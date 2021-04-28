Thought Experiment: What Would It Take to Build a Sub-7kg Mountain Bike Using Only Stock Parts?

Apr 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

We have seen some amazing builds over the years from craftsmen like Dangerholm, who sand and shave their bikes down to their most minimalist, purest forms. Those bikes weigh in below 7kg or even close to 6kg through sheer obsession and meticulous customization. But bike parts keep getting better, and some niche components once limited to the tinkerers are now available to any dreamer or dentist who wants to do things the old-fashioned way: by spending lots of money.

So how light a bike could we build using only stock parts?

We set ourselves the challenge of putting together an imaginary sub-7kg bike. Many bike companies boast about hitting the sub-8kg mark when they release new top-end ultralight hardtails. But why stop there? How light could we go before we would need to start customizing in ways that I, for one, am entirely unqualified for? And most importantly, could we cut that weight while actually making it a bike we'd want to ride? We decided to find out what it would take.

Rules:

No Frankenbiking – all components must be stock.

For the purpose of this experiment, I didn't "build" my own wheel, mostly to see what the stock options were.

All parts had to be production models, available to the public.

The bike couldn't be too sketchy and had to somewhat balance light weight with decent performance.

All parts have to be at least somewhat intended for mountain bike use.

Any company had to be fairly reputable. While there are some cheap generic carbon options out there, they tend to be lacking in quality control, and that's not what we want.

Any company must have a legitimate website. Information about and access to each part must be readily available. No weird eBay stuff. An attempt to visit the company's website must not take me to a Viagra advertisement. (This happened with a surprisingly well-known company.)

Note: Not all actual weights were available. Some of these use claimed weights, some use actual weights if available, and some are educated guesses. Prices are the same way - in some cases, companies don't list MSRPs, so I went with what seems like average retail pricing from third-party sellers. In other cases, I used MSRPs, and I'm sure you could find better deals for some parts online. Just remember, it's an imaginary bike so it really doesn't matter.

Without further ado, here's an example of how one could build a bike under 7 kilograms (15.4 lb).


Frame: Mondraker Podium - 775g - $2899USD

Mondraker Podium

For the frame, the obvious choice was the world's lightest full-production hardtail frame, which weighs in at 775g. The Mondraker Podium has what the Spanish company calls "XC forward geometry," with a 68.5-degree head tube angle and a 444mm reach on the medium frame.

Wheels: Berd XC Series Carbon Wheels - 1140g - $1895


The Berd wheels are a little weird, but they're light as hell. While the string-like spokes may be polarizing, they weigh significantly less than traditional steel spokes and are said to be more durable. Since Daniel Sapp approved of the Atomik wheels with Berd spokes last year, I figured I'd suspend my disbelief and pick these wheels for the job.

The spokes are made of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, or UHMWPE, which is said to have nine times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel. They also supposedly provide better vibration damping, which does make sense and which Daniel's review validated.

So yeah, that might be a risk, but you have to take some risks to build a bike under 7kg.

Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola - 340g - $1082USD


Trickstuff's Piccola brakes are the lightest on the market, with the front brake weighing in at just 150g with the hose cut at 70cm. I estimated 360g for both brakes with hose. And what's more, they are said to actually work extremely well -- well enough that some EWS racers use them.

Rotors: Ashima Ai2 160mm 6 bolt - 73g each = 146g - $60USD


The entire brake setup on this bike is aesthetically beautiful, with the refined Trickstuffs matched with Ashima rotors so light they're barely there. These do heat up quickly, given the minimal braking surface, but thanks to the low mass, they also cool quickly.

Fork: RockShox SID SL Ultimate - 1326g - $799


As for a fork, we went with the lightest XC fork on the market. The RockShox SID SL Ultimate is a 100mm 29" fork with 32mm stanchions. That said, if we wanted to cut even more weight here, there are some great rigid carbon options and even a Lauf suspension fork that weigh in at under a kilogram. Still, we decided to stick along the lines of a traditional XC bike here and go with the telescoping option.

Tires: Schwalbe Thunder Burt LiteSkin 2.1 R (425g), Schwalbe Rocket Ron LiteSkin 2.25 F (520g) = 945g - $184USD


For the tires, the goal was to balance XC ability with weight. For a fast-rolling rear tire, the Thunder Burt fits the bill, while keeping the weight very low. On the front, it made sense to choose something a little more confidence-inspiring, and the Rocket Ron inspires just the right amount of trust while still being very much a lightweight XC tire.

