Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares

Nov 11, 2022
by Eric Olsen  

The hottest topic in the comments right now seems to be internal headset routing. This got me thinking... how much further could things go? What would the "Grim Donut" of integration look like?

The rules:
Some of these technologies are on the fringe of what is currently available to consumers. For this thought experiment I'm limiting myself to inventions that appear to have at least a physical prototype.



Frame: Internal Suspension, Integrated Lights


Possibly the most "integrated" bike money can buy. The Scott Patron. A great starting point for this journey.


Wheels: Adjustable Tire Pressure, App Integration, Dynamo


TyreWiz
TyreWiz

Gravaa's tire pressure adjusting hub, app integration, and a dynamo to power it all. You thought front hubs were simple? Not for long.


Drivetrain: EGearbox, Internal Drive, Low Profile Shifters



The Valeo/Effigear Smart e-Bike System combined with an internal drive like the CeramicSpeed driveshaft or even a one sided drive like Allen Millyard's timeless M002 DH bike? Topped off with Zirbel Twister WE01 controllers. The low maintenance drivetrain of your dreams?


Brakes: Internal Master Cylinders, ABS, Full Internal Routing



Why have any cables in front of your handlebars at all? Magura has led the charge with their Magura Cockpit Integration (MCi) concept. While we're here let's add Bosch's ABS system. Make it internal too.

Dangerholm has also done internally routed brakes on his Scale Gravel Project.



Fork: Linkage Fork With Internal Routing

Trust Message fork review


While common on rigid road forks I found no evidence of an internally routed suspension fork.

The problem is I'd imagine it's pretty tricky to run a brake line through a telescoping fork. A linkage fork allows for similar internal routing to a rigid fork. Problem solved!


Shock: Electronic Suspension Control

Fox suspension. Photo by Stefan Licko
Fox suspension. Photo by Stefan Licko



Not only will our linkage fork have routing for our brake and dynamo, but it will also have built-in sensors that communicate with our dampers to perfectly balance our suspension.


Headset: Steering Stabilizer


A bike of the future must have a steering stabilizer, right? Canyon, Liteville, and Syntace seem to think so.


Seatpost: Integrated Automatic Dropper Post

BMC Autodrop Seatpost

by mikelevy
Views: 55,247    Faves: 7    Comments: 2


Pushing your seatpost down with your own weight? No thanks. BMC is leading the charge on dropper post innovation. Their "Automatic" system uses a charged air tank that allows the post to drop on its own with the push of a lever.


Grips: Heated

I'm including this because it's cold in Bellingham right now and I'd pay good money for an easy-to-install set of heated grips. I'd even be willing to move the master cylinders of my integrated brakes back outside the handlebars to make room for the batteries.

See also Joe Barnes DIY solution.


Storage: In-Frame Storage, Tools, Hydration

2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO review
2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO review

OneUp EDC tool review test


I want snacks, tools, spares, but most of all I want my future bike to have a feeding tube.


What do you think? Which of these technologies would you want on (in?) your bike of the future and which do you hope land in the dustbin of history?

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


  • 101 2
 The hottest topic in the comments right now is this freaking autoplay on videos. Cables through the headset comes as a close second!
  • 28 1
 Step one: Mention Cable Routing.
Step two: Receive upvote.
Proft
  • 5 2
 Y’all realize the bike if the future won’t even go outside and a headset to keep your brain involved and social points will be the reward for not sitting on your ass and insurance plan up to spec , eating a bacon sandwich will spell instan death
  • 8 0
 Don’t become the victim of sitting staring out of your care home window wishing you should have gone out and ridden your bike …… do it now
  • 3 2
 @Compositepro: There is freezing rain here. I'll stay home and make sure I don't break my neck.
  • 2 1
 @lRaphl: you could get some heated grips 55 percent of injuries relating to breaks or broken bones occurred at home it seems according to canadas health survey you at least have even odds
  • 2 0
 @Compositepro: Subscribers to this model should have to wear one of these to make crashes more realistic. Can also be used for bacon sandwich punishments.
manofmany.com/entertainment/gaming/vr-headset-that-kills
  • 1 0
 @commental: holy shit thats all a bit black mirror
  • 1 0
 @Compositepro: Noooooooooooooooooo...... not my bacon sandwich.
  • 57 3
 f*ck Integration!
f*ck propietary parts even more!!!

