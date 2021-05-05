Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?

May 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

You asked; I listened.

When I wrote about an imaginary super light bike last week, a few of you made it very clear that you don't care about light bikes and were for some reason, uh, upset that some people do enjoy riding light bikes.

But I'm here for you, the 'weight doesn't matter' crowd. This bike is built to be burly. Because you love your bike, you won’t ever want to forget it’s under you, and believe me – you won’t forget you’re riding this.

Plus, since the gyms are still not all open (and also don't always have much sunlight, which is kind of a dealbreaker), kettlebells are probably still sold out, and running isn’t very fun, to shave grams off your bike would be to deny yourself a much-needed workout. So here you go. We at Pinkbike are committed to fitness, and we are putting those beliefs into action by giving you an imaginary trail bike that weighs more than 45 pounds, or 20 kilograms for those across the pond or literally anywhere else.

Next, I've decided to spend $10,000 USD because spending a bucket of money on a mountain bike is a surefire way to become a better rider, plus it bestows bragging rights and definitely successfully masks any deep feelings of inadequacy.

As with the light bike project, this one has a set of ground rules:

No motor, no gearbox, nothing too weird.

Please understand that these are not the heaviest parts ever, or, necessarily, the heaviest part for the price. They’re just some heavy parts that are also pretty nice, all put together. It is nearly impossible to verify that any part on this list is the heaviest in its category, since when a company makes a new part, rarely is “Heaviest in its class!!!” part of the marketing material.

Also, it would take forever to comb the internet to keep comparing the weights of different parts. The forums are of little help, since there are very few discussions about maximizing a bike’s weight, and I’m sure our dear, sweet @brianpark would prefer that I not spend my entire week of work time trawling the internet for heavy metal.

Many of these are just claimed weights. Reality may be heavier, as reality tends to be.

All parts have to be reasonably nice. In general, they have to be heavy because they are burly, not because they are shitty. Most of these parts are downright kickass. Almost all of them are parts I would at least consider putting on one of my real-life personal bikes.

The balancing game of weight vs. price also played a part here, since I was not looking to build a 60-lb demon bike that would fall apart on the first ride.

No parts modifications. All parts are recent model years and are theoretically available for customers to buy, pending stock post-pandemic.

Also, all prices are given in USD and are rounded to the nearest dollar because I can't stand when companies price things at $X.99.


Frame: Privateer 141 - 8.15lb - 3700g - $1759

Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The Privateer 141's burly aluminum welds make it a great starting point for the monsterbike project.

This baby is built to survive the apocalypse, which we really might need at this point.

Wheels: Hunt E_Enduro - 2621g - $539


A bike this robust calls for a sturdy wheelset, and that’s exactly what the Hunt E_Enduro Wide wheelset is.

Brakes: Hope Tech 3 V4 w/ braided hose - 768g pair - $500


Hope makes some of the best brakes out there, with their E4s being an all-time favorite of mine, and the V4 even more powerful. These will provide some much-needed stopping power with the added bonus of giving us a few more much-coveted grams. Also, as this bike is equal parts beauty and brawn, they're absolutely f*cking beautiful.

Rotors: TRP 41 2.3 rotors 203mm - 484g pair - $80

TRP DHR EVO

TRP’s 2.3mm rotors are the perfect complement to the stout Hope brakes, and with more material, they’ll provide nice heat dissipation and plenty of confidence.

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Coil - 2552g - $779

Marzocchi Z1 Coil

We aren’t interested in pulling any punches here. This bike needs to be capable.

Alternate option: Since this is the age of trail bikes with dual crown forks, we could use a Manitou Dorado pro, which adds almost exactly a pound (at 3093g) and can be lowered to 150mm, which would totally work on this bike. It would, however, take some changes to make sure the front hub is compatible with the Dorado's 20mm thru-axle.

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil w/ 450lb spring - 970 g - $519

RockShox 2020

Another instance in which heavy also coincides with really nice, the RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock is just what this bike needs.

