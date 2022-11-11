Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares

The rules:

Some of these technologies are on the fringe of what is currently available to consumers. For this thought experiment I'm limiting myself to inventions that appear to have at least a physical prototype.

Frame: Internal Suspension, Integrated Lights

Wheels: Adjustable Tire Pressure, App Integration, Dynamo

Drivetrain: EGearbox, Internal Drive, Low Profile Shifters

Brakes: Internal Master Cylinders, ABS, Full Internal Routing

Fork: Linkage Fork With Internal Routing

Shock: Electronic Suspension Control

Headset: Steering Stabilizer

Seatpost: Integrated Automatic Dropper Post

Grips: Heated