Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival Returns for 2022

Press Release: Cannonball MTB Festival
Australia’s biggest and richest gravity inspired mountain bike festival will return to Thredbo in 2022. Cannonball MTB Festival sets the standard for mountain bike competition and for its 8th appearance will feature a huge line-up of events and non-stop entertainment all week long.
The festival boasts five huge gravity inspired mountain bike events giving riders their chance to take home a share of the massive $100K+ in cash and prizes. Competitors can also fight for the greatest honour of the week – to be the best of the best across all events and be crowned the Boost Mobile King or Queen of Cannonball.
New for 2022 there will be updated schedule changes including the prestigious Oakley Australian Open Downhill taking place on Saturday afternoon followed by the finale event, the crowd favourite Deity Whip Wars. There are 20 categories in each event ranging from groms in under 13’s to the most experienced over 50’s, meaning the Cannonball MTB Festival caters to all and is a great introduction to mountain bike competitions right through to the biggest name pro’s.
The action doesn’t limit itself to the race tracks with the famous Thredbo nightlife kicking into gear with an impressive line-up of entertainment all weekend thanks to Australia’s best artists playing until late including a massive party and live music taking centre stage on Saturday night.
After missing out on holding the festival last year, MTB Business Manager, Tim Windshuttle said he is excited for the 8th Cannonball event to be bigger and better than ever before.
“After not being able to hold the festival last year, riders and fans have never been so keen to get to Thredbo and join the biggest mountain bike festival in Australia. For 2022 we have enhanced the schedule to ensure a more structured event to cater for the 1000+ riders expected to descend on Thredbo. Cannonball has and always will be for the riders and with the biggest names in the sport now confirmed to be attending it is set to be a massive week,” Mr Windshuttle said.
Australian National Downhill Champion and Thredbo Local, Sian A’Hern has been crowned Queen of Cannonball three times and said she is excited to come back to Thredbo and defend her crown, aiming for four in a row.
“I am thrilled that the Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival has made its return in 2022. With growing numbers of people riding throughout Australia and because of all the challenges of the past 12 to 18 months, this Cannonball Festival is going to be bigger and better than ever. I can't wait to see what it has in store,” Ms A’Hern said.
World number 4 and five times Australian Open Downhill Winner, Troy Brosnan also shared his excitement in getting back to the mountain.
“I’m excited to get back to Cannonball MTB Festival with the ease of the chairlift and also back to racing! It feels like the first major race since Covid-19 hit and it will be a great time right before National Champs,” Mr Brosnan said.
The lineup of show-stopping events includes: Oakley Australian Open Downhill | Saturday 12 February
The Oakley Australian Open Downhill will be raced on Thredbo’s famous Cannonball Downhill the old school way, meaning we will include the upper fast and furious fire road. Riders will then be thrown into a technical masterpiece comprising of rocky chutes, booters, slippery roots and high-speed straights with speeds not dissimilar to those found on your average World Cup course. This event also boasts the biggest payday for any downhill race in Australia.
Fox Flow Motion Cup | Thursday 10 and Friday 11 February
The Fox Flow Motion Cup will see the Fox Flow Motion Cup go down on Thredbo’s famous 5km Kosciuszko Flow Trail. Not super technical, this race requires a fit efficient type of rider. A stack of steep banked berms and rolling traverses ensures that cornering and pedalling ability will be paramount. The Fox Flow Motion Cup is also a great introduction to gravity racing. Deity Whip Wars INVITE ONLY | Saturday 12 February
The crowd-pleasing and fan favourite Deity Whip Wars will again hit centre stage Saturday afternoon, with some of the greatest mountain bikers of all time sending it sideways on the super booter in the heart of the event village. This event is invite-only and the best of the best will be receiving their invites in the mail. The biggest 'moto style' whip brought back will take the honours with bonus points going to riders that sent it past 90 degrees. A crowd-pleasing trick will also earn you some cold hard cash from the judges! ROCKSHOX Pump Track Challenge | Friday 11 February
Get ready for the Rockshox Pump Track Challenge on Friday. See Thredbo’s Pump Track on the Village Green in full flight as the smooth momentum masters set the perfectly sculpted course on fire. A test of ultimate skill and stamina, as riders pump, double and manual around the course without a single pedal stroke. Riders will lay down a qualifying run on Friday morning, with the top riders going through to the nighttime final racing in a head 2 head dual format.
Osprey All-Mountain Assault | Wednesday 9 February
The Osprey All-Mountain Assault returns to 1800m above sea level from the top of the Gunbarrel Express Chairlift. The iron men and women of mountain biking will embark on a gruelling 7km undulating descent on a trail designed for a short travel mountain bike. The Osprey All-Mountain Assault course has everything a rounded rider could ask for, technical descents, natural obstacles, smaller jump options and pinch climbs to push even the most avid enduro purist.
For more information & to register head to http://www.thredbo.com.au/cannonballfestival