The lighter, faster-rolling but less grippy Thunder Burt.

Grips: Extralite Hypergrip w/ plug ends - 12g - $19USD


Some grips have some heft, but these grips are not those grips.

Pedals: Crankbrothers Eggbeater 11 - 174g - $450


Another of the world's lightest. The Crankbrothers Eggbeater 11 pedals weigh half what most clips do, with a titanium body and steel spring.

Saddle: Syncros Belcarra R SL - 150g - $310USD


Assuming in this fantasy world the bike would actually get ridden, the saddle is no place to skimp. Yes, there are saddles that weigh less than 150g. These come to mind. That said, I went with something a little more mainstream, but still pretty damn light with the price tag to show for it.

Headset: Cane Creek AER Series II - 50g - $100USD


The Cane Creek AER headset is light as AER.

Top cap: OneUp EDC Top Cap - 4.2g - $25USD


This is a nifty solution for headset preload, and it shaves about 6 grams off the weight of a traditional star nut in addition to the weight of the top cap and bolt, giving you roughly 15g in leeway to eat 1/5 of a standard donut before your ride without worrying about weighing yourself down.

Seatpost: Schmolke 1k TLO Seatpost - 95g - $475USD


TLO stands for The Lightest One, which is what this is, as far as I can tell. The MTB version is slightly burlier than the road one (thank god), but not by much, weighing in below 100g, which is about the weight of a chihuahua puppy, among other things.

Seatpost clamp: Tune Würger Skyline - 4.5g - $90USD


This seatpost clamp uses no more material than absolutely necessary.

Stem: Extralite HyperStem Stealth 80mm - 69g - $208USD


Extralite is a no-bullshit Italian company that does exactly what the name suggests: Make extra light stuff. Based on how many World Cup XC racers run Extralight components, the performance seems decent too.

Handlebars: Extralite HyperBar 3 750mm - 98g - $208USD


Another light offering from Extralight.

Shifter: Shimano XTR 12-speed - 115g - $136USD


While AXS is all the rage these days, Shimano XTR still wins in the weight-saving department, even with cable and housing factored in.

Derailleur: Shimano XTR 12-speed - 240g - $243USD


Most of the weight savings of Shimano vs. SRAM here come from the derailleur, which does not have a battery weighing it down.

Derailleur hanger: SRAM UDH - 26g - $15 USD

Cassette: Garbaruk 12-speed 10-52 - 335g - $250USD


This cassette, made for Shimano XTR, actually costs less than a 12-speed XTR and weighs a bit less, too.

Chain: Shimano XTR 12-speed - 262g - $65USD

Shimano did a nice job on the XTR chain, so no need to look elsewhere.

Cable and housing: KCNC Titanium Cable and Fasi Turbo Plus housing - 45g - $100USD

Specialized cables and housing are for the real weight weenies.

Cranks: e*Thirteen XCXr Carbon Mountain Crank w/ e*Thirteen 32t UL direct-mount chainring - 385g - $463USD


The e*Thirteen XCXr cranks are the lightest carbon off-road cranks on the market, available for gravel and XC. We'll pair them with the e*Thirteen chainring but look elsewhere for a lighter bottom bracket.

Bottom bracket: BBinfinite BSA30 BB - 58g - $175USD

Another opportunity to shave a few grams.

Rear axle: Extralite Blacklock - 30g - $82USD

A stock thru-axle weighs upwards of 70g, so this is a nice reduction.

Sealant: 90g - $5USD

With narrow tires, 90g seems like an appropriate amount.

Rim tape: 15g - $5USD

I'm probably overestimating here, but who knows.

Valves: Colorado Composites 44mm Tubeless Valves - 8g - $22

It's a minor touch, but these do save 6-8g over standard brass tubeless valves of the same length. Plus, they're pretty.

Rotor bolts: Far and Near Titanium Rotor Bolts - 14g set - $50USD


The bottom line: Weight

Upon adding this up initially, I arrived at a bike that weighed 7.1kg. While that is insanely light and is significantly lighter than most World Cup XC bikes, I decided to go back and make a few tweaks to see if I could arrive at a sub-7kg build.

I made some changes and added things up again, and arrived at 6,952g.

That leaves another 48g for things like grease and cable ferrules.

