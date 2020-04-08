3 Ultralight Packable Jackets - Pond Beaver 2020

Details

• Packable, lightweight, hooded

• DWR finish

• Cordura fabric

• Relaxed fit

• Hand pockets, zippered back pocket/stuff sack

• Sizes S-XXL

• Grey camo / Rust red

• MSRP: $119.99 USD

• www.endurasport.com

• Packable, lightweight, hooded• DWR finish• Cordura fabric• Relaxed fit• Hand pockets, zippered back pocket/stuff sack• Sizes S-XXL• Grey camo / Rust red• MSRP: $119.99 USD

Endura's new SingleTrack DuraJak is designed to be a minimalistic shell option that can stow in a tiny pocket yet provide some protection from the elements, with a DWR finish that repels water.



The jacket is made from Cordura fabric to help keep it in one piece when faced with light abrasions or situations that could tear and scuff the fabric. There are hand pockets on either side and a zippered pocket on the back that doubles as a stuff sack.



The DuraJak comes in sizes S-XXL and is available in two colors, grey and red...both with a futuristic-looking digi-camo print that isn't subtle or camouflaged but, I suppose it's stylish.



The jacket sells for $119.99 USD.

