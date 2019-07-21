Through the Eyes of the Beerholder - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Over my lifetime I have learned how to enjoy pretty much every kind of bike riding. However, I do remember those times when I was so focused on one kind of riding that I didn't give much credit to the others. I hope y'all enjoy any kind of bike that you end up on, but this comic I'm going back to my more close-minded days. For your entertainment...
