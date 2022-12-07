Thought Experiment: The Most Adjustable Mountain Bike Possible

Dec 7, 2022
by Dario D  
It seems like mountain bike geometry is reaching something of a plateau, with most companies settling around the same mix of numbers and angles, but baked-in adjustable geometry is still common, and often quite elegantly integrated. Flying in the face of elegance, here I've concocted what is likely the most adjustable mountain bike you could cobble together, allowing for a truly staggering range of use and utility.

Base Frame: Nicolai Geometron G1
With some healthy modifications, of course.

16.04.21. Pinkbike Forest of Dean Rider Seb Stott. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography

As the preeminent modular bike platform, the G1 offers a whole suite of adjustments when it comes to wheel size, shock stroke, and geometry hard points. You can run it with essentially any combo of large or small wheels that you please, all while also adjusting fit geometry and shock kinematics. Of course, there are some adjustments Geometron is leaving on the table here, so we're gonna have to add them.

First off, implementing a shock mount like the one used on Starling's new generation of frames, should allow for even more tweaking of the shock stroke and progressivity.

Starling Cycles
So many options...
Starling Cycles

I'm also envisioning some mashup between Geometron's Mutator chips and Rocky Mountain's Ride 9 system, which should give the end user quite a bit to think about when tinkering trailside.

16.04.21. Pinkbike Forest of Dean Rider Seb Stott. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
A little bit of this...
2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude
...and a little bit of that

While we're at it, we might as well pop an eccentric bottom bracket in there, to allow for some slight tweaks to either the BB height or the front-center / rear-center balance.

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
For those ever-so-slight gains in geometry perfection.

Front End Geometry

Thanks to the extensive tinkering done by Chris Porter and the mainstream efforts by folks at Transition bikes with their SBG concept, we can all appreciate the combination of long reach, slack head angle, short stem, and a short offset fork. Other big companies like Specialized and Trek are integrating head angle adjustment into their flagship frames as well, giving folks the ability to push that head angle as low as 63°. That said, there's no reason consumers should have to settle for just one fork offset and a workshop-adjusted head angle. Some additional components will be necessary to give the people what they truly need.

First is this ingenious quick release adjustable headset, cooked up by a few engineering students at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Unforeseen upside: no room for through-headset cable routing.

This mechanism, in combination with the racetrack-shaped headtubes used by Specialized on their Stumpy EVO, could theoretically give you a full adjustment range of around 5°, letting you swing as slack as the Grim Donut, or as steep as the current crop of progressive XC bikes. The integrated adjustment (i.e. Trek/Specialized method) would require some tools or a few minutes in the home shop, but the Cal Poly Engineers' device can be swapped in only about 20 seconds, tool free.

All that headtube angle adjustment is fun and all, but you're going to start feeling bad about how un-adjustable your fork offset is in comparison. Have no fear, as the adjustable fork crowns from Outsider Bikes should have you covered. Offering anywhere from -10mm to +8mm of offset adjustment, you should be able to find a millimeter increment that suits your local lap just so.

August Aston Product
With a whole host of chips to choose from, one is sure to fit your needs.


Cockpit Considerations

To match the wide range of offset adjustment we're going to have on this bike, you'll need to play with a variety of stem lengths in order to keep your steering dynamics dialed. Sure, you could just have a bevy of stems on hand and swap them out to try different combos, but that's hardly convenient when you could integrate multiple stem lengths at once with the 3FStech AIM adjustable stem. This groundbreaking innovation graced the front page of Pinkbike way back in 2015, but I'm not sure it was given the discussion it deserved.

High performance, and handsome to boot.

As initially designed, the AIM stem allowed you to use a bar-mounted remote to switch from a +6°x55mm to a -7°x95mm to a -20°x120mm on the fly. It would be easy enough to modernize the numbers there, with something like a 35-60mm sweep, because think of all the times you wish you had a different length stem at various points throughout a given ride.

This would of course be coupled with a handebar that offers a similar level of adjustability, namely the VariGrip bars from Neumen. They use an ingenious threaded insert at the end of the bar with an accompanying grip design that allows you to adjust from 710mm - 760mm or 760mm - 810mm, depending on the model.

Simple, yet effective.
A strange amount of upsweep, but that could be fixed with the next idea.

