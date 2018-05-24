Throwback Thursday: Peaty's 2005 Fort William World Cup Win - Video

Steve Peat is regarded as one of the world's all-time downhill racing greats, so it was a momentous occasion when he won the Fort William round of the 2005 World Cup on a British-built, bright yellow Orange 224 bike. The moment Peaty lofted his bike above his head in celebration at the finish line, the 2005 win became iconic. Captured on the Unscene MTB video produced by Nick Hawker and Tom Hodder, Peaty's Fort Bill victory was immortalised.
Also, we want a throwback on that Minaar's Honda