Riding MTBs since 1992 (12 Years old),
Working in the bicycle industry since 2006 (Marketing, for Bikeparks, Apparel & Protection Gear, Parts & Accessories).

It is all planned obsolescence & and product teams having totally lost their mind,
just thinking what would be possible, but not what makes sense.

It is just looks over usability and especially serviceability these days.
Innovation, innovation, .... but mostly marketing bullshitting.

New Standards, ok (but even if we have way too many, already), but the whole maximum integration & proprietary parts approach / trend just massively sucks.
I want as few standards as possible, all external routings and be able to use the high end parts I purchased to be able to use for years, yes even decades, like it was back in the time (before early 2010s in MTB, when shit started to hit the fan on standards level).

Where the industry is going is just not only not sustainable, and the brands kill customization and being able to fit a bike to riders’ unique needs.
Please somebody build me a future proof frameset, with adjustable head angel and geometry, swappable dropouts for different hub standards, …
Functionality first, form follows function, it will have a nice tech look. Make it Alu (f*ck Carbon, until you have a recycling solution & network), in best case a lot of CNC, and I would be happy.

For Ebikes: Make the frames different mid motors compatible, so you are not f*cked after 5-6 years, because the motor/"e-ingredient"-brand stopped supporting the old product & changed attachments for newer generations & your bike hits the landfill, because of missing recycling options.
  • 15 0
 I will gladly avoid purchasing any bike that has proprietary parts or uses oddball standards. I need to maintain a fleet of bikes for my family of five. I don’t want to have to keep five different sizes of spares for all the various wear parts.
  • 2 0
 I logged in just to support you. This all makes perfect sense. I wish this would all happen!!
  • 4 0
 @one38 have a look at what industry thinks here:
www.manager-magazin.de/unternehmen/mitgesellschafter-von-rose-bikes-marcus-diekmann-die-fahrrad-industrie-baut-raeder-fuer-sich-nicht-fuer-die-kunden-a-99491c6a-0e84-46da-92c0-43b54415d4da
Change bikes beyond DIY repairability and create service sector growth ‍♂️
  • 4 0
 'The industry' is marketing / sales driven by nature. It's never going to answer to your request. Maybe a few niche companies will.

The only ones able to make a real difference are the consumers. Buying new stuff is your own decision, so stop acting like product changes are forced upon us.
  • 1 0
 So…the future looks bright?
  • 1 0
 @pinkknip: As long as you keep riding your bike, it probably does ;-)
  • 1 0
 @boopiejones: I, I, I…..
  • 2 0
 @KK11: This is the thing we are not being told and Pinkbike is not talking about.. E-Bike have a current life expectancy of 5 years, then to the dump. I've been told it's the motor that will go first and not just the branded battery you will not be able to find in x number of years. If the bike industry even wants to pretend to be green,(you would think?). Standardize most everything. It's a GD bike for gods sake. I can ride an older bike to the bar just fine. Why do you think those Fat Chance Bikes hold their value so well after 100 years? They are still functional pieces of art.
  • 2 0
 @ one38 - in the same vein, I usually think of the KISS guideline as Keep It Simple, & Separate. Integrating everything causes bad failure modes.
Another version of KISS is Keep It Simple, and Stupid. "Smart" everything is dumb and dangerous (imo).
  • 1 0
 ^This.