The Fasst Flexx handlebars have been created to reduce the vibration that makes it to your hands, but I think there's some room for more user adjustability in the design. Thanks to the linkage separating the center clamp from the bar extensions, you could theoretically articulate the whole thing up and down to simulate various bar rises and upsweep geometries. Hell, just add another layer of complexity and you can control the backsweep too.

flexx handlebar
Just imagine all the angles you could adjust with this baby.

That takes us to the grips, the simplest and humblest of bike components. But not on this bike they're not, we're taking it up a notch with RevGrips. As the only grip design to feature actively moving parts, they allow the rider to adjust the degree to which they throttle on the bars, which qualifies them for this escalating nightmare of an adjustable machine.

Revolution Suspension Grips
Is that adjustable? Yep, it's going on the bike.

Last but not least, we have the seating arrangement. This bike will certainly sport an Aenomaly Switchgrade, so folks can adjust saddle angle on the fly. With -10° to +12° of range, it's a no-brainer. Atop that will sit an SQlab saddle, as their design allows for the rider to swap out between 3 different durometer inserts to adjust the seated feel. Both of those will ride on an e*thirteen Vario dropper, for as far as I can tell it has the widest range of travel adjustment on the market

Climb mode, flat mode, descend mode, just like that cool stem earlier.

SQlab 610 Ergolux saddle
You can even run it without the cushion, so technically there are 4 options.

Drivetrain

Here's where things get a bit tricker, as you're increasingly locked into one brand and one mode of operation with modern drivetrain components. To start, we've got the TRP TR12 Drivetrain. Sure, it doesn't work quite as well as Shimano or SRAM equivalents, and it is rather expensive in comparison, but it features both a 40° lever position range, as well as a two-screw clutch tension adjustment.

TRP
Just imagine all the ways you could set this thing up.
TRP
Hall Lock, a clutch on/off, AND tension adjustment?

Cranks are typically such a drab and thought-free part of the mountain bike, so let's zest them up a bit with the Aerozine Xeon-A1 adjustable crankset. They come in 4 different base arm lengths, from 130mm to 170mm, and through the use of 4 different threaded inserts, you can adjust the length by 5mm / 3mm / 2.5mm / 1mm. With options like that you're sure to find one that suits your terrain and preferences just fine.

Say goodbye to static crank lengths, folks.
Some of the arm lengths even come in carbon!

Because the Aerozine cranks use the SRAM 3-bolt chainring standard, you're free to swap rings to your heart's content, ideally in a way that's trailside adjustable, being that we're trying to maximize that here. Something like the OneUp Switch Chainring System should do the trick, or perhaps an O-Chain, with 4 options when it comes to degrees of float.

Switch Chainring System
Carry a few different size rings in your fanny pack and you're good to go.

Maybe not a trailside adjustment, but something to mess with nonetheless.

Suspension
AKA the bottomless pit of adjustment possibilities.


There are a lot of options and directions to go when it comes to suspension, so we're searching for a good baseline here, as well as trying to stick to consumer-available products. Starting off, we've got the Ohlins DH38 m.1. This fork has seen some massive success under riders like Loic Bruni over the past couple years, but that's not why I'm including it here; the name of the game is... adjustability. Available in 29" and 27.5", with an impressive 4 stock offset options, the DH38 already seems a bit more nuanced than other options out there. But the real magic lies in the travel range, which is rebuildable to anything between 120mm and 200mm, which means you can find a balanced travel number to match the sum of all your other adjustments and settings.

With both a main air chamber and a ramp pressure to adjust, you'll have no shortage of bracketing laps to get things dialed in.

Ohlins DH38 m.1
120mm dual crown for the local hot lap, 200mm for your big ride.

In keeping with the fact that Geometron tends to stock them on most of their builds, we'll be speccing an EXT Storia shock. Though there are shocks on the market with more clicks, the rebuildability and boutique nature of this model lends itself to the near-infinite adjustments we'll be able to make on our true do-everything bike. Anything you can't tune on-trail, you can refine internally to get where you want to go, so there's no base uncovered.

EXT Storia Lok V3 review
Plenty of knobs and dials to fuss with.

Now, coil may seem like an odd choice when one is looking for maximum adjustability, but there's a bit of a trick here, and that comes in the form of the Sprindex adjustable-rate coil spring. With plenty of range to adapt to your rider and gear weight, or even your preference for a given track, the Sprindex should get you right on the money. (Or at least within a 5 lb. increment of that point.)

