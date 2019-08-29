3 Bikes You've Probably Never Heard Of - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019

Aug 29, 2019
by Matthew DeLorme  

Technical Misfits
3 XC Worlds Bikes You May Never Have Heard Of
UCI XC MTB World Championships, MSA, Quebec
Photography by Matthew DeLorme


Whilst scouring the pits today I found that the more polished pro bikes were hidden away as the elites by and large took the day off. I did notice a few things that caught my eye, however, including a few bikes that I had never seen or heard of before. This being World Championships, it occurred to me that everyone deserves a shot at the gold and these exotic machines should be no exception. All three of these bikes hail from Asia, and after doing a little research, I found the finest of the bunch is made by Bridgestone. As for gleaning any major technical details, I do regret to say that there was a bit of a language barrier, and getting pressures and details proved difficult. For that I'm sorry, but hopefully, you'll still agree that it's still kinda cool to see different stuff from the wide world of bikes.

Meet the Ghisallo a Japanese bike that looks a little bit like a Scott Spark.
Meet the Ghisallo, a Japanese bike that looks a little bit like a Scott Spark.

The lines on the head tube are softer than the Scott the cable routing is pretty clean.
The lines on the head tube are softer than the Scott, the cable routing is pretty clean.

It s all just a bit busy by today s standards.
It's all just a bit busy by today's standards.

Something tells us it might be easier to figure out how to fly a plane.
Something tells us it might be easier to figure out how to fly a plane.

But that rocker looks like a direct copy.
That rocker could be a direct copy.

The rear triangle is less pointy at the back then the Scott for sure.
The rear triangle is less pointy at the back than the Scott for sure.

SRAM XX1 gets the gear changing done.
SRAM XX1 gets the gear changing done.


Meet the Trigon T5829. Possibly also know as the Kure. This one is kind of mind blowing.
Meet the Trigon T5829. Possibly also known as the Kure. This one is kind of mind-blowing.

The FOX Float can be locked out remotely.
The FOX Float can be locked out remotely.

Kure Made for Speed. It says so right there.
Kure, Made for Speed. It says so right there.

The stem and bar we couldn t discern the brand.
The stem and bar... We couldn't discern the brand.

The components on this thing aren t bad. XTR brakes bring the stopping power.
The components on this thing aren't bad. XTR brakes bring the stopping power.

An early PNW components dropper for dealing with MSA s technical descents.
An early PNW components dropper for dealing with MSA's technical descents.

Those DT wheels do have matching hubs.
Those DT wheels do have matching hubs.

Maxis Recon Race tires on decent enough DT Swiss wheels.
Maxxis Rekon Race tires on decent enough DT Swiss wheels.

Cable management could be a bit more clean.
Cable management could be a bit cleaner.




The Anchor XR9 is a carbon hard tail hailing from Japan made by Bridgestone.
The Anchor XR9 is a carbon hardtail, hailing from Japan, made by Bridgestone.

That negative stem is wild and the machining is kinda cool.
That negative stem is wild, and the machining is kinda cool.

Eagle XX1 cranks keep the bike in motion.
Eagle XX1 cranks keep the bike in motion.

Not sure of the front hub....
Not sure of the front hub...

But the rear is a Bontrager.
But the rear is a Bontrager.

A very current Rock Shox SID keeps the bike tracking through the rough stuff.
A very current RockShox SID keeps the bike tracking through the rough stuff.

Never heard of Nextie wheels until today but the don t look half bad. A quick poke around Google indicated that they are made in China.
Never heard of Nextie wheels until today, but the don't look half bad. A quick poke around Google indicated that they are made in China.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Mont Sainte Anne Xc World Champs 2019 World Championships 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
83406 views
Pit Randoms Round 1: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
55175 views
Day One Results - EWS Northstar 2019
50098 views
Video: Raw Carnage at EWS Northstar's Gnarliest Rock Garden
49726 views
29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
48192 views
[Updated] How to Watch the 2019 Mountain Bike World Champs
46995 views
Video: The Chute From Hell - EWS Northstar 2019
45579 views
10 of the Weirdest MTB Marketing Videos Ever
37614 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 Seems like PB needs to get out of their comfort zone a bit more often. Claiming not knowing Nextie when most of those looking for affordable and well built carbon hoops have been using them for almost ten years is kinda lame. The carbon wheels movement might have started with Edge (now Enve) but is pretty crowded these years, and with prices way more in line with the blue collar biker. I'd venture to say several American and European brands are rebranding Nexties these days, charging a good extra money for a couple stickers.
  • 1 0
 Never heard of Nextie? Been around for a while and I feel they’re in the same vein as Light Bicycle, as far as more popular Chinese carbon brands.

Maybe that’s just me?
  • 1 0
 No closeup of the Kure's chainstay? It looks super thin like maybe it just flexes for travel; what material is it? Enquiring minds want to know!
  • 1 0
 On the Kure, is the whole chainstay a leaf spring? I would love to see an up close shot of the bottom bracket area.
  • 4 5
 noone has seen because noone watches a bunch of grown men on clothes that are soo tight the slightest bump could pop one of their testies. the woen on the other hand...well lets just use our imagination
  • 1 0
 Last year on RedBull TV more people watched the XC races than watched the DH races!
  • 1 0
 These were pretty cool to check...kinda get the feel of drift cars from Japan....I want to see a Japanese drift DH bike now!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015956
Mobile Version of Website