Plus the fact they f**k you on the proprietary. For example: Why is Motorex racing fork oil 15 euros a litre and plush Maxima/Rockshox fork oil 45-50 euros a litre? Make the MTB brand pricing make sense to me!
  • 25 1
 I am waiting to hop on the e-bike train till they make some electronic gearbox motor combo. A (relatively) lightweight, e-bike with no cassette, derailleur, belt driven maybe? Now that would be sick, and it would handle incredibly well with such low unsprung mass. I'm in for it. That would be like the ultimate, low maintenance, e-bike.
  • 3 1
 How would the drive belt react to suspension movement?
  • 10 0
 @suspended-flesh: Would come with an amplitude controlled hydroponic idler.
  • 7 0
 I am waiting for Ion-drive with a Mr. Fusion fuel converter so I can throw banana peels and half-eaten Clif bars in to power it!
  • 22 0
 @Seawild66: actually, it's been renamed to the Amplitude Resonance Suspension Extender, made by Shimano's Highly Integrated Tensioners department.
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: You just need a tensioner like the Reverse one (just built for belt drives). Was it pinion with the one attached at the bottom of the gearbox?
  • 3 1
 that would be value for your money. at this moment, ebikes are just super expensive unreliable power tools
  • 1 0
 @gonpalco: Probably depends on the bike but I know what you mean.
  • 1 0
 @conoat: 1,210 megawatts!
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: low maintenance bikes of the future look similar to the current low maintenance bikes, ie, they're hardtails.
  • 22 0
 I love riding my bike so much I can't be bothered to get off and find a bush. I need a toilet integrated into the seat!
  • 6 0
 With a channel leading to the rear brake caliper, so when that descent gets really really scary, the rear caliper automatically gets cooled
  • 2 0
 @gabriel-mission9: Farts can be hot.
  • 2 0
 @vinay: And wet!
  • 2 0
 @CSharp: And combustible.
  • 5 0
 So are you the guys seen late in a ride with only one sock?
  • 2 0
 @vinay: Are farts supposed to have lumps? :-P
  • 3 0
 @danrowe: the good ones are
  • 15 0
 For me, much of the appeal of bikes has always been that they are fairly low tech, human driven machines. I’m fine with technological advances like hydraulic brakes, droppers, suspension, etc so long as it still manual. Once things start getting automated with things like motors, ABS, or self adjusting tires & suspension then it becomes a bit too much IMO.
  • 1 0
 Doesn't mean it shouldn't exist, you will always have the choice to chose the cheap option...
  • 2 0
 @deadmeat25: my comment has nothing to do with cost. Even if these options had no additional cost I personally wouldn’t have any interest in them.
  • 13 0
 bicyclepupes for industry PM
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/20857140
  • 8 1
 The things that shouldn’t be integrated like stem/handlebar interfaces are integrated, but somehow things that make sense to integrate like frames with reliable and long dropper post internals aren’t being produced in any meaningful combination of quality, serviceability, and resistance to obsolescence.
  • 2 0
 Doesn't the Liteville dropper do what you need there?
  • 16 6
 Screw all this crap and ride a dang bicycle
  • 7 7
 Too right. PB is getting obsessed with articles like this. There's been a massive increase in clickbait bullshit articles in the last few months.
  • 8 3
 @brass-munky So why are you here in the comments then...?
  • 9 0
 @sheepsfootchoilbelly: if a tongue in cheek article on a website focused solely on a hobby upsets you, maybe take a step back and take a deep breath. Or ride a dang bicycle.
  • 4 0
 @sheepsfootchoilbelly: Lol dude its funny as, PB is actually dealing with the Outside thing pretty well. I was expecting to be gone by now, but they seem to have introduced more humor into the content to compensate for the way the bike industry has changed.
  • 1 1
 @inside-plus: What we need is more humor at Rampage. Chris Rock and Ricky Dene Gervais for cluelessly but hysterically announcing 2024. Olympic USA Male & Female Gymnastics & Ski/Snowboard Slopestyle special guests to judge overall impression. It should be live broadcast, but recorded play back of riders best single run within 3 days. POV + best drone coverage, added category, same as dig team. And maybe add a co-ed train to the mix, (2 ♀ + 1 ♂ of course). Rampage is and should continue to be a very entertaining team event.
  • 1 0
 @misteraustin: ...Because I enjoy reading pinkbike articles. How about you?
  • 6 0
 I'll take all of these as long as they satisfy the constraints all mountain bikes have:
- Setup & adjustments with standard tools, no guessing or squinting
- Minor component changes in less than 1 beer
- Major component changes in than 3 beers
- Change a complete brake without bleeding it
- Common repairs trailside with no special tools
- Cost doesn't incite rage in PB comments
- Size Large trailbike weighs less than 34 lbs complete
- Components can still be appropriately beat to shit for 3 seasons and survive
- Failures of electrical systems don't prevent me from riding my bike (a.k.a. 30-min quick charge, battery swap, manual override)
  • 5 0
 Suspension that adjusts itself, I'm here for, relatively small, noticable on trail improvement. Cleaner more tucked away drivetrain.... You could sell me but also chains work pretty well.