Tires: Michelin DH22 - 3000g pair - $180


Michelin’s DH22 tires are sturdy, super grippy, and are a good start to building a bike with more rotational weight than you’ve ever seen.

Tire inserts: Tannus Armour 324g pair ($40) + Michelin Protek Max MTB tubes 746g pair ($14) - 1070g - $54


Remember the days of tubes filled with sealant? Then tubeless technology got really good? Then we started putting inserts in all our tires? Well with this sweet combo, you can actually do all of that. No sacrifices here.

Rim tape: 40g - $5

Specificity here seems unnecessary.

Grips: Sensus Meaty Paws - 162g - $33

MEATY PAW

by TheSensus
Views: 20,041    Faves: 45    Comments: 4


The Meaty Paws are exactly what they sound like, with a massive 38mm diameter and this excellent introduction video ft. Kyle Strait.

Pedals: DMR V-Twin - 566g - $195

DMR V-Twin pedal review

There’s a wide range of numbers on the internet about what these pedals actually weigh, likely due to the many possible setup configurations with removable bumpers, etc. Since I don't have a pair of V-Twins and a scale right in front of me, I’m choosing one of the mid-range claimed values.

Honorable mention.

Saddle: WTB Speed Steel - 379g - $39


Like I said above, it’s not worth it to me to seek out something shitty just to try to maximize the weight of this bike, so I’m going with a nice compromise: a quality product from a quality company, but the steel version, which certainly isn’t light.

Headset: Cane Creek Hellbender - 117g - $80


This bombproof headset has some mass, though I’m not going to make a big deal out of finding the heaviest headset ever. Let me know if you need someone to shout at.

Seatpost: PNW Rainer 200mm - 688g without lever - $179

PNW Components Introduces the redesigned Rainier Dropper Post. The third generation of the Rainier Dropper Post maintains the consistency and reliability that the Rainier is known for while focusing on fitting more bikes and providing refined adjustability for the rider.

PNW Components makes my favorite seatposts ever. They are well-made and dependable, and performance is about as good as it gets. That said, the 200mm version of the Rainier is pretty hefty, which is perfect for this imaginary bike.

Dropper post lever: PNW Components Loam Lever - 48g - $69

PNW Components Loam Lever

The things that make this lever the best lever ever - the rubber thumb grip and gorgeous machined aluminum - also make it marginally heavier than average.

Seatpost clamp: Chromag QR - 54g - $46


There’s a price to pay for wanting a seatpost clamp with a quick release for some reason, and that price is giving up on all weight weenie aspirations.

Stem: Chromag HiFi V2 - 200g - $99


In many cases of bike v. tree, bike tends to lose. But probably not in this case. This stem, like the figurehead at the front of a ship, will protect you on your journeys by simply smashing through anything in its way. Charge through all the trees you want and call yourself a forester. It doesn’t get much better than the nearly-half-pound block of aluminum that is this beautiful, colorful, and burly Chromag stem.

Handlebars: Fasst Co Flexx alloy bars - 550g - $325


Not only will this bike make you strong as f*ck, it will also be a delight to ride*. To ensure the best experience possible, we’ll outfit the bike with Fasst Company’s Flexx Bars, which are designed to flex in the direction of the rider’s arm movement while remaining torsionally rigid in order to reduce arm pump.

*This statement applies specifically to when the bike is pointed downhill.

Shifter: GX AXS w/ battery and clamp - 82g - $150

SRAM GX AXS

Derailleur: GX AXS - 463g - $370

SRAM GX AXS

No cables to speak of here. The new GX Eagle AXS drivetrain provides a less flashy entry point into the wireless drivetrain market, giving you the same cool robot noises as the XX1 version.

Cassette: NX Eagle - 629g - $100


Praise the powers that be for groupset cross-compatibility.

Alternate possibility: While Shimano's Linkglide is still very new, the 11-speed cassette weighs 780g and has spacing that isn't all that different from SRAM's Eagle cassettes, making it a possibility. No, we haven't tried it. No, it might not work. Yes, we would try it. Yes, I realize that Eagle cassettes are 12-speed and the new Deore Linkglide cassette is 11-speed. I'd still run it.

