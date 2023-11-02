Thought Experiment: How Good Could e-Bikes Get?

Love them or loathe them, there's no doubt that e-bikes are getting better. Think back a few years and the first eMTBs were shockingly unrefined, unreliable, noisy, heavy and lacking in range.
Their modern descents are better in almost every way. Yet at the same time, they don't always feel like the finished product. A modern, full-power e-bike still weighs around 25 kg / 55 lb - perhaps 8 kg more than an equivalent non-motorised bike. Yet the range is often less than ideal - not enough to ride all day without restricting power.
This got me thinking - theoretically, how much better could e-bikes get?
Given the exponential improvement in battery tech we're currently seeing, could we ever see eMTBs with ample range and
a weight figure that offers a similar ride feel to a regular bike on the descents? And what about sustainability - are e-bikes a problem for the environment and if so, can that be addressed?Weight and range
Most of the additional weight in an ebike is the battery. The Orbea Rise Carbon
(pictured above) weighs as little as 15.9 kg (35.1 lb) with a 360 Wh battery. Remove that battery (which weighs 1.9 kg) and the rest of the bike weighs just 14.0 kg (30.9 lb). That includes a Shimano EP801 motor, which is software limited to 60 Nm in this case but the motor hardware is still capable of delivering proper power (85 Nm). TQ's motor
is around 0.7 kg lighter, but it only delivers 50 Nm of torque.
So the minimum weight of a full-suspension trail eMTB is probably about 14 kg plus the weight of the battery. That's for Orbea's lightest model so let's say we want tougher tires, bigger brakes etc. which brings the weight to 15 kg plus battery.
So how much does a battery weigh?
Orbea claims 1.9 kg but that's for 360 Wh* of capacity which is only enough for a couple of hours with moderate assistance. For the sake of argument (and easy math), let's say we want 1,000 Wh of energy (1 kWh). That ought to offer enough range for all but the longest of rides, but without being ridiculously optimistic.*Wh stands for watt-hour which is the most common unit for electrical energy, equivalent to generating one watt of power for one hour. 1,000 watt-hours is a kilowatt hour or kWh.
By extrapolation, Orbea's battery would weigh 5.3 kg if you scaled it up to that size. Similarly, Bosch's Powertube 750 Wh battery weighs 4.4 kg, which works out to 5.9 kg per kWh.
So, current e-bike batteries weigh over 5 kg per kWh, which is a significant weight penalty by any definition. How much lighter could ebike batteries get?
Tesla's 4680 cells have an energy density of about 3.45 kg per kWh, but that's the number for the individual cells and not the whole battery pack including packaging etc. So realistically, that doesn't represent a dramatic weight saving compared to current e-bike technology.
The highest energy density cells currently on the market are made by Amprius Technologies, Inc. Their cells could be as light as 2.2 kg per kWh (450 Wh/kg).
So, theoretically, it could be possible today to build an eMTB today
with a 1,000 Wh battery in the 17 kg (37.5 lb) range.
Energy densities for lithium-ion batteries have increased dramatically over recent years, with no sign of slowing down. From physicsworld.com
But batteries could get lighter still. The current record for a battery energy density in the lab (not commercially available) is 1.41 kg per kWh (711 Wh per kg). That could make the battery lighter than the motor, and in the same ballpark as a couple of water bottles. An eMTB with enough range to ride all day could weigh 16 kg (35.3 lb) or so.
Obviously, not all technologies make it from the lab to the real world (and even fewer to the world of recreational bicycles), but so far commercial batteries don't lag too far behind lab bench energy densities. Amprius' commercially available batteries would have been record-breaking in a lab just a few years ago. Cost and size
Weight is not the only issue with batteries. Nobody likes the aesthetic of an enormous downtube needed to accommodate the volume of a large battery. Fortunately, the volumetric energy density (energy stored per litre) has improved even faster than the gravimetric energy density (energy per kilogram).
Again going back to the cutting-edge of commercially-available tech from Amprius, their battery has a volumetric energy density of 1,150 Wh/L, meaning a 1 kWh battery could theoretically take up less than a litre of volume - small enough to fit in a regular-size downtube.
Cost is another issue with batteries, but this area has seen even more dramatic progress. The cost of lithium-ion batteries has fallen by 97% since 1990 and 90% in the last ten years. Again, there's no sign of this trend slowing down - global battery cell prices recently dipped below $100
per kWh. Obviously, the best-case batteries from Amprius that we've been talking about will cost much more than that for now, but so far the trend has been for batteries to improve in energy density and cost simultaneously
, so before long such batteries could be affordable.What about sustainability?