EXT Storia Lok V3 review
Seems a bit too simple to me...
Sprindex
That's more like it.

Brakes
When it comes to end-user adjustment in the brake market, one brand has been pushing the envelope longer than anyone else: Magura. They're not the most popular stoppers out there, but if you want to customize and tweak every last element of your brake system, their MT7 is a pretty safe bet. With myriad lever options, color and decal packs, and 4 pads per caliper, you can really get into the weeds and play with different combinations to suit your extra-special requirements.

There are even aftermarket levers available to those who aren't satisfied with the stock options. If ultimate adjustability is your goal though, then the HC3 lever is going to be your best buddy. This brake lever has 3 independent adjustments all contained within itself, so fiddle to your heart's content.

Maybe throw a few different pad compounds in your pack and try to bracket all those as well, in the name of adjustability.

Stock vs.
Aftermarket.

4 is more.


Wheels and Tires

Things finally start to get simpler down here, at long last. Since we haven't yet integrated camera lens-style aperture technology into our bicycle wheels, the size of your rim is a firmly set diameter. That means hub setup and tires are really the only things you're going to be playing with after the initial build, which still leaves plenty of room for messing around. On the hub front, most through-axle designs have moved away from adjustable preload, instead relying on the axle tension in your frame to keep things tight and aligned. Project321 has stuck to the ways of yore though, integrating a preload adjustment in their new M-Pulse hubs, now being featured in Stan's wheels.

M-pulse hubset. Note the preload adjuster on the front hub.
Adjust everything, settle for nothing.

When it comes to tires, there's little replacement for the tried and true method of prying different sets of rubber on and off your rims, to suit a given track or set of conditions. That said, people have tried some other solutions, though often to middling success. Where the ability to adjust on-trail really lies is with pressure, and no system packs more pressure variables into a tire than Schwalbe's Procore. With what is essentially a 2-chamber design, Procore lets you change the ratio between the two to suit your riding goals. At this point there are many better tubeless insert systems out there, but this is about adjustability, not off-the-shelf performance.

Schwalbe Procore
Like tubeless, but with a tube.

In Conclusion

*slaps hood of imaginary mountain bike*
The way I see it, this could be the only bike on the market, as it can essentially be modified to fit any use case and terrain. It might be a bit heavy with all the ancillary components, but luckily bike weight doesn't matter. I'm pretty sure the rough math works out to you having to do about 3.5664x10^13 bracketing laps down a given track to get your settings dialed, but just think of how dialed your bike will feel once you settle on that perfect combination of settings.

For those of you who struggle with detecting a facetious tone over the internet, rest assured that I think this is an insane project and that you should just go ride your bike.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
76111 views
Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High
54482 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test
53594 views
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
52505 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
50479 views
Field Test: 2023 Yeti SB140 - The Traction Finder
42671 views
Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More
41876 views
Spotted: Another Full-Suspension Prototype From Chromag
41356 views

48 Comments

  • 20 0
 Just what my OCD needed, thank you!
  • 1 0
 What would people discuss in the comments if you actually have them every single thing , pinkbike would die overnight
  • 15 0
 And I am over here running a hardtail with a coil fork partly just so I have a minimum number of things to mess with...
  • 9 0
 I'd to it for the bling factor, and then go to great lengths to point out and explain everything, only to tell people that "I don't really mess with the settings" when they ask follow-up questions
  • 7 0
 You're missing the best never-been-released-and-probably-never-will-be chainring design that allows you to change the number of teeth on the fly with a series of channels and sliding chainring bits.
  • 7 0
 I have a bike that switches the number of chainring teeth with a series of chainrings and a piece of metal that pushes the chain around. Not sure if its outdated or hasn't caught on yet but I don't see it around too often.
  • 9 0
 Sigh... throws Stumpy evo in the trash and pulls out wallet
  • 1 1
 One of the things I love about my Stumpy Evo is the adjustable geometry. I was just thinking the other day that it was a shame that it didn’t have adjustable shock mounts.
  • 3 0
 I have a G1 and some other bits mentioned in the article. I doubt folks with bikes like mine adjust much once they find their preferred setup. It would be nice to have a small fleet of these bikes at a place like Whistler, so that folks could order/buy bikes in the geometry and dimensions they have tested to work best for their needs.
  • 2 0
 Got a G1, rode it for 1 year, for my taste too low, so installing mutators as we speak.
  • 1 0
 Problem is, if you test it at Whistler, it is not tested at home, where you ride most and most likely completely different:-(
  • 4 0
 What about clipless pedal float considations? Or find a way to have some wedges I can put in my chamois to further adjust my body position?
  • 1 0
 And/or varying flat pedal pin heights and colors.
  • 1 0
 @kfccoleslaw: I litterally screw my pins in a bit on one up pedals due to the nut on the back so.... I do adjust pins lol. mind you the rattle before they get packed with mud.
  • 1 0
 @ridingofthebikes: I set my pins short on techy climbs so I can do quick dabs, and then I back them out to full length at the top for maximum grip on descents. Sometimes in midair I adjust them back to the mid-depth so I can get my feet off easier for no footers while still being able to grip when landing. Then once I'm back on the trail I'll extend them all the way.
  • 2 0
 "Unforeseen upside: no room for through-headset cable routing."

