Three Christmas Wishes - Opinion

Dec 21, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Ah, Christmas is here already. I've been called a Grinch by more than a few people over the years, probably because of my unwillingness to dress like an idiot in a "funny" sweater, or maybe because I'm not amused by the neighbor's display of lights that I assume could be seen from the moon. To me, this time of the year is mostly about being cold while either giving gifts that the other person doesn't actually need or receiving gifts that I don't actually need.

Like a lot of things in life, Christmas can begin to lose its magic as you get older. Discovering that Santa ain't a real dude is sort of like pulling out the finger in the dam that's holding back adult life; once that hole is unplugged, there's no stopping the rising water. Soon you're an adult, AKA drowning in responsibilities, and making Christmas wishlists feels like a lifetime ago. But let's put the brakes on being both an adult and a Grinch for now, and instead go back to those list-making days.

While one is never too old to have an RC car or video game on their Christmas wishlist, I'm now far too old to actually wake up to such things under the tree on the morning of the 25th. Instead, I'm supposed to want shit like four-packs of dish towels, v-neck sweaters that I'll never wear, tall white socks, and practical stuff that adults do who-knows-what with. Lame. Don't get me wrong, because anything that I spring for - or put on my wishlist - needs to be practical, but it also needs to be a hell of a lot more interesting than dish towels. Besides, I don't need dish towels because I eat all my food out of cans and just bin them afterward.
Candid photo of me doing Christmas stuff.

I recently parted ways with my 1990 Mitsubishi Delica van, a 4x4 and kinda creepy looking brick on wheels that really suited how I roll. Instead, I've picked up a classic Rover (née Austin) Mini that could fit inside my old Delica and definitely does not suit how I roll. What can I say other than I like to make things difficult for myself... I thought I'd figure out a way to get a hitch installed on the car so I could use a convenient tray-style rack, but it turns out that the underside of the Mini has more in common with an empty pop can than anything you could bolt or weld a hitch onto.

Through the power of suction, I command you to hold my bike!


I've been using a Saris strap-on rack that, to my surprise, has yet to eject itself off the back of my car despite my best efforts, but I'll have to get myself something more confidence inspiring soon.

Enter Sea Sucker with their vacuum-mount bike racks - picture giant suction cups combined with a fork-mount and you'll get the idea. I'm going to pick up their Mini Bomber two-bike rack that employs four vacuum mounts on the bottom of a flexible HDPE base, as well the required rear wheel holders. Sure, I'll have to put the front wheels inside the car, and $440 USD feels like a lot of money for some plastic and rubber, but it's a nice and sleek way to carry a few bikes if you don't want a giant roof rack on the top of your vehicle 24/7.
What do you mean I can't put a four-bike hitch rack on my car that's about as useful as a motorbike but much slower?

Us mountain bikers are a proud bunch, aren't we? We see no issue with dropping a load of money on some bolt-on doohicky that won't make much difference, but god forbid we reach out for some coaching to improve our skills or fitness. I have more misplaced pride than anyone, but a few years back I managed to convince myself that a fitness coach would be good to have. While putting out 100-percent effort on every ride, seven days a week for a month straight until I implode and hate myself is a strategy that I'd usually go with, I thought I'd talk to someone who knows a thing or two. Next thing I know, I have training plans mapped out, FTP tests, and these strange things called "rest days." I know, I was surprised to learn what those are, too.

Laugh all you want about fitness coaching, but it's helped me become fitter and stronger than I ever thought I could be, which in turn has seen me enjoy mountain biking more than ever after almost twenty-five years of pedaling bikes around in the forest. But the same thing applies to skills coaching as well, probably even more so given the type of riding that many Pinkbike-ians prefer to do. So skip those $120 USD tires, silly $400 jackets, and any other crap that doesn't actually help you, and instead spend that dough on a coach of some sort.


A Day in the Life At the World Cup with PB Photographer Nathan Hughes


The last of my three wishes (this is a genie in the bottle type of Christmas, by the way) is for the internet to stop working. I know, the irony isn't lost on me, but I just need the matrix to go dark for, like, a week or two at most. A reset of sorts. I love my job and will keep doing it until I get fired sometime in the very near future, but there's just so much stuff going on, be it bikes or current events or politics, that it can feel overwhelming. ''But Mike, why don't you just not go on the line for awhile,'' I picture you saying while rolling your eyes. Voluntarily unplugging is not as easy as it sounds, especially when I'm probably more caught up in the matrix than the average person: work aside, there's new stuff to see, news to keep up on, and cat videos to watch. I. Can't. Stop. But I also wouldn't be sad if it all went away for awhile; would you?

My three wishes aren't that exciting or interesting, but they're all a hell of a lot more useful than new dish towels or a package of tall socks. So, let's say that you stumble upon the Christmas genie in a bottle and find yourself with three wishes to make - what three things would you have on your list?

