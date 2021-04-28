Thought Experiment: What Would It Take to Build a Sub-7kg Mountain Bike Using Only Stock Parts?

Rules:



No Frankenbiking – all components must be stock.



For the purpose of this experiment, I didn't "build" my own wheel, mostly to see what the stock options were.



All parts had to be production models, available to the public.



The bike couldn't be too sketchy and had to somewhat balance light weight with decent performance.



All parts have to be at least somewhat intended for mountain bike use.



Any company had to be fairly reputable. While there are some cheap generic carbon options out there, they tend to be lacking in quality control, and that's not what we want.



Any company must have a legitimate website. Information about and access to each part must be readily available. No weird eBay stuff. An attempt to visit the company's website must not take me to a Viagra advertisement. (This happened with a surprisingly well-known company.)

Frame: Mondraker Podium - 775g - $2899USD

Wheels: Berd XC Series Carbon Wheels - 1140g - $1895

Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola - 340g - $1082USD

Rotors: Ashima Ai2 160mm 6 bolt - 73g each = 146g - $60USD

Fork: RockShox SID SL Ultimate - 1326g - $799

Tires: Schwalbe Thunder Burt LiteSkin 2.1 R (425g), Schwalbe Rocket Ron LiteSkin 2.25 F (520g) = 945g - $184USD

The lighter, faster-rolling but less grippy Thunder Burt.

Grips: Extralite Hypergrip w/ plug ends - 12g - $19USD

Pedals: Crankbrothers Eggbeater 11 - 174g - $450

Saddle: Syncros Belcarra R SL - 150g - $310USD

Headset: Cane Creek AER Series II - 50g - $100USD

Top cap: OneUp EDC Top Cap - 4.2g - $25USD

Seatpost: Schmolke 1k TLO Seatpost - 95g - $475USD

Seatpost clamp: Tune Würger Skyline - 4.5g - $90USD

Stem: Extralite HyperStem Stealth 80mm - 69g - $208USD

Handlebars: Extralite HyperBar 3 750mm - 98g - $208USD

Shifter: Shimano XTR 12-speed - 115g - $136USD

Derailleur: Shimano XTR 12-speed - 240g - $243USD

Derailleur hanger:

Cassette: Garbaruk 12-speed 10-52 - 335g - $250USD

Chain: Shimano XTR 12-speed - 262g - $65USD

Cable and housing: KCNC Titanium Cable and Fasi Turbo Plus housing - 45g - $100USD

Cranks: e*Thirteen XCXr Carbon Mountain Crank w/ e*Thirteen 32t UL direct-mount chainring - 385g - $463USD

Bottom bracket: BBinfinite BSA30 BB - 58g - $175USD

Rear axle: Extralite Blacklock - 30g - $82USD

Sealant: 90g - $5USD

Rim tape: 15g - $5USD

Valves: Colorado Composites 44mm Tubeless Valves - 8g - $22

Rotor bolts: Far and Near Titanium Rotor Bolts - 14g set - $50USD

The bottom line: Weight

The bottom line: Money