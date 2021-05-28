Thought Experiment: The $22,000 Trail Bike Build

May 28, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

We're in an era where when motorized bikes can fetch $15,000 price tags and even non-motorized bikes can push into five figures. A lot of comments on articles about these bikes rightly point out you can buy a motorbike for the same money but what if we could take it further. For $22,000, you could buy a Mini Cooper, a speedboat, a downpayment on a house, a racehorse or 38,000 bananas. In this thought experiment, we're attempting to build a bike that matches all of them. Forget dentists, this one's for the Tooth Fairy.

Before we begin, there are a few rules we've tried to follow. Firstly, nothing too custom or ridiculous. Yes, we know there's a gold-plated bike that exists and costs $1 million but, let's be real, nobody is ever going to be buying let alone riding that. For that reason, anything gold plated, jewel-encrusted or personalised was instantly off the table. Secondly, no motor. It would be pretty easy to add $5,000 of value onto an already existing eMTB build but that's not the aim here, we want this to be a thoroughbred trail bike. Finally, it has to make sense as a bike build - this means no double crown forks on a 130mm frame or super lightweight XC race wheels on a bike we want to handle the rigors of everyday riding.

With all that said, check out the full build below:



Frame: Huhn Cycles Moorhuhn 129 Ti - $5,950 (€4,900)

If Covid lockdowns have blessed us with one thing, it's eccentric bike builders having the time to make their dream projects come to life. Ralf Holleis of Huhn Cycles is one such builder and over the course of the past 12 months, he has created some of the most stunning bikes being produced today. You may have expected a carbon super-bike to take the frame slot in this build, but Ralf's additive manufactured, fully-titanium Moorhuhn 129 Ti takes the top spot.

More info, here.

A more expensive alternative would have been the Unno Dash or Burn. These handcrafted, carbon bikes from Barcelona come with a hefty price tag of €5,000 but that does include an Ohlins shock, which would have prevented us from spending a hefty chunk of change on...

Shock: Intend Hover - $1,200 (€989)
Eurobike 2019

We're staying in Germany for suspension and the Hover shock from Cornelius Kapfinger's Intend brand. Ralf built up his European Bike Challenge winning version of the Moorhuhn with this shock so we're glad we could too.

More info, here.

In an ideal world, we would have been able to stock a Push ElevenSix shock on this build, but unfortunately Huhn Cycles isn't on the list of brands their shocks will work for. The ElevenSix is actually a few cents cheaper than the Hover but we could have fitted a Sprindex spring on the shock to give us another $120 worth of kit.

Fork: Intend Bandit - $2,427 (€1,999)
Intend Bandit Fork

The front damping of the build will come from Intend as well. We're going to spec the recently released Bandit fork that has an asymmetric design to increase bushing distance and air volume. The maximum stroke on the fork is 190mm but it's adjustable in 10mm increments and we'd probably run it with 150mm, the lowest it goes. Technically this fork was only available until the end of 2020 so if that counts it out we'd swap it out for Intend's Hero, which is $240 (€200) cheaper.

More info, here.

Derailleur + shifter+ cassette + chain:SRAM Eagle X01 - $1145
n a

SRAM's AXS groupset continues to be the most expensive on the market but that's with good reason, it's still the only wireless one on the market. We could have spent a bit more money and gone for the XX1 spec but we're keeping true to this being a trail bike and not an XC bike so we stuck at the X01 level. For simplicity, we're going to make most of the drivetrain SRAM with a couple of bougie upgrades.

Derailleur Cage: Cermaic Speed OSPW X for SRAM Eagle AXS - $706 (€579)
CeramicSpeed Eagle OSPW

The Ceramic Speed OSPW X is a derailleur modification that claims to save weight and reduce lost watts for more than $700. Given that I'm spending virtual money, I'd say that's a very worthwhile upgrade.

More info, here.

Cranks: Sturdy Cycles - $1,773 (£1,250)
Sturdy Cycles titanium crankset.

Rather than go with the standard SRAM Eagle X01 Dub crankset, we thought it would be worth spending a bit more money here on Tom Sturdy's cranks. These cranks were originally designed to make custom lengths for his frame customers (he's even made down to 125mm cranks), and he wanted to improve frame clearance without adding q-factor. 3D printed out of grade 5 titanium, these cranks can be ordered with tuned length and stiffness for the bike and will do nothing to hurt its looks either.