130 Comments

  • + 77
 Three genie wishes?
- More time to ride
- More time to ski
- More time for everyone I know to do those with me
  • + 3
 Spot on
  • + 1
 Yep this seems best
  • + 1
 Perfect
  • + 3
 #3 for sure.
  • + 37
 Our phones are engineered to be as addicting as possible. I too would love a shut down of the grid where we have no 'safety net' of life anymore. Much more simple and pure. Sometimes there is comfort in the discomfort a grid shutdown would provide.
  • + 50
 Go into your phone's options and turn off the little tickbox that says 'mobile data,' congratulations you're back in the nineties!
  • + 9
 Agreed. A break from the internet would have been lovely this year. All the moaning about Brexit us Brits have been subjected to this year is enough to drive a person to drink.
  • + 37
 @tremeer023 Yeah, we have had nothing to talk about in politics over here at all...
  • + 8
 @tremeer023: I'll drink to that
  • + 17
 @whattheheel: ha-ha. At least some of you guys have had the good sense to legalise marijuana. Try getting that through Parliament here.
  • + 12
 Not in my state. Bastards!!
  • + 2
 Especially FB.
  • + 5
 A house of my own James Earl Jones' voice And a trail dog
  • + 8
 I wish PB to never be over, unlimited beer, and unlimited more beer, cause when you have unlimited beer, you always end up loosing your phone. 2 in 1
  • + 4
 @cragus-t: Facebook is the Devil's tool.
  • + 6
 it's called self control.
  • + 14
 @makripper: ???????
  • + 8
 I was just in Montana yesterday, and I put the phone away, and we drove up into the mountains to get a Christmas tree.

That’s my kind of life. Simple.
  • + 12
 I don't have Facebook. Naner naner. This is my "Facebook".
  • + 2
 1. Awesome blowjob 2. A-sesh chaser 3. Blaze a fatty
  • + 3
 @aks2017: It's easy to put the phone away when there's no cell coverage. Wink
  • + 2
 Go bikepacking some place without a signal. All will be good.
  • + 1
 @mergleman:
  • + 1
 @makripper: never heard of it.
  • + 18
 Holy cow Mike that Mini is sweet. My first car was a 1972 Mini 1100 with the same plastic wheel arch spats and slightly too wide wheels and tyres (in green with a gold roof) so that photo really brings back some great memories. Can you share any more info about it?

Oh, and the Grinch turns out nice in the end so there’s still hope for you :-)
  • + 1
 Right! Was thinking the same, sweet mini. Not stock by any means.
  • + 2
 @JarrodB: Side exaust! I think I never saw one of those in a Mini.
  • + 26
 @nozes: Side pipe without a muffler. All the noise, none of the power.
  • + 7
 @mikelevy: POWWWERR!!- Jeremy Clarkson
  • + 2
 @sessionlession: props for the top gear reference
  • + 3
 1973 mini 1000, blue with white weller wheels, k+n pancake filter and about 30 screaming horses to the wheels, got me everywhere.
  • + 1
 That classic MINI looks like hoot to drive. I have modern one and love it, but those old ones, damn!
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: she's a sweetheart. not sold on the sidepipes, but thats personal taste. back in '93 I had a 1981 1000 with a stage 3 1380 with weber 40, she put out 110bhp at the flywheel. 1275 gt subframes, half cage, corbeau buckets, I could go on! don't ever sell that thing!
  • + 20
 I only have one wish; no more new standards in 2018.
  • + 1
 You mean you don't want "Super Boost Plus" axle spacing and 65.3 degree head angles and 172.5mm cranks and 1cm longer wheelbases and WU Posts (Don't sue me please Specialized) and weird foam rings you put in your tires? Come on man, stop living in the 90s.

P.S. Looks like a session
  • + 7
 Only one of those is a new standard lol
  • + 20
 Peace, Goodwill to all and Pow. Lots and lots and lots of pow
  • + 11
 People in Saskatchewan be like: why he be excited about snow? We take Goodwill then...
  • + 9
 @WAKIdesigns: +1 for the Saskatchewan reference.
  • + 1
 You can keep the pow, I'll take sunshine and shorts please.
  • + 2
 Merry Merry leelau! I greatly appreciate your contribution here! POW
  • + 9
 I just wish we could have a Christmas without someone moaning about how awful Christmas is. Christmas is entirely what YOU make it. If you want it to be about spending money on gifts and being miserable, that's what you get. If you choose to make it about seeing family and friends and being warm and jolly in the middle of winter, then that's what it is.
  • + 5
 Yep,...maybe make ur Christmas great again...feed the homeless; take an orphan kid out for a day...donate ur unwanted gifts
  • + 5
 My three:

