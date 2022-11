Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares

The rules:

Some of these technologies are on the fringe of what is currently available to consumers. For this thought experiment I'm limiting myself to inventions that appear to have at least a physical prototype.

Frame: Internal Suspension, Integrated Lights

Wheels: Adjustable Tire Pressure, App Integration, Dynamo

Drivetrain: EGearbox, Internal Drive, Low Profile Shifters

Brakes: Internal Master Cylinders, ABS, Full Internal Routing

Fork: Linkage Fork With Internal Routing

Shock: Electronic Suspension Control

Headset: Steering Stabilizer

Seatpost: Integrated Automatic Dropper Post

Grips: Heated

Storage: In-Frame Storage, Tools, Hydration

The hottest topic in the comments right now seems to be internal headset routing. This got me thinking... how much further could things go? What would the "Grim Donut" of integration look like?Possibly the most "integrated" bike money can buy. The Scott Patron. A great starting point for this journey. Gravaa's tire pressure adjusting hub , app integration, and a dynamo to power it all. You thought front hubs were simple? Not for long. The Valeo/Effigear Smart e-Bike System combined with an internal drive like the CeramicSpeed driveshaft or even a one sided drive like Allen Millyard's timeless M002 DH bike ? Topped off with Zirbel Twister WE01 controllers . The low maintenance drivetrain of your dreams?Why have any cables in front of your handlebars at all? Magura has led the charge with their Magura Cockpit Integration (MCi) concept . While we're here let's add Bosch's ABS system. Make it internal too.Dangerholm has also done internally routed brakes on his Scale Gravel Project. While common on rigid road forks I found no evidence of an internally routed suspension fork.The problem is I'd imagine it's pretty tricky to run a brake line through a telescoping fork. A linkage fork allows for similar internal routing to a rigid fork. Problem solved!Not only will our linkage fork have routing for our brake and dynamo, but it will also have built-in sensors that communicate with our dampers to perfectly balance our suspension.A bike of the future must have a steering stabilizer, right? Canyon, Liteville, and Syntace seem to think so. Pushing your seatpost down with your own weight? No thanks. BMC is leading the charge on dropper post innovation. Their "Automatic" system uses a charged air tank that allows the post to drop on its own with the push of a lever.I'm including this because it's cold in Bellingham right now and I'd pay good money for an easy-to-install set of heated grips. I'd even be willing to move the master cylinders of my integrated brakes back outside the handlebars to make room for the batteries.See also Joe Barnes DIY solution.I want snacks, tools, spares, but most of all I want my future bike to have a feeding tube.