More info, here.

Pedals: Garmin Rally XC Power Meter Pedals - $1,199 + Garmin Edge 1030 Plus - $600

How do you get a $1,200 pair of SPD pedals? Well, these have not one but 2 power meters in them... OK, they're still ludicrously expensive but they take us another step closer to that $22,000 target. We have to pair them with a computer so we chose the top of the range Edge 1030 Plus.

More info, here.

Wheels: Enve M7 - $3,000

Enve's first appearance on this list comes courtesy of their M7 wheelset. These wheels come specced with Chris King ISO 6B hubs and we picked the custom decals option to bring the grand total for the wheels to $3,000. Once again, there were more expensive options out there, most notably the Syncros Silverton, one-piece carbon wheels but, as we said, this is a trail bike, not an XC bike so we settled for the slightly cheaper pair.

More info, here.

Tires: Maxxis High Roller II - $180 + Cushcore XC - $149
Maxxis Highroller II 2.3 mounted to 30mm internal width rim

To be honest, there isn't a great deal of difference in the price of tires, especially when you're trying to spend $22,000. We plumped for some High Rollers because, why not? We fitted them with some Cushcore because we want to protect those wheels we just spent three grand on. We decided that the cost of a couple of strips of rim tape and cups of sealant would be negligible so we didn't include them in the calculations.

More info, here.

Brakes: Trickstuf Maxima - $1,335 (€1,100)
Trickstuff Maxima review

Another trip to Germany, this time for some Trickstuff Maximas. These brakes were designed with one goal in mind, to make the most powerful brakes on the market. They may be slight overkill for this build but they're too good to say no to.

More info, here.

Bar and Stem: Gemini Kastor - $793 (€650)
GEMINI K STOR HANDLEBAR

We assumed before beginning this article that we'd be going to Unno for our frame. That didn't work out but we're still going to be getting some handmade, Barcelonian carbon on the build thanks to a set of Gemini Kastor bars. The Kastor is designed for head angles between 64° and 67°, which just about works for the Huhn frame we're using.

More info, here.

Dropper Post: SRAM AXS - $800
Eagle AXS XX1 review

For much the same reason as the SRAM AXS parts above, their wireless dropper is going to be the seatpost of choice for this bike. There is another wireless option in Magura's Vyron but that costs about $300 less.

Saddle: Schmolke Sl119 - $363

This part comes via some inspiration from Dangerholm who used the Schmolke TLO 55 saddle on his insanely light Scott Genius build. With that saddle not looking exactly enticing for a long trail ride, we instead went for the more padded version, the Sl119, which is still super-light and, of course, expensive.

Other:
Grips: Rev suspension Grips - $90
Headset: Chris King InSet 5 - $174
Bottom Bracket: Chris King Threadfit - $178
Rotors: Trickstuff - $92
Bolts: ProTi ≈ $80

Total price: $22,054 USD

So there you have it. Yes, you can now buy off-the-shelf bikes for $15,000 but you can pretty easily go much higher than that for a custom trail bike if you like. There are a few other ways you could consider trying this. Our first thought would be to do a super-light XC build with lots of exotic carbon, lightweight parts from small manufacturers but we'd also be interested to see how far you could get with a Fox Live Valve-equipped trail bike with a custom paint job. Put simply, if you want to spend a lot of money on mountain bike parts, there are plenty of people out there who will be more than happy to help you.


What would you have done differently and how would you have spent the money? Let us know in the comments below