A riding partner to night ride the local trails with
The fitness coach visit to improve my geriatric fitness level to that of slightly better than geriatric fitness level
A skills coach visit to allow me to remain upright more often than usual
  • + 6
 My mom asked me a few weeks ago if there was anything special I wanted for Christmas. I told her 'Yeah, I want to be left alone'. Adulting is effing hard over Christmas! So many functions and dinners and family spats etc etc
  • + 1
 So true
  • + 1
 HA! I said the same shit to my mom and was told I need to act like more of an adult (after I ignored her calls for a week). I guess "adult" means getting punched in the nads daily by life.....
  • + 6
 1) I'd like a dirt shower like the one in "unreal". 2) Id like to bump into Semenuk in the bike park one day and he says "hey let me give you some pointers" 3) I'd like it if all the uptight people would chill the f**k out
  • + 6
 Does the suction cup rack fit inside the mini while you are out riding? Otherwise, you'll be wanting another one for New Year's.
  • + 1
 I haven't bought it yet but yes, it will go inside. It's small and comes off in seconds. There is a locking cable but nah.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: I hope you review it. It would suit my next car.
  • + 4
 @iamamodel: Yup, I will.
  • + 1
 @iamamodel: for what it's worth, I helped order and install one for the owner of the company I work at. Easy fit, super secure, and his Rocky Mountain made it up to CO without issue on his Porsche. Looked the business too!
  • + 2
 your reviews read like a reviewer who isn't too attached to his job, I love it! probably the only reviews i've read in a long time that aren't just singing the utmost praises of whatever piece of mediocraty you have been handed. keep up the good work!
  • + 3
 My 3 wishes for Christmas gifts: 1. Flight ticket to BC for Pinkbike’s hot lap to be humbled 2. Voice volume adjuster for my 4 year old, 3.carbon fiber, water proof keyboard
  • + 0
 2. lol
  • + 5
 "While one is never too old to have an RC car" - wonder what Richard would say if you would take his car for Christmas...
  • + 2
 I took an advanced skills clinic because you PB writers had been recommending it! Well, since some people who took the class were not ao 'advanced', much of the time was spent learning how to turn, stand up pedalling, and taking a 2 ft drop. Buyer beware! Nice tires instead would have been much more helpful.
  • + 2
 Try doing the one with Chris Kovarik, I learnt more in one lesson than I thought possible.
  • + 2
 Me too... (@Rubberelli)
  • + 1
 My Christmas list would be 1 genie thing, and 2 tangible things. The first thing would be to be in the level of health when I was 15 or so (also removing the diabetes as a bonus), in order to bicycle daily undaunted. The second would be a good pair of bicycle shorts with lots of pockets like cargo shorts. The third would be a new wheel set, I basically built a whole new bike, but the hubs and rims are still from like 2000, and the rear hub is pretty well done like dinner.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy The Seasucker racks are legit, we bought 3 of them (2 for bikes and one for ski's).

We've done several 4-5,000km road trips with them in high winds with no issues, just give the suction cups a few pumps to make sure they're at full power when you stop for gas.
  • + 1
 1. A non boost steel 29er that can be run single speed without a dingleberry with a sub 68 ht angle that doesn't cost a fortune. 2.the ability to explain pedaling to my 4yo daughter and have her understand 3.the ability to explain to my wife why I need said non boost slack 29er single speed and have her understand. At least I will be getting beer.
  • + 6
 Uh. Buy a used Honzo.
Merry Christmas. Any other easy problems you’d like me to fix?
  • + 5
 @nouseforaname: got one, no one seems to be selling a medium. I'm pretty sure every person on pinkbike is 6'3 and built like a Greek god.
  • + 2
 @gotohe11carolina: What? I need to check the Buy/Sell more. That pretty much describes me (at least the 6'3" part) Razz and I've had a devil of a time trying to find a bike. Check Craigslist. I think practically the only size of bike sold on CL is a medium...
  • + 1
 Used to get my bike in the back of my 1992 Mini to go to races @mikelevy - tilted the seat forward and slipped it in, wheels on the rear seats and frame upright in the footwell.
Not sure I'd wanna try it with my Mega 290 though, it's probably 50% longer than my old Team Marin.
  • + 1
 I've had a bike in the back but with both wheels off. Not ideal but it does the job.
  • + 1
 Solved the Christmas light dilemma a number of years ago. My wife had a Raleigh that she rode across Canada, through Europe, and as a daily commuter. Sadly a motorist ran into the bike, totaling the car.....did I mention it was a Raleigh?... and damaging the bike beyond repair. With the history of the bike we couldn't throw it out so it sat lonely and rusting in the back yard for years.

One Christmas I was untangling the strings of lights for the annual ordeal of stringing them when I spotted the Raleigh. A light went off "Why not decorate the bike and set it in the front yard?" I know we had the best Christmas light display in the neighborhood that year, and it has grown by one bike every year. Of course Mountain bikes make up the vast majority of the lawn peloton (all 26" wheels).

