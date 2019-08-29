3 Bikes You've Probably Never Heard Of - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019

Whilst scouring the pits today I found that the more polished pro bikes were hidden away as the elites by and large took the day off. I did notice a few things that caught my eye, however, including a few bikes that I had never seen or heard of before. This being World Championships, it occurred to me that everyone deserves a shot at the gold and these exotic machines should be no exception. All three of these bikes hail from Asia, and after doing a little research, I found the finest of the bunch is made by Bridgestone. As for gleaning any major technical details, I do regret to say that there was a bit of a language barrier, and getting pressures and details proved difficult. For that I'm sorry, but hopefully, you'll still agree that it's still kinda cool to see different stuff from the wide world of bikes.
Maybe that's just me?
