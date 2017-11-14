VIDEOS

Through the Eyes of Matt Jones: Frames of Mind - Video

Nov 14, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

Today sees the launch of rising freeriding star Matt Jones’ first production entitled Frames of Mind. The film, which uses gripping rotoscoping techniques, shows how Jones visualises tricks and pushes MTB freestyle skills to the very limit, providing a fresh view into how elite athletes use sports psychology to compete at the highest level. Filmed on his own purpose-built trail at Rushmere Country Park, the latest film sees Red Bull’s young gun demonstrate unique tricks including world-firsts in freestyle mountain biking: Bum Slide, 270 Rim Bonk, Hitching Post Flip to Feet, Decade Tsunami, Superman Backflip to tuck no-hander.

Matt Jones - dipped 360 during Frames Of Mind Fred Murray Red Bull Content Pool P-20171114-00228 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

Within the film, an advanced editing technique ‘rotoscoping’ was used by Cut Media to enable the audience to see what going through Matt’s head as he prepared for seemingly impossible tricks. This required an intricate process, cutting out countless sequential frames, in order to create the floating ‘traces’ seen in the final production.

As an athlete in a high-risk sport, Matt Jones works closely with top Performance Mentor Gary Grinham to help him maintain a winning mentality in the run-up to competitions and in his comeback after injury. Grinham commented: “The most important thing that you must do is accept the worst possible outcome. You will never perform your best if, while you are competing, you are thinking about getting hurt. Once this is done, it will allow you to perform free and without worry.” Their partnership was the inspiration behind the film. Matt Jones was forced to visualise his tricks with very little physical practice when he broke his wrist following a crash at Crankworx Rotorua, weeks before filming started.

Matt Jones watches himself loop the helix. Fred Murray Red Bull Content Pool P-20171114-00237 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

Matt Jones, now 23, has been mountain biking since the age of ten, spending as many hours building jumps as he has riding them. He first emerged onto the British dirt jump scene while still at school, before winning his first international competition in 2016.

Jones commented: “Landing a trick you’ve been building up to is the best feeling. It’s all about visualisation. Once it feels familiar it comes down to getting on my bike and trying it for real. From take-off to landing, you can run through it all in your head before you get in the saddle. I already know the jump work, height limitations, airtime; the entire trick from start to finish. I can figure out so much about a trick just by visualising it; working through the physics in my head and imagining how it feels.”

Matt Jones - 270 barspin over the big hip. Fred Murray Red Bull Content Pool P-20171114-00240 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

To find out more about Matt Jones and to watch his film ‘Frames of Mind’ go here.

19 Comments

  • + 2
 This was just crazy awesome!!!So is that a back flip to cave man?never seen that before.That slide to drop too was just crazy awesome too!We will just go with the whole video as a whole was very creatively amazing.Well done.
  • + 1
 I shredded some days with him at his place beside seeing him at competitions. this dude is always going 110% and one of the best guys to ride with. he is pushing you beyond your skills to Level up in no time. Edit is too good !
  • + 1
 Well I almost skipped this with the clickbait mainscreen summary, but thought I'd watch it anyway since I've seen Matt a few times on Harry Main's channel. I'm glad I didn't because the level of riding in the video is crazy high - so much style!
  • + 1
 Well he's got 4 problems standing in his way from winning and these are Semenuk, Rheeder, Johansson and Rogatikin! At least he's got better hope over the fellow brits who seem to compete less and less every season... So I'm hoping he gets a top 5 finish in next year's FMB comps!
  • + 2
 So impressive, and so awesome to say he lives down the road from me and i've seen him ride in the flesh. So sad that at 43 I get this excited about it !!!
  • + 1
 Dude I'm 45 and I still find this shit rad. No need to feel 'sad' about it lol.
  • + 1
 That was honestly one of the best dirt jump/slopestyle videos I've ever seen. So creative. Insane tricks. Great style. Jumps and features all looking dialed AF. Sick.
  • + 1
 I live and I ride round rushmere all the time and I did look at most of the stuff he built and thought oh sick some kids are gonna die haha
  • + 1
 That's defo the most creative video edit and bag of tricks I have ever seen Yes Lad!
  • + 2
 He's the kriss kyle of slopestyle
  • + 2
 He build a real life pumped bmx track and killed it!
  • + 1
 Best vid ive seen in years! Creative and original! More please
  • + 1
 Absolute weapon! He’s so underrated and pulls some tech tricks!
  • + 1
 That superflip to tuck was rad
  • + 1
 Wow amazing!
  • + 1
 sooo sick
  • + 1
 Stunning
  • + 1
 so siiiiiiick
  • - 1
 1st

Post a Comment