Chain: NX Eagle chain - 272g - $26
The appropriate 12-speed chain. Unless, of course, we went with the Linkglide option, in which case we would obviously run the compatible Linkglide chain. Which, although Shimano hasn't publicized weights of non-cassette Linkglide parts, is likely heavy.

Cranks: Shimano Saint ($335) w/ Wolftooth 34t steel chainring ($100) - 919g - $435


While not traditional on a trail bike, this is no ordinary trail bike, so Saint cranks seem appropriate. The Wolftooth narrow-wide steel chainring makes the crankset appropriate for a 1x12 trail bike setup.

Bottom bracket: Hope BB - 110g - $120

More nice stuff.

Chain guide / bash guard: MRP G5 CS - 236g - $100

This bike is made for bashing, and that's just what it'll do.

Total weight: 20.683 kg / 45.503 lbs
Total price: $6,781 USD

With the numbers all added up, it's clear that my commitment to fitness and my commitment to extravagance are fundamentally incompatible, meaning that I couldn't figure out how to keep the bike this heavy and still reach my spending goal of $10k. So I'll do what anyone would do who has an extra $3.2k and an inability to meet goals: buy some other stuff.

The remaining $3,219 could be spent on:

Pedro's Essential Bike Care Kit - $30

A Stan's DART tubeless tire repair tool - $25

An S-Works carbon bottle cage - $70

A weighted vest - $40

A cool light-up bike horn - $10

Six months of therapy - $3,250

A pleasant hat - $35

20 pints of fancy coconut milk ice cream - $180

10 cups of coffee - $25

Two parking ticket fines, second and third offense (first time is free) in downtown Missoula, Montana - $30


There you have it. I know that this (imaginary) bike is the physical (imaginary) embodiment of perfection and there's not much to improve, but I guess I could understand wanting to do things differently. So what would you change?

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Trail Bikes


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
87033 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
48106 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
46835 views
Field Trip: Rocky Mountain's $1,669 Growler Doesn't Hold Back on the Descents
38028 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb Enduro Race Bike
36545 views
First Look: Forestal Reveals New 'Hydra' Downhill & 'Cyon' Trail eMTB Designs
35501 views
Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable
33272 views
6 Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry This Month
32753 views

84 Comments

  • 83 2
 The remaining $3,219 could be spent on: an uphill season pass because you're not pedaling that thing anywhere.
  • 75 0
 Didnt Brian Park already write this article ab out his Madonna...?
  • 25 0
 I'm angry about propping this comment.
  • 1 0
 I'm just here waiting for Brian's madonna to go for sale. Seriously
  • 64 0
 All the companies featured are now trying to decide if all publicity is good publicity or not.
  • 23 0
 We have no shame. For what it's worth she was being nice about our weight, it's 324g per insert for our tubed inserts, not for the set.
  • 4 0
 Nah that theory has been disproved by Pole a while ago.
  • 41 3
 Spend the $3219 on making it lighter
  • 5 1
 savage Smile
  • 31 0
 Love the carbon bottle cage suggestion. It's worth wasting a few dollars on a carbon cage with a build like this to see if people's heads will actually explode.
  • 2 0
 Sadly you won't actually get to see that happen, but you do have the satisfaction of knowing that it is likely, hell, even probable.
  • 14 0
 ”Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should"
  • 1 0
 Man I wish we could post gifs in the comments.
  • 9 0
 and a 450lb spring won't do because that bike sits at 30% sag without a rider on top...
  • 2 0
 They should have put a 500lb spring on, then the bike would have almost been 100lbs!
  • 5 0
 Suggestion, add a trailer (why should the dog run) with the remaining $3,219.00...its still "part" of the bike technically. Also, could you do this build with a tandem frame?!
  • 4 0
 For real you pick up a monster T and it's a heavy beast! Point the bike down hill it's the plushest most stable fork you have ever ridden. I'm glad robust heavier parts and frames are being made now.
  • 1 0
 yes i love those old forks! They should make modern ones.
  • 1 0
 the super monsters would be even heavier, but the 300mm beast may be somewhat hard to find
  • 4 0
 next thought experiment: what's the bike you could actually build for $10k, i.e. with parts that are available for purchase (not pre-order - privateer 141 frames are projected as being available in october) right now?
  • 5 0
 OH YEAH, the NEW TREND. We want GROUND HUGGING... make it 50lbs or it's NO GOOD!!
  • 4 0
 When everyone is talking about the pleasant damping characteristics of steel, why are there no high quality steel handlebars?
  • 1 0
 They have to be quite heavy to not bend. I think for moto and bmx steel bars have that brace across the top.
  • 6 0
 Heavy is ok. Overbuilt is ok. Inserts in DH22s are plain madness.
  • 3 0
 Precisely. The last thing Michelin DHs need are inserts
  • 2 0
 You won't have to spend all that money and just go to Costco or Walmart to get a 50lb+ bike to be used as a "trail" beast. Then, you can have that extra money for like a banana seat, bull horns, and a Blackburn rear rack for even more added weight. Heck there's even more money to add in a bell or a blow horn, some cards for the muffler sound, and some super heavy mastif tape to protect the frame from dings!
  • 5 0
 Bet this exact build appears on vital with the owner claiming 32lbs...
  • 2 0
 I think a set of Onyx hubs laced to Zipp Moto rims might be the worst cost/weight ratio of any wheelset. I was looking at it and it's ~2100g for around $3000.00 USD before valves and tape.
  • 1 0
 If you wanted to get that price up why not go with one of the many boutique super sweet steel f/s frames out there like Pipedream, Starling or this sexy but sturdy bastard: www.btr-fabrications.com/products/pinner-frame/#frame-options
  • 1 0
 Cute.

