 isn't even that old... Jesus. For most cyclist (and people) our legs are the strongest part of our body and will continue to be the strongest part until we die. Smaller muscles in the chest, arms, neck, shoulders, and core will break down quickly at more advanced ages, theoretically making the descents a helluva lot harder as we age into the most intense muscle break down (65-80).

Ergo, most of us will be on e-road or normal road bikes by the time we hit our late 60s/70s, if we still want to ride.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby19: Just turned 56, riding hard for 35 years, and in the best shape of my life. Only problem is on the downs, I ride like a 15 year old, but I don't heal like one. Big Grin
  • 4 0
 The descents are probably awesome but I think you meant descendants...
  • 1 1
 Canyon Strive ON in size medium with no battery is 20kg. Battery is 4.5kg. If we managed to save 50% of the battery weight with higher-density cells, we'll still be at 22kg. Similar weight reductions in electric motors (a pretty mature field) seem unlikely. I think we may be better focusing on the geometry, components and riding techniques to have fun riding heavier bikes. On geometry, I find choosing a size smaller for an ebike than a muscle bike works pretty well.
  • 1 0
 I am not fit by any means, but I get by with 500 WHs (6K ft on eco, 4K ft on trail). For weekend Joe's (gramps) like me, that's a big day on the saddle.
  • 1 0
 Some well expertise media said it is not about the wheight... it is more important how this one is distributed along the bike which makes the diference...
  • 1 2
 We are decidedly NOT experiencing "exponential improvement in battery tech". We are experiencing the same, steady-ish, incremental improvements we have been over the past two decades. Come on, be better than this, do just a little research before typing? Maybe? Sheesh!
  • 1 2
 Not a great article in my opinion.

Using the most convenient statistic to show that the battery production is the lesser of two evils doesn't make it a righteous choice.

Whats the overall footprint of an e-bike. transport, production of the non-e-parts of the bike?
The mining can not equate to that little an impact.

I get that e-bikes are popular, I find their premise laughable in most situations but they do have a place in certain circumstances.

Be honest, tell people how deep an impact this has and demand better from the manufacturers.
  • 2 0
 "A recent human prospective study showed that 88% of adult Americans are metabolically "unfit.""
  • 2 0
 Imagine if they got like 50hp, had a throttle and 300mm of suspension travel and could be ridden on motocross tracks
  • 1 0
 I'm needing the technology 'S' curve to begin topping out before I consider an e-bike...and I can't wait!
  • 3 1
 They are brilliant right now and have been for quite a few years.
  • 1 1
 No, because no matter how light batteries and motors get, there is a lower limit (thanks, physics!) and thus it will always be heavier than a non-motorized bike.
  • 1 1
 Better ebike has pegs. And an owner who recognizes that they’re on a motorized vehicle that isn’t allowed on non motorized trails.
  • 1 0
 As good as it gets?
Lovely graphics there, but I’m off for a ride!
  • 1 0
 Internal combustion for life!! Oops, wrong thread.
  • 4 5
 How about all this e-bike crap just F’s off.
Yes batteries are useful and necessary but we don’t have to plunder the world to power pointless stuff.
  • 1 1
 Oy vey, always gotta be one... :/
  • 1 0
 Frown
  • 2 4
 eBikes in my experience are still unreliable and have numerous problems with the strength of frame design and issues with motor durability.
  • 5 8
 My ideal e bike has a twist throttle and a 2 stroke motor
  • 1 0
 lol







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.047026
Mobile Version of Website