Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares

The hottest topic in the comments right now seems to be internal headset routing. This got me thinking... how much further could things go? What would the "Grim Donut" of integration look like?
The rules:
Some of these technologies are on the fringe of what is currently available to consumers. For this thought experiment I'm limiting myself to inventions that appear to have at least a physical prototype.
Frame: Internal Suspension, Integrated Lights
Possibly the most "integrated" bike money can buy. The Scott Patron.
A great starting point for this journey.Wheels: Adjustable Tire Pressure, App Integration, DynamoGravaa's tire pressure adjusting hub
, app integration, and a dynamo to power it all. You thought front hubs were simple? Not for long.Drivetrain: EGearbox, Internal Drive, Low Profile Shifters The Valeo/Effigear Smart e-Bike System
combined with an internal drive like the CeramicSpeed driveshaft
or even a one sided drive like Allen Millyard's timeless M002 DH bike
? Topped off with Zirbel Twister WE01 controllers
. The low maintenance drivetrain of your dreams?Brakes: Internal Master Cylinders, ABS, Full Internal Routing
Why have any cables in front of your handlebars at all? Magura has led the charge with their Magura Cockpit Integration (MCi) concept
. While we're here let's add Bosch's ABS system. Make it internal too.
Dangerholm has also done internally routed brakes on his Scale Gravel Project. Fork: Linkage Fork With Internal Routing
While common on rigid road forks I found no evidence of an internally routed suspension fork.
The problem is I'd imagine it's pretty tricky to run a brake line through a telescoping fork. A linkage fork allows for similar internal routing to a rigid fork. Problem solved! Shock: Electronic Suspension Control
Not only will our linkage fork have routing for our brake and dynamo, but it will also have built-in sensors that communicate with our dampers to perfectly balance our suspension. Headset: Steering Stabilizer
A bike of the future must have a steering stabilizer, right? Canyon, Liteville, and Syntace seem to think so. Seatpost: Integrated Automatic Dropper Post
Pushing your seatpost down with your own weight? No thanks. BMC is leading the charge on dropper post innovation. Their "Automatic" system uses a charged air tank that allows the post to drop on its own with the push of a lever. Grips: Heated
I'm including this because it's cold in Bellingham right now and I'd pay good money for an easy-to-install set of heated grips. I'd even be willing to move the master cylinders of my integrated brakes back outside the handlebars to make room for the batteries.
See also Joe Barnes DIY
solution.Storage: In-Frame Storage, Tools, Hydration
I want snacks, tools, spares, but most of all I want my future bike to have a feeding tube. What do you think? Which of these technologies would you want on (in?) your bike of the future and which do you hope land in the dustbin of history?
166 Comments
Step two: Receive upvote.
Proft
manofmany.com/entertainment/gaming/vr-headset-that-kills
f*ck propietary parts even more!!!
Riding MTBs since 1992 (12 Years old),
Working in the bicycle industry since 2006 (Marketing, for Bikeparks, Apparel & Protection Gear, Parts & Accessories).
It is all planned obsolescence & and product teams having totally lost their mind,
just thinking what would be possible, but not what makes sense.
It is just looks over usability and especially serviceability these days.
Innovation, innovation, .... but mostly marketing bullshitting.
New Standards, ok (but even if we have way too many, already), but the whole maximum integration & proprietary parts approach / trend just massively sucks.
I want as few standards as possible, all external routings and be able to use the high end parts I purchased to be able to use for years, yes even decades, like it was back in the time (before early 2010s in MTB, when shit started to hit the fan on standards level).
Where the industry is going is just not only not sustainable, and the brands kill customization and being able to fit a bike to riders’ unique needs.
Please somebody build me a future proof frameset, with adjustable head angel and geometry, swappable dropouts for different hub standards, …
Functionality first, form follows function, it will have a nice tech look. Make it Alu (f*ck Carbon, until you have a recycling solution & network), in best case a lot of CNC, and I would be happy.
For Ebikes: Make the frames different mid motors compatible, so you are not f*cked after 5-6 years, because the motor/"e-ingredient"-brand stopped supporting the old product & changed attachments for newer generations & your bike hits the landfill, because of missing recycling options.
www.manager-magazin.de/unternehmen/mitgesellschafter-von-rose-bikes-marcus-diekmann-die-fahrrad-industrie-baut-raeder-fuer-sich-nicht-fuer-die-kunden-a-99491c6a-0e84-46da-92c0-43b54415d4da
Change bikes beyond DIY repairability and create service sector growth ♂️
The only ones able to make a real difference are the consumers. Buying new stuff is your own decision, so stop acting like product changes are forced upon us.
Another version of KISS is Keep It Simple, and Stupid. "Smart" everything is dumb and dangerous (imo).
Plus the fact they f**k you on the proprietary. For example: Why is Motorex racing fork oil 15 euros a litre and plush Maxima/Rockshox fork oil 45-50 euros a litre? Make the MTB brand pricing make sense to me!
- Setup & adjustments with standard tools, no guessing or squinting
- Minor component changes in less than 1 beer
- Major component changes in than 3 beers
- Change a complete brake without bleeding it
- Common repairs trailside with no special tools
- Cost doesn't incite rage in PB comments
- Size Large trailbike weighs less than 34 lbs complete
- Components can still be appropriately beat to shit for 3 seasons and survive
- Failures of electrical systems don't prevent me from riding my bike (a.k.a. 30-min quick charge, battery swap, manual override)
Integrated cable routing the only point that's been made that could sell me is reduced movement.
Heated grips, and lights, for the right application by all means.
Tire pressure sensor okay sure, small, out of the way ect... Tire inflator, I struggle to see the value and would be concerned about the energy/weight/reliability trade off.
But maybe I'm looking at this too practically and simplistically....
Or just like being able to yank an extra rear brake out of the parts bin and be back riding in 10 minutes flat....
But nice that the f1 options are out there and being tested.
No thanks. I like my bikes as simple mechanically as I can comfortably ride, and not a bit more.
Seriously though, back in the late 90's 98% of the new ideas were terrible, but look where we ended up. The good parts float and get improved upon.
Maybe by 2040 they'll have automatic "smart" clipless pedals? Don't hit your crank arm though, you might get locked in!
I used them for many years winter commuting. Had one charger at home and another at work.
Seriously we don’t need all these superfluous things, just get out and ride. I think we are losing the reason we mountain bike in the first place, to enjoy it and have fun.
All this integrated stuff and the complexity of ebikes will appeal to dreamers and newbies, who will gradually get turned off from the sport everytime their new toy stops working.
To the bike companies: Think longterm and plan around your core customers.
But it looks shit anyway.
I’ll have no place to hold my Big Gulp