Integrated cable routing the only point that's been made that could sell me is reduced movement.

Heated grips, and lights, for the right application by all means.

Tire pressure sensor okay sure, small, out of the way ect... Tire inflator, I struggle to see the value and would be concerned about the energy/weight/reliability trade off.

But maybe I'm looking at this too practically and simplistically....

Or just like being able to yank an extra rear brake out of the parts bin and be back riding in 10 minutes flat....
  • 3 0
 Magnetic suspension!
  • 1 0
 @DylanH93: There you go talking about your voodoo magic magnets.
  • 6 0
 Look at the demand for the ford maverick...eventually many just want to go back to the basics(most bang for your$)
But nice that the f1 options are out there and being tested.
  • 7 0
 A vehicle like Maverick might truly be the right fit for some people, but I'm guessing that demand for the Maverick is also driven by the rising prices of mid- and full-size pickups. Manufacturers raise the prices of the traditional trucks and then slot something cheaper to produce (the Maverick) at the previous price point, and it if feels like a bargain. More profits at both ends. Same thing can happen with bikes, perhaps (NX filling the price point where GX used to be, for example?).
  • 2 0
 And the latest Suzuki Jimny.
  • 2 0
 @ljblk: I wish we could get the Jimny here. I’d buy one in a heartbeat. But I also own three Jeeps with manual transmissions, roll up windows and no “tech” other than a basic radio. That said, everyone in my neighborhood has a Tesla or Rivian, so I realize I’m an oddball.
  • 10 1
 Stop it, get some help.
  • 2 0
 A previous draft of this article mentioned step 1 of the 12 step program.
  • 5 1
 Heads up display riding eyewear is the future. Featuring a trail map, safety warnings, highlights different lines in the colour of your choice. Comes with earpods so you can get a co pilot which tells you whats coming up and the speed needed, where to brake. Thats if you even want to brake yourself because you download can gps controlled braking which will brake for you at determined points on the trail, so you can get on with the fun part of riding without worrying about that pesky bussiness. It also has a nifty noise canceling feature which uses opposing freaquincys to cancel out anoying bike noises.
  • 1 0
 I like that last one, can choose which noises to cancel… creaking steerer, PF bottom bracket or chainslap
  • 1 0
 @SonofBovril: Can also add shralp and rockgarden chug sounds.
  • 2 0
 And even better you pay £19 a month for it otherwise mid ride you get advert breaks where a family try to buy a plant online and a woman eats some yoghurt, skip in 5
  • 1 0
 @SonofBovril: Or screaming ramblers.
  • 1 0
 @browner: Sorry the chicken line is pay walled.
  • 4 0
 I'll be happy to schedule that repair for you. We'll need all day, so we have to book it 3 weeks out. Yes, we do charge the normaly hourly rate. I'll go ride my singlespeed after work. Thanks for the business, keeps the team busy!
  • 5 0
 The only thing that should be integrated is a Garmin/GPS into the head unit of an e-bike. If I was looking for an e-bike, that's the kind of integration I'd be looking for.
  • 2 0
 But cars integrated navigation almost always sucks, even compared to the free Google maps
  • 1 0
 @JohSch: I agree, CarPlay for bikes is where it’s at
  • 1 0
 @SonofBovril: BikePlay
  • 5 0
 Available now for the low low price of $31,999 at a LBS near you.