While the how-light-for-a-cost-is-not-an-issue-bike question was interesting on a number of fronts, this is more of a hold my beer sort of thing.

What would be of great interest, though, would be to answer the question where dollars buy the most performance (stiffer/lighter/better functioning), and where dollars buy the most bombproofness. Not in absolute terms - yes, I can build an almost bombproof bike, but it'll be worthless unless I only shuttle or ride lifts. But in relative terms - how much do your dollars get you in terms of making a trail bike stouter without losing its usefulness and fun factor.

I'm a big guy - so my personal answers to those sorts of questions tend to favor things like 11sp SLX drive train components, Zee brakes (these days, if buying new, that would probably be Deore 4 piston), Minions, DT Swiss rear hubs (that's the latest, after destroying even the supposedly bulletproof Hope Pro 4). For a lighter rider, that would probably look quite a bit different.
  • 1 0
 While heavy, I expected heavier. I recall my 2005 Banshee Morphine weighing in at 45 pounds back in the day with Atomlab trail pimp wheels and Intense DH tires. I cant recall the fork but I'm sure it was a coil Marzocchi of some sort.
  • 3 0
 god damn, i bet those streetetz guys with their supermonsters are laughing their asses off
  • 4 0
 Does this qualify as down-duro?
  • 1 0
 blunt weapon
  • 2 0
 sumo-duro
  • 1 0
 I've only ever seen Kyle Strait in the midst of (sometimes very high consequence) competition and assumed he was quite a serious dude. Happy to have that impression corrected by the Meaty Paws ad!
  • 1 0
 Needs Profile BMX cranks and old BMX beartrap style pedals!! You forgot the Slime and frame protection! What about a toolkit, and fenders? A Merino custom steel full suspension frame would be heavier, but also too cheap Frown
  • 1 0
 First.....the one year “decade” bike. Then, the silly imaginary light bike. Now, the imaginary silly heavy bike.