If I wanted to keep shaving weight, the next step would be to start replacing steel bolts with aluminum and titanium ones, starting at the brake calipers. We're talking marginal gains here.

The bottom line: Money

The other piece of this is, of course, the price tag.

The full build comes out to $10,415. My takeaway from this is that hardtails seem to level out at around $10k. That is, yes, you technically could spend more on a bike build (and/or just buy a Levo eMTB and/or get a full suspension bike), but once you pass $10k, your bike really isn't getting lighter. (Though it probably is getting shinier and more worthy of living out the rest of its days in a museum rather than on the trails.)

But hey, if you want to build that bike, all power to you.


If you were to build a featherweight bike, what would you do differently?

32 Comments

  • 12 0
 7Kg is 15.4324 Lbs for those who prefer freedom units. Even though light, it looks like a bike that could actually be ridden fairly aggressively, well, maybe not the tires, but the remainder of the bike looks fairly tough.
  • 1 0
 You´d think. My buddy recently built this exact frame with very similar build components for his return to XC racing. Modern full suspension is so efficient he got left on anything "washboard" as he bounced around and could not get the power through the rear wheel. It lasted one race and he decided to strip it and use the parts to lighten his existing short travel FS.

I guess if you were not racing there may be some fun had here - the sketchy, pin-balling, "bout to crash on every kicker" kind of fun. But an expensive experiment that my buddy regrets.
  • 13 0
 What would it take to build a sub 7k mtb? The money that was dedicated towards my child's college fund.
  • 7 0
 Why does your kid need to go to college?
  • 1 0
 @Fullsend2-13: the way things are going, you'll need an undergrad to serve coffee by 2035, so, I want my kids to go to college so they don't live with me for the remainder of their years.
  • 6 0
 If you like that, you'll be impressed by my attempt to build a 40lb bike with used parts. Its been hard to get that last ounce to get over the 40lb weight limit, but with some extra grease I think I've done it
  • 2 0
 You spend all that time building out a killer build but then skimp HARD on that cassette just for weight, that cassette won't shift nearly as good as the XTR cassette. Could also go 11spd and save some weight.
  • 1 0
 If i'd have to build one i'd go with either scott or yeti(just because yeti u know Smile ), change the wheels to some pi rope wheels (really want to try them out) and change parts here and there, but the basic setup is good imo. Nothing is above trickstuff brakes Smile
  • 1 0
 Also you don't need brakes(ride it like a brakeless bmx), grips(you're already holding on for dear life), seat(you're going so fast that you don't need a seat or seat post in the way), and pedals(put a titanium bolt into the cranks and drill a hole through your shoe and now its clipless).
  • 3 0
 1. Get a drill. 2. Install drill bit into drill. 3. Dimple drill every part on your bike.
  • 2 0
 I prefer the sawzall technique, you can drastically reduce weight by removing a good foot and a half from the middle of your top tube and down tube.
  • 1 0
 I thought this was going to be a weightweenie project.
Then I saw a 150 gram saddle...that's about double what a real WW would accept.
Check out gelucarboncreation.com/pt for the lightest saddles out there.
  • 1 0
 You forgot to add the $900m to free that ship in the Suez canal - you're not getting any of those parts till that's sorted...?
  • 2 0
 just drill it. You can either have a fast bike that could snap or a slow bike with no excitement.
  • 1 0
 "All parts had to be production models, available to the public."

I mean... If @brianpark has the STLs for his pedals up on Thingiverse.com that counts, right?
  • 1 0
 I've done those calculations before builds a few times by weighing all the parts and supposedly getting an exact weight. After building, the bike is always heavier. DOH!!
  • 1 0
 Trickstuff brakes are not really available to the public. Last time I checked there was an 18-month waiting list and it was similar before the pandemic.
  • 2 0
 NO PARTS ARE IN STOCK so this whole thing is moot...
  • 1 0
 Thought experiment: how much do you not want to be doing work to be reading this article at work?
  • 1 0
 @rnayel thank you very much, fellow human.
  • 1 0
 Someone does not understand the term Stock.
  • 1 0
 next do the absolute heaviest bike you could build
  • 1 0
 I wanna see the heaviest bike we could build (no battery or motor)
  • 1 0
 $1.50/gram.
  • 2 2
 A 32t Chainring on a superlight xc build. WTF
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 1 0
 Singlespeed