No thanks. I like my bikes as simple mechanically as I can comfortably ride, and not a bit more.
  • 5 0
 Another industry where product managers look for stuff to add to their resume and performance review
  • 3 0
 Put this thing on a Wahoo Kickr and sign me up for Occulus VR!

Seriously though, back in the late 90's 98% of the new ideas were terrible, but look where we ended up. The good parts float and get improved upon.
  • 2 0
 I fix things for a living. Any manner of things you can break, I’ll fix it. The inept complexity of new things makes them not possible to fix. Washing machines with cell phone interface and a that decide how much soap to use. Cars that can decide how you drive. The ideas are solid, is fat Americans love convenience. Less thinking more doing. Up to the point when it stops working. Any one part of their complex equation doesn’t work and the whole shitstorm stops working. “ Sorry bud can’t ride today. My bike decided the weather might get bad and my batteries are at 84%. The bike is afraid it might die in the woods based on my last 4 rides. I’ll get a tech out here and flash the cpu. He’s a few weeks out so I’ll talk to you next month.” Self preservation comes first. Every modern appliance, piece of equipment and car is like this. Either ramp this tech up and get me a chip in the arm or knock it off. Do we need my oven to text me roast recipes I might like? Or a car that can schedule its own repairs. I’ve decided to complain about everything instead of making meaningful change in my life. I’m going bald and I have ED too.
  • 5 0
 Give me the Millyard and take the rest.
  • 2 0
 I'm with you on that
  • 5 0
 interesting this was written by eric olsen
  • 1 0
 Right?? I smell a conspiracy
  • 1 0
 Yes very suspicious indeed. Did he 3d print himself a job with PB after taking third on PBA? Integrated minds want to know.
  • 1 0
 It's 2030 - I want 3 water bottles INSIDE my frame. A heads up display that talks to my eBike. A heated saddle.

Maybe by 2040 they'll have automatic "smart" clipless pedals? Don't hit your crank arm though, you might get locked in!
  • 2 0
 For heated grips, go to: ame-grips.myshopify.com/collections/heated-ame-grips/products/mtb-clamp-on-heated-1-3-tri-grips
I used them for many years winter commuting. Had one charger at home and another at work.
  • 1 1
 Heated pedals would be of more interest to me, my feet suffer far more than my hands.
  • 1 0
 @commental: Rechargeable heated socks for xmas should sort you out. Aliexpress has a bunch of them.
  • 1 0
 @commental: www.amazon.co.uk/Rechargeable-Insulated-Chronically-Shredding-Snowballs/dp/B07MR5QVPF/ref=asc_df_B07MR5QVPF/?tag=googshopuk-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=606797194451&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=4836215276255753559&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9046540&hvtargid=pla-823795125513&psc=1
  • 1 0
 @btthero: I Am sure I Have seen heated motorcycle boots somewhere
  • 1 0
 We just need someone to develop a bike that you don’t pedal next….