LED rope lights give the bike's wheels the illusion that they are moving across the snow. No disrespect to sleighs or reindeer, but the big guy could certainly benefit from riding off a few pounds.

As a side note the 2018 Christmas bike will be a carbon road bike. Who siad you could't recycle carbon? It's perfect, it won't rust away sitting in a snow drift. Merry Christmas.
  • + 0
 I used to really find Christmas disgusting as you seem to Mike. Me and some rebellious friends even went and protested the mindless consumerism at a local mall called South Coast Plaza. We held signs that read "Gifts are better hand-made" and "Everything you're buying today will end up in a landfill." It is needless to say that I didn't make a wish list ever again. Nevertheless, here goes nothing:
1) courage to attempt extraordinary feats
2) resilience to get up again after large "fails"
3) fortitude to prepare for success
  • + 2
 My wish is no more wildfires here in California, and I wish we will rebuild our trails that did get damaged better than they were.
  • + 4
 What??? Santa isn't real????????? Oh great!.
  • + 1
 I'm not having that scandalous talk about Santa.. he is real and at this very moment is preparing my gifts before stopping at Devinci bikes on his way around the world, because Santa's Elves don't build the Spartan.
  • + 4
 That mini is about as practical as tits on a bull, but I love it!
  • + 3
 I'm your genie in a bottle, u gotta rub me the right way.
  • + 2
 More time to ride A sweet hard tail that has same hub spacing as the current bike Finally Endless Summer
  • + 1
 I recently did some coaching with a world class racer and it made a massive difference to my riding far more than any component would
  • + 1
 Wishlist.... Let's see. 1. More time to ride. 2. better riding skills 3. More, and especially more challenging trails in close proximity
  • + 2
 Amen to that, except that living in the PNW, my trails are fine. For my list, I'll replace that with "a bike that can handle the trails."
  • + 2
 Just so you heard it first here, will flat pedals become to mtb what telemark is to skiing???
  • + 2
 If you mean having more fun while being the most stylish, then yes you are correct.
  • + 4
 Nah, only skilled skiers can become telemark weirdos, while mtb beginners start with flat pedals and then decide to stay on flats or move to clipless
  • + 3
 I'm in SoCal, my only wish would be for some fucking rain.
  • + 1
 Visit the PNW... Wink
  • + 1
 I think I would want more elevation, a ton of land to build on, and a Santa Cruz 5010 or something along those lines. But seriously, more elevation would be sweet.
  • + 3
 Easy. Beer, beer and more beer!
  • - 1
 i'll do you one better; Hightower LT, beer, and more beer
  • + 3
 heel- were you even a good boy this year? how much beer water do you think you deserve?
  • + 1
 i.ytimg.com/vi/B7AhrIfo6Nw/hqdefault.jpg
  • + 1
 1) 50.7’15”N 122.57’16”W
2) Intense M16 in Neon green and yellow goes with above. (I like bright colors as I’m color blind)
3)More bike riding with my family.
  • + 2
 Levy- Stop being such a pussy. This is some whiny bullshit.
Oh and Merry Christmas!! ;-)>
  • + 3
 Sorry, my bad.
  • - 4
 @mikelevy: Chases wrote a comment an hour ago and you replied 54 min ago, there lies your problem. Write your article/comment etc and never look at the feedback, I post how I feel and never look back, i’m Sure I get downvoted most of the time but I will never know or care cuz I don’t look.
  • + 7
 @Monstertruckermotherfuker: What can I say other than I'm a caring, thoughtful person. Yeah Smile
  • + 4
 @Monstertruckermotherfuker: I'm calling bullshit on Monstertruckermotherfuker
  • + 6
 @mikelevy: I'm not sure why you bothered replying, he won't see it.
  • + 1
 @metaam: oh he'll see it, he just won't reply now cuz he doesn't want to be proven wrong.
  • + 1
 @lightsgetdimmer: He got humbled.
  • + 2
 Is it weird that I like socks so much?
  • + 0
 yes. yes it is.
  • + 1
 I love socks!
  • + 2
 Can't get on the net if you're too hungover to get out of bed *taps head*
  • + 1
 A package of nice white tube socks from the grocery store would be pretty nice
  • + 1
 my wish?
every one commutes by bike under covered paths.
No cars to poisen the air i need to breath.
  • + 1
 Hmmm... A nice full-susser, a whole lotta dough, and peace on earth.
  • + 2
 Nice mini
  • - 2
 Should have taken your $400, bought Apple stocks, wait a year, sell them and buy yourself a truck, proper car to haul your bike!
  • + 5
 I don't think 2.25 apple shares are going to bring that kind of a return on your investment...
  • + 1
 I think Apple should've been spelled b-i-t-c-o-i-n....