I know it’s Covid times and all, but do something interesting/innovative like the Grim Donut again!!!
  • 3 0
 And I thought my Zerode was heavy at 37lbs
  • 2 0
 my process 153 CR DL 29er with some relatively high end components weighs 36.5 lb, time to make it heavier
  • 2 0
 "10 cups of coffee - $25"

Squamish must have significantly cheaper coffee than Whistler!
  • 2 0
 Tim Hortons has $2 coffee!
  • 2 1
 Other than the NX cassette and Tannus/tubes, I’d ride this bike. Total weight matters a lot less than where it’s carried.
  • 3 0
 You're still going to be on a 44.5lbs bike. That's heavy no matter how you look at it.
  • 2 0
 Domain with coil conversion and Charger2.1rc2 should be remarkably heavier and pricier than the.Z1.
  • 3 2
 YOU SHOULD USE HOPE WITH HOPE STUFF! THEY HAVE EXTREMELY HEAVY VENTED 203s AND ALSO 220s, AAAANNNDDD AAALLSOOO THEY HAVE 2.3 MM THIVK 220S!
  • 1 0
 I find this actually quite surprising and really shows how impressive a thoughtful bike build actually is. Think Ive been taking 'light' for granted a bit.
  • 2 0
 I'm an absolute weight weenie. But man, this was just a great article haha. Comments are gold as usual as well.
  • 1 0
 The Stanton Switch9erFS is both heavier and more expensive… a 15 in frame weighs :drumroll: 4.47kg with shock.

It costs 2350 English pounds for the frame.
  • 1 0
 Spend the rest on XX shifter/mech, AXS seatpost and a dummy expensive chain, won’t save thaaaaaat much weight but will unload the wallet.
  • 2 0
 You can use that extra cash to fill your tires with sealant instead of air.
  • 1 0
 All that complaining about water bottle mounts, a not even fitting a cage with a 1L bottle. Where’s @mikelevy when you need him?

Solid build though!
  • 2 1
 I feel like those handlebars will be the Softride bike of the next generation.
  • 3 0
 Lot of guys with chronic wrist and/or hand pain are able to keep riding because of those bars. So, great for certain people.
  • 1 0
 I've used them and they definitely work as advertised. Heavy, expensive, although for sure functional. That said I don't own them.
  • 2 0
 finally a reason for a motor
  • 2 0
 Build it out of lead. There you go.
  • 3 0
 This is epic
  • 1 0
 This is how i feel with my carbon 30 pound trail bike
  • 2 0
 This is not an epic, in fact the complete opposite.
  • 1 0
 All good an funny, but DH tires on a trail bike ?
Put some Schwalbe, same effect (until they start losing teeth) Smile
  • 1 0
 So close to my set up in so many ways. nothing like those wacky bars though
  • 1 0
 Way to give the people what they want! Also I can kind of relate to this build list way more then I'd like to admit.
  • 2 0
 That is one heavy ass bike
  • 8 0
 Cardi B's next hit track: HAB
  • 1 0
 My Banshee Scream weighted 21kg with Monster T and DMR BMX style cranks 15 or so years ago....
  • 2 0
 Needs one up tool, spare tube, 2 water bottles. Get it up to 50lbs
  • 1 0
 Onyx classic hubs seem like they'd be a good fit, high-end but heavy as a brick (so I hear)
  • 1 0
 This could not make me happier. Well written and hilarious premise! I'm actually surprised you got it so heavy. Nice work!
  • 1 0
 Throw on a Push 11.6 and you'll eat up some of that remaining cash and add a bunch of weight.
  • 1 0
 Nice, this would be a far more fun bike!
  • 1 0
 Weighed my trail bike at 36lb. Was gutted
  • 1 0
 This bike won't be yielding to climbers.
  • 2 0
 Love this article
  • 2 0
 This is quality content!
  • 1 0
 Best article this month. Thanks PB.
  • 1 0
 I sent this to 2 of my xc buddies and they threatened lawsuits
  • 1 0
 Not ambitious enough on the pedals.
Pembree R1V, 624g, $249
  • 1 0
 Gold leaf frame protection?
  • 1 0
 That bike's thicker than oatmeal.
  • 1 1
 I'll take the 3 grands worth of Therapy if no one else wants it?
  • 1 0
 Classic. Well done!
  • 1 0
 MEATY PAWS!!!!!!
  • 1 1
 LoL

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011725
Mobile Version of Website