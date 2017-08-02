PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Three Cheers for Damp, Dark, and Deep

Aug 2, 2017
by Brice Shirbach  
by briceshirbach
Views: 293    Faves: 0    Comments: 2


Trailforks Trail of the Month Gene s Trail with the Flow Killa option.
Rocks, roots, and moss. Oh my.

I love riding bikes in..."variable"...conditions. I especially love the sensory overload that comes with it. I love how simultaneously clean and dirty everything smells during a rain shower. I love the sound of the soil, the rocks, and the trees quenching their thirsts as newborn streams trickle over and around them. I love the visual saturation the comes with inclement weather in the woods. It's a natural phenomena that's particularly lovely to experience while on a bicycle. Splashing through shallow puddles, trying to see how far you're willing to push the edge of traction, testing the grip of rock features, and seeing just how much trust you have in how to theoretically handle those greasy root gardens. They're not easy conditions for the general public, or camera gear, or cycling gear for that matter. Admittedly, I get a bit tired of people banging the "stay off of the trails when they're wet!" drum, but certainly some trails simply don't handle water as well as others, which can be the case even within a given trail network. However, when you do find yourself on a trail that does handle wet weather well, and you're the only one on it; well that's just a little piece of heaven on Earth.

Enter Gene's Trail in Big Bear Lake Camplands, West Virginia. Loam is a term that is often used and abused throughout our parlance as mountain bikers, but I cannot overstate how lovely it is when you find yourself in its presence. The soil composition on Gene's Trail, and the Flow Killa option about 2/3 of the way down it, is a big reason why it works so well even when it's pouring. Additionally, the heavy dose of roots and rocks helps with water absorption, and quite frankly doesn't leave a whole lot of room for clay to set up shop as a trail surface.

This trail is nature's playground at its finest. There are slow and funky rock drops that make you work hard to keep your momentum, and are often begging to be sessioned. You'll occasionally get sendy off of a massive huck-to-flat, or huck-to-off-camber grease trap. There's not a lot of support in the turns, so be ready to put that foot out, or just use this trail to get better at flat corners. Speedy sections come and go throughout the ride, but the smile will likely never fade. These woods are lovely, dark, and deep; and at the end of the day, riding trails like this, whether dry or drenched, is just good, clean fun.

Trailforks Trail of the Month Gene s Trail with the Flow Killa option.
Trailforks Trail of the Month Gene s Trail with the Flow Killa option.
There's not a whole lot of purpose built anything in these here parts, and that's a big part of its allure.

Trailforks Trail of the Month Gene s Trail with the Flow Killa option.
Next time it rains, go find yourself a trail to play on. You're a damn mountain biker, leave the whining for the roadies.


Big Bear Lake Trail Center


MENTIONS: @briceshirbach / @trailforks


Must Read This Week
Opinion: A Cry for Help
68972 views
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
52994 views
The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video
48708 views
Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017
48002 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
47890 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
45938 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Aspen 2017
44799 views
Sid Slotegraaf: Unfinished Business - Video
40755 views

5 Comments

  • + 2
 In SoCal, if you ride on a wet trail your tire tracks will dry and bake in the sun, and they'll be there for the next 6 months. And that's barely an exaggeration. So the etiquette to is to stay home if it's raining and let the trails dry for a day or two before heading out. I've spent the last year in DC, though, and here if you don't ride in the rain you're not gonna get much riding in. Some trails are fun in the rain, others kinda suck. Depends.
  • + 2
 "However, when you do find yourself on a trail that does handle wet weather well, and you're the only one on it; well that's just a little piece of heaven on Earth"

Agreed, some of my finest moments on earth. @burnskiez
  • + 3
 Meanwhile here, it rains a couple mm and we need to stay off for 2 days minimum thanks to our black clay dirt trail system.
  • + 4
 Typical comment regarding UK riders, wet trails and WC riders.
  • + 0
 "You're a damn mountain biker, leave the whining for the roadies."
Best comment I've read in a long time

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033982
Mobile Version of Website