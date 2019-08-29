3 Bikes You've Probably Never Heard Of - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019

Meet the Ghisallo, a Japanese bike that looks a little bit like a Scott Spark.

The lines on the head tube are softer than the Scott, the cable routing is pretty clean.

It's all just a bit busy by today's standards.

Something tells us it might be easier to figure out how to fly a plane.

That rocker could be a direct copy.

The rear triangle is less pointy at the back than the Scott for sure.

SRAM XX1 gets the gear changing done.

Meet the Trigon T5829. Possibly also known as the Kure. This one is kind of mind-blowing.

The FOX Float can be locked out remotely.

Kure, Made for Speed. It says so right there.

The stem and bar... We couldn't discern the brand.

The components on this thing aren't bad. XTR brakes bring the stopping power.

An early PNW components dropper for dealing with MSA's technical descents.

Those DT wheels do have matching hubs.

Maxxis Rekon Race tires on decent enough DT Swiss wheels.

Cable management could be a bit cleaner.

The Anchor XR9 is a carbon hardtail, hailing from Japan, made by Bridgestone.

That negative stem is wild, and the machining is kinda cool.

Eagle XX1 cranks keep the bike in motion.

Not sure of the front hub...

But the rear is a Bontrager.

A very current RockShox SID keeps the bike tracking through the rough stuff.

Never heard of Nextie wheels until today, but the don't look half bad. A quick poke around Google indicated that they are made in China.

Whilst scouring the pits today I found that the more polished pro bikes were hidden away as the elites by and large took the day off. I did notice a few things that caught my eye, however, including a few bikes that I had never seen or heard of before. This being World Championships, it occurred to me that everyone deserves a shot at the gold and these exotic machines should be no exception. All three of these bikes hail from Asia, and after doing a little research, I found the finest of the bunch is made by Bridgestone. As for gleaning any major technical details, I do regret to say that there was a bit of a language barrier, and getting pressures and details proved difficult. For that I'm sorry, but hopefully, you'll still agree that it's still kinda cool to see different stuff from the wide world of bikes.