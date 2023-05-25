Throwback Thursday: 10 Classic Photos of the Day From 2003

Pinkbike's early days were filled with freeriding - stair gaps, skinnies, and all sorts of hucks to flat were constantly on display during the site's formative years. Looking back through the Photo of the Day archives is a great way to travel down memory lane, to a time before crystal-clear smartphone shots and 8K video. The actual image quality isn't the highest, but the 10 photos below do a great job of capturing the overall feeling of the time period.
Will POD ever return? I'm not sure, an answer that's about as clear as these photos. In the meantime, take a spin through some classic shots from two decades ago.
Unfortunately, some of the information about the riders and photographers in these pics has disappeared into the ether - if anyone knows who's who, or has the story behind the shots please chime in in the comments.
