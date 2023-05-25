Throwback Thursday: 10 Classic Photos of the Day From 2003

The rider's name is apparently John, and the location is Red Deer, Alberta.

Brad McKay at the Leeside skatepark.

Rider: Kurt D.

Rider: Darren Berrecloth. Photo: Danny Brody. Rider: Jerry Willows

Clair Buchar at the 2003 Grouse Mountain DH World Cup. Rider: Jason Jacobs.

Rider: Steve Romaniuk.

Pinkbike's early days were filled with freeriding - stair gaps, skinnies, and all sorts of hucks to flat were constantly on display during the site's formative years. Looking back through the Photo of the Day archives is a great way to travel down memory lane, to a time before crystal-clear smartphone shots and 8K video. The actual image quality isn't the highest, but the 10 photos below do a great job of capturing the overall feeling of the time period.Will POD ever return? I'm not sure, an answer that's about as clear as these photos. In the meantime, take a spin through some classic shots from two decades ago.Unfortunately, some of the information about the riders and photographers in these pics has disappeared into the ether - if anyone knows who's who, or has the story behind the shots please chime in in the comments.