what in tarnation

So you're telling me that that thought never crossed your mind when designing? how'd that one slip? the first thing you should think about when designing a bike is not geometry, nor build kit but instead the pb comments section...
  • 5 0
 I hate to say I love this so much
  • 4 0
 If it was TRULY adjustable, it would have the option to change which headset bearing the cables route through
  • 1 0
 Syntace used to make a really nice stem/bar combo called the VRO, that used 2 "Knuckles" to allow for adjustable stem height, length and bar roll. I still have one - on a bike my kids used when they were growing like weeds - lets the bike grow with them a bit, but it's a cool tool for playing with bike fit.
  • 4 0
 SHUT THE F UP AND TAKE MY MONEY
  • 4 0
 Satirical article is satirical.
  • 1 0
 One of my favourite things is having lots of adjustability and then adjusting little or nothing, second favourite is people endlessly adjusting things and endlessly talking about endlessly adjusting things…and why.
  • 1 0
 Nevermind. I didn't read the article before spouting off on the saddle doing the downward-facing yoga pose. Uncool angle but I guess it's adjustable. I was all up in arms, mind you - luckily there was time to hit Edit.
  • 3 0
 The ultimate "quiver killer" bike - bike brands are quaking in their 510s
  • 3 0
 One bike for the whole family!
  • 3 0
 You forgot those tires with zippers to adjust your tire pattern.
  • 3 0
 Infinitely maladjustable.
  • 2 0
 With all of the parts together, are we looking at a 40+ LBS (18+ KG) quiver killer?
  • 2 0
 I bet you could build this meme bike up and release a whole video about it before we ever see the Grim Donut 2 video.
  • 1 0
 Haha. 21.5kg or so I'm guessing. This is a good one though, very creative. I went the "less buttons, more riding" way a few years back now. You can keep the buttons.
  • 1 0
 I'm going to buy every one of these that come up on Buy/Sell, then check with a microscope to see if any of the settings were ever actually changed.
  • 1 0
 Really enjoying Dario's work. This is a great article, really enjoyed his work on the Vital enduro bike test videos as well.
  • 1 0
 Ummmmm water bottle holder adjustability?

Helloooooooo?

I want the option of anywhere from 2oz for my commute, through to 4 gallons for the epics.
  • 2 0
 But what I want to change the number of wheels it has?
  • 1 0
 I want the option to change out the tube sets, maybe use those threaded links like Ritchey did with his Breakaway bike!
  • 1 0
 I want to clock my crankset at different angles than the ho-hum yawn yawn 180°. Give me a 192/168 split
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike data leak, password compromised.

Anyone else get this warning?
  • 1 0
 not me
  • 1 0
 LOL this reads like every product manager naive first meeting. "why can't we just build it all?"
  • 1 0
 Is there a Transformer that turns into a bike? It's more the meets the eye!
  • 1 0
 Just when you thought your suspension forks had too many settings...
  • 1 0
 Hi i want to ad... just my cables
  • 1 0
 My takeaway is that 120mm dual-crowns are the future. I'm for it
  • 1 0
 The switch grade seat clamp is actually super legit for steeper terrain
  • 1 1
 I reckon Jeff Steber did this with Intense 25yrs ago.
  • 1 0
 MOOOOOOOR ADJUSTMENT
  • 1 0
 Needs a motor.
  • 1 0
 Typo, it's Newmen





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011157
Mobile Version of Website