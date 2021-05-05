Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?

As with the light bike project, this one has a set of ground rules:



No motor, no gearbox, nothing too weird.



Please understand that these are not the heaviest parts ever, or, necessarily, the heaviest part for the price. They’re just some heavy parts that are also pretty nice, all put together. It is nearly impossible to verify that any part on this list is the heaviest in its category, since when a company makes a new part, rarely is “Heaviest in its class!!!” part of the marketing material.



Also, it would take forever to comb the internet to keep comparing the weights of different parts. The forums are of little help, since there are very few discussions about maximizing a bike’s weight, and I’m sure our dear, sweet



Many of these are just claimed weights. Reality may be heavier, as reality tends to be.



All parts have to be reasonably nice. In general, they have to be heavy because they are burly, not because they are shitty. Most of these parts are downright kickass. Almost all of them are parts I would at least consider putting on one of my real-life personal bikes.



The balancing game of weight vs. price also played a part here, since I was not looking to build a 60-lb demon bike that would fall apart on the first ride.



No parts modifications. All parts are recent model years and are theoretically available for customers to buy, pending stock post-pandemic.



Frame: Privateer 141 - 8.15lb - 3700g - $1759

The Privateer 141's burly aluminum welds make it a great starting point for the monsterbike project.

Wheels: Hunt E_Enduro - 2621g - $539

Brakes: Hope Tech 3 V4 w/ braided hose - 768g pair - $500

Rotors: TRP 41 2.3 rotors 203mm - 484g pair - $80

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Coil - 2552g - $779

Alternate option:

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil w/ 450lb spring - 970 g - $519

Tires: Michelin DH22 - 3000g pair - $180

Tire inserts: Tannus Armour 324g pair ($40) + Michelin Protek Max MTB tubes 746g pair ($14) - 1070g - $54

Rim tape: 40g - $5

Grips: Sensus Meaty Paws - 162g - $33

Pedals: DMR V-Twin - 566g - $195

Saddle: WTB Speed Steel - 379g - $39

Headset: Cane Creek Hellbender - 117g - $80

Seatpost: PNW Rainer 200mm - 688g without lever - $179

Dropper post lever: PNW Components Loam Lever - 48g - $69

Seatpost clamp: Chromag QR - 54g - $46

Stem: Chromag HiFi V2 - 200g - $99

Handlebars: Fasst Co Flexx alloy bars - 550g - $325

Shifter: GX AXS w/ battery and clamp - 82g - $150

Derailleur: GX AXS - 463g - $370

Cassette: NX Eagle - 629g - $100

Alternate possibility:

Chain: NX Eagle chain - 272g - $26

Cranks: Shimano Saint ($335) w/ Wolftooth 34t steel chainring ($100) - 919g - $435

Bottom bracket: Hope BB - 110g - $120

Chain guide / bash guard: MRP G5 CS - 236g - $100

Total weight: 20.683 kg / 45.503 lbs

Total price: $6,781 USD

The remaining $3,219 could be spent on: