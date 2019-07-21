Through the Eyes of the Beerholder - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Jul 21, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  
Over my lifetime I have learned how to enjoy pretty much every kind of bike riding. However, I do remember those times when I was so focused on one kind of riding that I didn't give much credit to the others. I hope y'all enjoy any kind of bike that you end up on, but this comic I'm going back to my more close-minded days. For your entertainment...







Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Taj Mihelich


12 Comments

  • + 4
 93% of pinkbike will not know what fixie freestyle is.
  • + 1
 We've all seen her on Instagram by now. #shortshorts
  • + 5
 @yzedf: you're talking about artistic cycling. Which proves my point.
  • + 1
 Can you enlighten us? I was thinking the artistic cycling too apparently.
  • + 2
 Haha the best ones in a while! Good work!!
  • + 2
 Best yet! As an Alien fan, I loved the last one.
  • + 3
 here you go.....
i.pinimg.com/originals/1b/01/a7/1b01a71a599a7d16d1d88b402f66081c.jpg

now you only need to go roadie ????
  • + 2
 @screamingeagle3:

How my alien be like when I break it out of area 51
  • + 1
 Triathletes do in fact have tails, it doubles as a rudder during their swim.
  • + 2
 I love the jumping over the Roadies!!
  • + 1
 Hahaha! Love it.
  • + 1
 These are all epic!