Talk about e-bikes long enough and someone will usually bring up the environmental impact of making the batteries. Generally, these comments come from hard-nosed environmentalists who only shuttle pedal-powered bikes in their F-150 pickup.
Jokes aside, making batteries does have a significant environmental impact. According to carboncounter
, the best estimate for the emissions from making electric car batteries is around 100 kg of CO2 per kWh of capacity. So, our 1 kWh ebike would emit about 100 Kg of CO2 just to make its battery.
Is that a lot?
According to the same website, that's the equivalent of driving a typical internal combustion car, such as a Kia Sportage, 200 miles. Put another way, it's about 1% of the average European's annual carbon footprint. The emissions involved in making a kWh of batteries will likely decrease over time as the electricity used to make them gets cleaner.
Of course, an ebike is more than just the battery. According to Trek's industry-leading sustainability report
, their Rail eMTB produces an average of 229 kg CO2 during production. That compares to 174 kg CO2 for an average Fuel EX trail bike (55 kg more). Interestingly, this report suggests frame material can make a bigger difference than the battery and motor. It finds that an alloy-framed eMTB produces 174 Kg CO2 while a top-spec carbon-framed Fuel EX emits 225 kg CO2.
There are other problems involved with producing batteries, especially in the mining and refining of raw materials. But these materials can be and are being recycled
with at least 95% recovery of critical elements like lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. That means once refined, the materials can be reused more-ore-less indefinitely. Specialized hopes
to build out a network of dealers and retail partners to recover e-bike batteries in the US and ship them to Redwood's recycling facility in Nevada.
Coincidentally I’m getting older. Slower. Poorer.
I rode a friend’s Orbea Rise yesterday on the trail I just finished building this year. It was fun. I threw up after the first lap, just kept pushing harder and the bike did as well. Maybe I’ll have to get one.
Motor: 2 year warranty
Cost: $10999
Replacement motor cost out of warranty: Unknown
Sadly I see as many eBikes being shuttled to trailheads as non-eBikes though. Most (not all) people I see riding eMTB's just use the motor to make riding bikes easier. Not for sustainability, not for longer rides, not for more descents. Just to make it easier.
Spend that R&D money:
- Range
- Integrated gearbox
- E-bike focused suspension design and suspension components
Weight, I remember riding heavy DH bikes and they took a lot more work to ride. Not looking to go back to having a heavy bike to muscle around.
Price for a good “light” bike it’s like 5 figures
Batteries yeah they are a problem. If I want to travel I can’t bring the bike and battery. I can remove and ship the battery ahead of time band back but what a pain. Standardize batteries so you could rent one when you got there? We know that will work out
Best solution is have your ebike friends drag you up hill with their bikes motor
The e-bike keeps it challenging but just gets the ratio of climbing to descending much closer to 50/ 50.
Ideally Fazua would offer a replacement battery of the same capacity (430 Wh) in a couple of years that was 2#s lighter along with a replacement option of the same weight/ size that increased battery capacity further using newer technology.
That said, electric motors have been around for over a century and aren't going to see much development, and my entire battery pack weighs less than 5#s, so that shows you the realistic limits of how much more the e-bikes can reduce weight, somewhere around 2#s for a mid-power and somewhere around 4#s for a full power.
the rise sucks for 2 reasons
-shimano motor isnt most reliable and has rattle in it (Almost all them)
-the lower power motor means you have to spin cranks at fast cadence for optimal performance whereas the full power ebikes you can pedal slow cadence and take off fast
otherwise its a good bike
Ergo, most of us will be on e-road or normal road bikes by the time we hit our late 60s/70s, if we still want to ride.
Using the most convenient statistic to show that the battery production is the lesser of two evils doesn't make it a righteous choice.
Whats the overall footprint of an e-bike. transport, production of the non-e-parts of the bike?
The mining can not equate to that little an impact.
I get that e-bikes are popular, I find their premise laughable in most situations but they do have a place in certain circumstances.
Be honest, tell people how deep an impact this has and demand better from the manufacturers.
Lovely graphics there, but I’m off for a ride!
Yes batteries are useful and necessary but we don’t have to plunder the world to power pointless stuff.