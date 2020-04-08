3 Ultralight Packable Jackets - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 8, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Endura SingleTrack DuraJak Jacket

Details
• Packable, lightweight, hooded
• DWR finish
• Cordura fabric
• Relaxed fit
• Hand pockets, zippered back pocket/stuff sack
• Sizes S-XXL
• Grey camo / Rust red
• MSRP: $119.99 USD
www.endurasport.com
Endura's new SingleTrack DuraJak is designed to be a minimalistic shell option that can stow in a tiny pocket yet provide some protection from the elements, with a DWR finish that repels water.

The jacket is made from Cordura fabric to help keep it in one piece when faced with light abrasions or situations that could tear and scuff the fabric. There are hand pockets on either side and a zippered pocket on the back that doubles as a stuff sack.

The DuraJak comes in sizes S-XXL and is available in two colors, grey and red...both with a futuristic-looking digi-camo print that isn't subtle or camouflaged but, I suppose it's stylish.

The jacket sells for $119.99 USD.

The colors are not subtle but the jacket is comfortable and should be durable.
A relaxed fit works on the bike and off while the hood can provide protection when conditions deteriorate.






Specialized Deflect SWAT

Details
• Packable, lightweight, hooded
• DWR finish
• Pertex Quantum Air fabric
• Athletic fit
• Abrasion panels in high-use areas
• Sizes XS-XXL
• Black, Oak Green
• MSRP: $125 USD
www.specialized.com
Specialized's Deflect SWAT jacket has been out for a few months now and is a staple in my riding collection. It's lightweight, breathable, and packs down into an ultra-tight package that easily fits into a pocket for a cool ride or endeavour that may encounter a bit of rain.

The Partex Quantum Air fabric is very breathable and doesn't lend itself to feeling too much like a plastic bag, even in humid weather. The reinforcements on high use areas, such as the elbows, provide some reassurance that the jacket will hold up to wear and tear.

There's a hood with elastic binding around it and the cuffs of the jacket feature elastic as well to keep them from riding up on gloves. The Deflect SWAT is available in sizes XS to XXL in both black and green colors for $125 USD.



Everything stows into this pocket for a compact stash.
Reinforcements in high wear areas add trail integrity to the fabric without adding too much bulk.






Pearl Izumi Summit Shell Jacket

Details
• Packable, lightweight, hooded
• C6 DWR water-resistant finish
• Barrier Lite windproof fabric
• Form fit
• Hood designed to fit under helmet
• Sizes S-XXL
• Black, Lava, Forest
• MSRP: $100 USD
www.pearlizumi.com
Pearl's Summit Shell jacket is one of the lightest packable jackets we've seen. Weighing only 110g, the jacket feels as if it's next to nothing in hand or on your body. The jacket is designed to be breathable yet also resistant to the elements.

The hood of the jacket is designed to be worn under the helmet without compromising helmet fit. The zipper is two-way, allowing riders to zip the bottom up to provide extra ventilation without having to completely shed the jacket.

The jacket has an elastic band on the hood and on the cuffs to keep everything situated in place and it stuffs down into a palm-sized package when it comes time to stow.

The Summit Shell is available in Black, Lava, and Forest, and retails for $100 USD.

Elastic in the cuffs keep the sleeves from riding up on your hand.
The extremely lightweight material almost shares some wrinkle characteristics with an emergency space blanket, but it's far more comfortable, practical, and fashionable.


Each of the jackets tucks into a neat pocket. A seltzer water, for size comparison.


Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020




32 Comments

  • 19 0
 Patagonia Houdini. Great wind shell (that does okay in light rain), packable enough to fit in a pocket, hood that fits over my helmet, and you can find them for $50-75 plus when you crash and rip it patagucci will replace it for freesies.
  • 4 0
 Nicest fitted-trashbag around
  • 5 0
 Kil-Tec level 3 water/windstopper $5 at thrift shop brand new, unbeatable.
  • 2 0
 @iggzdaloc: No doubt. Alternatives also include a tarp with a few holes cut in it.
  • 1 0
 Yeah I am sure none of those brands will replace a destroyed jacket like Patagucci.
  • 2 0
 Yep- just broke a zipper on one and bought another on-line to replace it. Once Patagucci is back up to regular functioning I'll have it repaired and will be stoked to have two. The Houdini is one of my most used pieces of outdoor gear. Awesome jacket for a fair price.
  • 5 0
 it has to suck for you, guys in the industry (and people living nearby), but for most of us just looking on PB Pond Beaver is pretty much the same as Sea Otter, I couldn't tell it apart actually XD.
Keep it up guys!
  • 5 0
 That's the goal - glad you're enjoying it!
  • 9 4
 “3 Ultralight Packable Jackets”....no photos of the jackets packed up Facepalm
  • 1 0
 You beat me to it. Without that, there´s not much more info here than what you can find on the producers´ websites.
  • 1 0
 I'm a bit disapointed about this too.
  • 8 1
 @evildos: Sorry folks, I added one in, of course...that's necessary.
  • 4 1
 the last photo....
  • 1 0
 @danielsapp: giving you guys a hard time. I appreciate the content, thanks.
  • 1 0
 For the prices above, the Patagonia Houdini is well worth trying out as well. Packs up the size of your fist, and can raise your core temperature a significant amount. Military surplus wind breakers are cheap, compact, and work too.
  • 1 0
 All those are meh. I have a Columbia one where it straight up looks like a transparent trash bag with sleeves and packs itself up to the size of a tangerine. While wearing it you totally look like you are wearing a trash bag and it's but a fraction of the cost of these at 50 bucks.

www.columbia.com/mens-f.k.t.-wind-jacket-1840921.html?dwvar_1840921_variationColor=031&cgid=men-jacketsVests-windbreakers#start=13
  • 1 0
 looks like an up and coming "hide the pain harold" in every damn photo. "I'm having as much fun as one can in an ultralight jacket indoor photoshoot during a pandemic". Nevertheless, thanks for showing us the goods! keep em coming
  • 1 0
 I can recommend this ultra light packable windbreaker from Patagonia: eu.patagonia.com/cz/de/product/mens-houdini-windbreaker-jacket/24142.html
Using it since one year during spring and autum when temperatures aren’t warm enough. Also dries really quick.
  • 6 2
 This guy looks like he wears zip-off cargo pants
  • 6 0
 Thanks dude...zip-offs are actually pretty practical but I'd probably skip the cargo pockets.
  • 4 0
 That's the harshest insult I've heard in years
  • 8 0
 @felimocl: For real. We're just trying to do our job and get you guys some stuff to check out while we're all a little more locked down than we're used to and dude-bro goes off and throws that one at me...what gives Wink
  • 2 0
 How much?! If im going to need a jacket I will have a jacket, if I want to take a pack a mack I'll take any ol shitty £20 pack a mack.
  • 1 0
 I bet these jackets are all solid, but I cant recommend the Patagonia Dirt Roamer enough. Absolutely love it for "cold" mornings in SoCal.
  • 3 0
 They all look a bit crap tbh.
  • 2 0
 The Endura jacket is $119 not $199. I was about to call foul on Endura for a $200 jacket with no membrane
  • 1 0
 Since these fools are late to it - I'm gonna call you on the kick ass Bojangles coozie. Glad the one from across the street from Ingles is still open to serve the community.
  • 1 0
 It’s not necessarily a bike brand but the Arc’teryx Norvan jacket is my go to for cool/wet weather riding.
  • 9 0
 You wear a $400 jacket in the trees?
  • 3 0
 Those prices though!
  • 1 0
 FYI the Houdini is on clearance right now at REI in a zillion different colors.
  • 1 0
 Beaver vs Otter ?

Post a Comment



