Event Report: Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival Day 4

Two More Massive Days Ahead

For the full Cannonball MTB Festival schedule, please click here.

The energy was next level at Thredbo MTB Park for Day 4 of the 2024 Cannonball MTB Festival presented by Boost Mobile.The day begun with the qualifying laps for the Rockshox Pump Track Challenge with hundreds of riders fighting for their position in the evening’s final heats.Throughout the day, the action continued on the mountain with the Official Practice for the famous Oakley Australian Open Downhill race on Saturday as well as Group B racing for the Fox Flow Motion Cup.The pit village was absolutely pumping with heaps of MTB brand activations offering athlete signings, games, demos, giveaways, free samples and more.In the evening, a huge crowd turned out to the Village Green for the Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Finals. The Pump Track came to life under the lights as the smooth momentum masters set the perfectly sculpted course on fire. A test of ultimate skill and stamina, riders pumped and doubled to fight for their spot on the podiums.It was a spectacle for the ages and over a thousand spectators gather around the course, cheering for competitors and enjoying the electric atmosphere alongside a barbecue, live music and lots of giveaways, games and free samples.Ultimately, it was Thredbo Ambassador Caroline Buchanan who took out the win in the Pro Women division with Connor Mielke in second and Ellie Smith taking out her third podium of the week in third place.In the Pro Men division, Ryan Gilchrist took out first place in a heated final race followed by Bailey Meares in second place and Luke Meier-Smith in third place.With competitors gaining points at every event throughout the week, these wins put competitors in a good position to fight for the ultimate title of Cannonball King and Queen. Ellie Smith and Ryan Gilchrist are currently the front runners on the leaderboard but with three more heated events to come, it’s still anyone’s game.The Cannonball week is heating up with lots more action to come including the all-new Maxxis Dual Slalom race today followed by the famous Oakley Australian Open Downhill Finals and the Deity Whip Wars tomorrow.Tomorrow's Oakley Australian Open Downhill race has brought a huge lineup of international heavy hitters down under plus all the local pros, with the likes of Jackson Goldstone, Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffman, Amaury Pierrion, Myriam Nicole, Ryan Gilchrist, Dylan Maples, Jack Moir, Troy Brosnan, Connor Fearon, Sian A’Hern, Kye A’Hern, Caroline Buchannan, Luke Meier-Smith, Remy Meier-Smith, Oliver Zwar, Jackson Connelly, Jackson Frew, Tegan Cruz, Oisin O’Callaghan, Vali Hoell and Kasper Wooley all here to compete.If the official practice laps and seeding races are anything to go by, this year's Downhill Finals will be a battle for the ages with last year's champions Jackson Goldstone and Sian A'Hern both back to fight for their title in 2024.With a huge variety of terrain remaining open to the public every day throughout the festival, guests are encouraged to bring their bikes and get in some laps in between watching the pros each day. The fun doesn’t stop on the race course at Cannonball either with a huge lineup of entertainment on every day. With daily DJ sets, a huge Cannonball Closing Party at Alpine Bar featuring a set from Australian band The Terry’s on Saturday night followed by the Official After Party at The Keller Bar, the live music lineup is stacked with free events.