Seriously we don’t need all these superfluous things, just get out and ride. I think we are losing the reason we mountain bike in the first place, to enjoy it and have fun.
  • 1 0
 Oh you want to replace you're chain. Well that will be 100 to reset the shockwiz, 200 to bleed the brakes with a 100 reroute for the fork, you're steering stabilizer must come out for 100, which won't go past you're heated grips without removal for 100, back past the integrated dropper, it's fine, it's only 100 for that, the crux is the lights which must come out and that's a big job at 250, plus the chain at 39.99 and 50 fitting, but call it (insert currency here)5000 and Il do it all said the scott mechanic.
  • 1 0
 For my next bike, ease of maintenance/repair will be a focus. If stuff needs to ne replaced in peak bike season, I need to be able to do the work quickly.
All this integrated stuff and the complexity of ebikes will appeal to dreamers and newbies, who will gradually get turned off from the sport everytime their new toy stops working.
To the bike companies: Think longterm and plan around your core customers.
  • 3 0
 Can we integrate the seat into the dropper. So the seat appears to be gone
  • 5 1
 How about get rid of the seat all together and integrate yourself into the dropper post. Hell, depending on your "experience" you may get away with a static post. The amount of drop you want is variable by stopping at different parts of the lower digestive tract.
  • 6 0
 @thisdudenz: clipless seatposts
  • 2 0
 @thisdudenz: FBM Bikes did this a while ago. www.vitalbmx.com/news/news/FBM-Announces-Uranus-Plug,4287
  • 2 0
 @WeaselSqueezer: while the fact that it's got a bmx background makes it easily marketable to the pinkbike crowd, it looks like it may need more sizes added to accommodate the variety that exists within the mtb community.
  • 2 0
 @fewnofrwgijn: called the STD, Shimano Tush Dynamic
  • 3 0
 Literally the only good things on this list are frame storage and heated grips Everything else can go in the trash
  • 5 0
 I have no experience with them, but it seems people do like the One Up EDC stuff.
  • 5 0
 Burn it all.
  • 3 0
 Sorry bro... integrated fire suppression system
  • 4 0
 MTB as designed by Homer Simpson, futurist.
  • 4 0
 The mtn bike is slowly losing its nobility, in favor of firmware.
  • 4 0
 I’ve seen the future, I can’t afford it...
But it looks shit anyway.
  • 4 0
 Are speakers mounted to my bar ends too much to ask for?
  • 1 0
 I knew I was forgetting something
  • 4 0
 Can the bike of the future have autoplay disabled?
  • 2 0
 Yay Bropeds. Extra yay bropeds designed by the same a$$h0l3$ that design Audi's cars. Because unneeded complexity is soooooooo great.
  • 1 0
 Sorry mate gonna have to plug it in.
  • 2 0
 If they continue tucking all the cables away into the headsets instead of letting them frail about in front of the handlebars
I’ll have no place to hold my Big Gulp
  • 1 0
 Looking at the diagram for the headset routing, if the was a no-bleed quick disconnect just below the stem I'd be game. It would have to have a guaranteed no-bleed required but then, guess, maybe, if it looked sick.
  • 1 0
 A serious question: Other than for looks, why are internal cables considered superior by some? Is it for minor improvements in aerodynamics (that don't really apply for slugs like me) or is it something else?
  • 3 0
 If this is your thought experiment, you should stop thinking.
  • 2 0
 it's pretty clear he already has....
  • 1 0
 Too late they already have me scheduled for 20 articles by the new year Beer
  • 1 0
 Surgical Human to Bike Integration.... What parts of the bike could we get rid of. What parts of the human could be "integrated"...
  • 1 0
 We could change gears and drop our seatpost or adjust suspension just by thinking about it…
  • 2 0
 "I want snacks, tools, spares, but most of all I want my future bike to have a urinary catheter." - Erica Olsen
  • 3 0
 HEATED GRIPS?! SIGN ME UP! WHY AM I YELLING?!?!
  • 2 0
