Throwback Thursday: Peaty's 2005 Fort William World Cup Win - Video

May 24, 2018
by Alex Evans  
Steve Peat is regarded as one of the world's all-time downhill racing greats, so it was a momentous occasion when he won the Fort William round of the 2005 World Cup on a British-built, bright yellow Orange 224 bike. The moment Peaty lofted his bike above his head in celebration at the finish line, the 2005 win became iconic. Captured on the Unscene MTB video produced by Nick Hawker and Tom Hodder, Peaty's Fort Bill victory was immortalised.



7 Comments

  • + 7
 what surprises me is that 2005 bikes already look almost modern, while 2000-2001-ish bikes still look like stoneage crap. Somewhere between those years is the point where DH bikes started being sort of ok?

Also, we want a throwback on that Minaar's Honda
  • + 2
 It's the width of the bars that's the real giveaway to the age
  • + 1
 short bars, short top tube. Bike skips about loads on its 5th element shock (tf tuned) and 32 mm boxxers. Suspension & geo has come on a long way.
  • + 2
 was that not 1 year after 1,2,3 all signed for syndicate .
  • + 1
 I think Minnaar was still on Honda in 2007. At least this is how I remember from the Maribor WC from that year.
  • + 1
 So much more protected riders by then.
  • + 1
 What the...?