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


52 Comments

  • 23 4
 I bought a new S-Works Epic Evo this year, and a 99 SS Camaro 6spd car with 580hp at the wheels. Combined these two items cost less than this build hahaha
  • 27 2
 Well Mr. Moneybags, maybe you could buy this bike so we can see it in real life.
  • 6 0
 I bought a new Stumpy Expert and and '01 Xterra this year, for 50% the cost of this build Big Grin
  • 4 0
 @HB208: what makes you think I could afford it? Just because I had enough money to make those purchases, doesn't mean I'm good at managing my finances and have more to spare lolol
  • 4 0
 I just bought myself a tall cappuccino with extra shot from Starbucks machine. Just 2,80 chf.
  • 2 0
 @arrowheadrush: does the Xterra still have the original first aid kit?
  • 2 0
 @gooutsidetoday: It sure does! the thing is absolutely mint. Has 165,000KM (just over 100k miles). Its so refreshingly simple and rugged, i love it. The power of a 4cyl with the gas mileage of a V8. Oh, and the stumpy was more expensive hah!
  • 15 0
 If you replace the spokes with BERD spokes that will add some more to the bill.
  • 8 0
 That title made me rethink how much I spend on bananas... Makes me wonder how much I've spent on bananas so far in life....
  • 2 0
 Worse, you could have invested it: financialmentor.com/calculator/latte-factor-calculator
  • 9 0
 Stop "thinking"...
  • 5 0
 At this rate in 10 years people will be buying bikes for this much with “GX”/NX builds
  • 2 0
 Enjoying these hypothetical build articles. That said, I’d love to see Pinkbike to timed comparisons of a single mfg family from lowest spec to top spec. Remedy base to top spec for instance. Then again Mfg’s would probably hate it to have proof that spending an extra 3-4k does almost nothing for timing / real world performance. Outside of tires and brakes much of what we latch onto is subjective how things feel (shifting and suspension for instance ) versus tangible performance gains. Cue the peanut gallery arguments about suspension but show me the time difference for Kashima... yeah I thought so
  • 2 0
 You gotta factor in inflation. This build is easily 25k when you actually get to put everything together. 18 months on Trickstuff, is it?
  • 1 0
 Not to forget shipping costs too!
  • 4 0
 Does it blend???
  • 2 0
 Isn't this how much bikes are going to be after companies keep upping the price anyways?
  • 4 0
 Weight??
  • 1 0
 More, huh. Just kidding, the frame itself is 2.6kg without shock so it could be pretty light I'd say
  • 2 0
 Too heavy.
  • 3 0
 Interesting that you did not use the ceramic BB
  • 3 0
 I only eat enduro bananas
  • 1 0
 What we need is someone to ride this experiment bike, and a $2200 build back to back and compare results. Would the YT revenue cover the costs?
  • 2 0
 Making mtb'ing more "inclusive" to millionaires.
  • 2 0
 Wow that’s like $27,000 Canadians or 27,000 honey crullers.
  • 1 1
 Love these virtual bike build articles. Gotta spend your money on something, may as well be something that keeps you active and having a good ol time outside
  • 1 0
 This Fantasy Build Is Just A Normal Bike With Parts That Are in Stock. May 28, 2021 @alicialeggett
  • 1 0
 Expensive bananas, especially buying in bulk. I'll take the bike instead, cheers.
  • 1 0
 "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should"
  • 2 0
 This should be called "the grim dentist" or something similar
  • 1 0
 The frame corners "like a chicken does" according their website.
If thats true your gonna need a g suit to ride that thing.
  • 2 0
 Dangerholm: *slaps entire bike* "too basic"
  • 1 0
 If the other half ever complains about your bike part upgrades, show them this
  • 1 0
 If you are spending that much on a big, you might want to pay a rider to ride it for you too!
  • 1 0
 By the end of the summer, it's going to be $22k in the buy-sell for a gently used 2014 Reign.
  • 1 0
 I want to see this bike built!
  • 1 0
 I can see that no one likes the parts that are on this list !!! Ahhahaha
  • 2 0
 High Roller II? y tho
  • 1 0
 If you're going to dream - dream BIG. It doesn't cost any more.
  • 1 0
 Topping off a $22k bike with the Schmuck seat says it all.
  • 1 0
 What makes you think xx1 is XC?
  • 1 0
 Should have used kindernay...
  • 1 0
 Hoping for an article on how it rides the roughest tracks
  • 1 0
 Are we getting a sneak peak at a new SC color?
  • 1 0
 and moreover it would also be ugly
  • 1 0
 Y'all should make this build happen
  • 1 0
 Good idea to protect those ENVE rims with cushcore, they will need it !
  • 1 0
 still not as sick as my stumpy
  • 1 0
 I'd ride it
  • 1 0
 I'll take two
  • 1 0
 22k and no water bottle
  • 1 0
 Why 1-1 over Hydra?

Post a Comment