 Eddie Bauer recently came out with some heated gloves... They advertise that they're minimal enough to work with climbing gear, so I can't imagine a shifter and bike cockpit would be a stretch. Also, you get the benefit of being able to use them on all your bikes!
  • 2 1
 Wireless brakes are realistic future in my view, the motor industry is already using electronically controlled wired brakes with remote hydraulic reservoirs.
  • 1 0
 I would like a bike with lasers on it, so I could blast any rock or tree I may be headed for in a crash and continue on my way. Someone must be working on this.
  • 2 0
 I have been wishing this on my car for a long time now for every time I got stuck in traffic.
  • 1 0
 We live in a world that is so violently competitive that selling something classic, time-tested, and conservative in design is not capable of standing out in our markets.
  • 3 0
 The big brands will always build and aggressively market the shiny new thing. It makes more money, they would be foolish not to. That doesn't mean you need to buy it. Plenty of companies like Orange, Banshee, and Chromag build simple and reliable machines if that's more your speed.
  • 2 0
 “Sorry fellas, bike is not charged up so I cant go and will stay home and clean the toilet”.
  • 1 0
 I'm all for integration if it creates a cleaner aesthetic. But its sacrificing capability. Show me full integration that can bar spin and I'm sold.
  • 2 0
 All for the price of a family sized car. No thanks.
  • 3 0
 No.
  • 3 2
 The two things we want are gearboxes (even if it's a derailleur in a box) and frame storage.
  • 1 0
 More like the Scott Patrón, cuz I’m gonna need a glass after seeing that thing.
  • 2 0
 i would never buy something like that
  • 2 0
 Missing a blunt holder in the handlebar.
  • 2 0
 Stop messing around and someone productize those heated grips already
  • 1 0
 I suppose this would add business for the local bike shops because so few riders would want to work on these themselves
  • 1 0
 Lets put the ball in their court. I want everything internally routed and barspins happen to be my favorite trick
  • 1 0
 The problem isn't the dropper not going down...it's the coming up too slowly. This is why I am going back to a BikeYoke
  • 2 0
 I dare you to build one. Out of spite
  • 1 0
 I threw up in my mouth a little halfway through the article, so, nightmare for me I 'spose
  • 2 0
 Great article...but also please burn this article with fire
  • 1 0
 Cables through the headset should go the way beta integration went. Dropped.
  • 3 0
 Fuck all this shit
  • 1 0
 Take any of this, build a bike from it over several weeks/months/years, and kick it into the f*ckin sea
  • 1 0
 I like my EDC, but everything else can burn.
  • 1 0
 Yes please! and can I have it in raw aluminum and cost less than 2000 quid...now who's being unreasonable?
  • 1 0
 Anti e-bikers losing their minds here. How dare the industry move into the future! Blasphemy!
  • 1 0
 I'll stick with my antiquated 1999 Schwinn Homegrown 4Banget, 2001 Schwinn Straight 8, 2011 Jedi and 2016 Balance.
  • 1 0
 I thought RC retired? I had to flip my phone over and make sure I didnt somehow land in a copy of MBA.
  • 1 0
 Don't give them any ideas
  • 2 0
 Bring on the apocalypse
  • 1 0
 Not keen on anything. Except my Zirbel shifters, which I love.
  • 1 0
 No Eric, not you too. Ahhhhh.
  • 2 0
 I’m just here to stir the pot Wink
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy wants that Linkage fork so bad
  • 1 1
 I think we have exhausted this subject to death. The people have voiced their opinion very clear. Lets move on.
  • 1 0
 You just described a motorcycle...
  • 1 0
 Soon it will become an e-motorcycle..
  • 1 0
 Did anyone think of integrated bmx background?
  • 1 0
 No make it stop! I'll talk ! Please stop! My eyes!
  • 1 0
 simple by nature, complex by design
  • 1 0
 KISS rule.."KEEP IT SIMPLE STUPID" Smile
  • 1 0
 HahahaSmile
  • 1 0
 Pinkommute
  • 1 0
 I want my hoverboard!!
  • 1 0
 Thanks. I hate it.
  • 1 0
 Get a Stooge





