3 Ultralight Packable Jackets - Pond Beaver 2020

Endura SingleTrack DuraJak Jacket Details
• Packable, lightweight, hooded
• DWR finish
• Cordura fabric
• Relaxed fit
• Hand pockets, zippered back pocket/stuff sack
• Sizes S-XXL
• Grey camo / Rust red
• MSRP: $119.99 USD
• www.endurasport.com
Endura's new SingleTrack DuraJak is designed to be a minimalistic shell option that can stow in a tiny pocket yet provide some protection from the elements, with a DWR finish that repels water.
The jacket is made from Cordura fabric to help keep it in one piece when faced with light abrasions or situations that could tear and scuff the fabric. There are hand pockets on either side and a zippered pocket on the back that doubles as a stuff sack.
The DuraJak comes in sizes S-XXL and is available in two colors, grey and red...both with a futuristic-looking digi-camo print that isn't subtle or camouflaged but, I suppose it's stylish.
The jacket sells for $119.99 USD.
Specialized Deflect SWAT
Details
• Packable, lightweight, hooded
• DWR finish
• Pertex Quantum Air fabric
• Athletic fit
• Abrasion panels in high-use areas
• Sizes XS-XXL
• Black, Oak Green
• MSRP: $125 USD
• www.specialized.com
Specialized's Deflect SWAT jacket has been out for a few months now and is a staple in my riding collection. It's lightweight, breathable, and packs down into an ultra-tight package that easily fits into a pocket for a cool ride or endeavour that may encounter a bit of rain.
The Partex Quantum Air fabric is very breathable and doesn't lend itself to feeling too much like a plastic bag, even in humid weather. The reinforcements on high use areas, such as the elbows, provide some reassurance that the jacket will hold up to wear and tear.
There's a hood with elastic binding around it and the cuffs of the jacket feature elastic as well to keep them from riding up on gloves. The Deflect SWAT is available in sizes XS to XXL in both black and green colors for $125 USD.
Pearl Izumi Summit Shell Jacket
Details
• Packable, lightweight, hooded
• C6 DWR water-resistant finish
• Barrier Lite windproof fabric
• Form fit
• Hood designed to fit under helmet
• Sizes S-XXL
• Black, Lava, Forest
• MSRP: $100 USD
• www.pearlizumi.com
Pearl's Summit Shell jacket is one of the lightest packable jackets we've seen. Weighing only 110g, the jacket feels as if it's next to nothing in hand or on your body. The jacket is designed to be breathable yet also resistant to the elements.
The hood of the jacket is designed to be worn under the helmet without compromising helmet fit. The zipper is two-way, allowing riders to zip the bottom up to provide extra ventilation without having to completely shed the jacket.
The jacket has an elastic band on the hood and on the cuffs to keep everything situated in place and it stuffs down into a palm-sized package when it comes time to stow.
The Summit Shell is available in Black, Lava, and Forest, and retails for $100 USD.
