Throwback Thursday: 10 Interviews from 2013-2016 - Santa Cruz, Fox Factory, Yeti, Cube & More

From The Top is a series where we interview key players from some of the biggest brands in mountain biking. It started back in 2013, with Mike Kazimer's interview with Carter Holland, the owner of Black Market Bikes. Since then, we've done over 30 From the Top interviews with owners, presidents and founders from the likes of Yeti, Santa Cruz, Kona, and more. This Thursday, we look back at the predictions and predicaments that were discussed half a dozen years ago. So much can change in less than a decade.
Carter Holland of Black Market Bikes
By Mike Kazimer, Feb 15, 2013
"A lot of brands that have a US made “feel” have never made a single thing in the US. Kids don't realize that, but when they get older they realize the value, and it pays off in the long run." (Read more.)
Andrea Pierantoni of Marzocchi
By Julian Coffey, Mar 20, 2013
"The future will be electronic, and we are one step ahead because we have already developed a new semi-active suspension with internal valving where the consumer can change the damping from their smartphone or tablet." (Read more.)
Bob Fox of Fox Factory
By Richard Cunningham, Jun 11, 2013
I don’t think there will be any 'game-changer.' I think there will be evolution. I could be wrong, but I can’t imagine what it might be. Of course, if I could imagine what it might be - I wouldn’t be willing to talk about it! (Read more.)
Max Commencal of Commencal Bicycles
By Matt Wragg, Sep 26, 2013
"So, we are not big in France, we are not big in Spain, we are not big in Russia, we are not big in Korea, we are not big Japan... But we are on all continents, everywhere." (Read more.)
The Kona Collective: Jacob Heilbron, Doug Lafavor, Dan Gerhard, Paddy White, Maurey Olsten
By Mike Kazimer, Nov 15, 2013
"We used to look forwards about six months at a time, and have never spent that much time on long term planning. Not that it's reactive, we try to stay just a little ahead of the curve, but I think we have been forced to look a little bit further ahead because it takes longer to develop products now." (Read more.)
Rob Roskopp of Santa Cruz Bicycles
By Richard Cunningham, Dec 20, 2013
"The suspension kinematics are very different on a 29'er compared to a 26-inch bike. But we did figure it out and I think the rest of the story speaks for itself." (Read more.)
Chris Conroy of Yeti Cycles
By Mike Kazimer, May 22, 2014
"Of course, 27.5" carbon DH bikes are on the horizon. I think the question many of us are asking is what the DH bike of the future looks like? Is it a long-travel enduro bike?" (Read more.)
Ian Weatherill and Simon Sharp of Hope Technology
By Paul Aston, Dec 7, 2014
"Financial crises only affects you if you’re overstretched, and we’re never overstretched. We’re always very cautious and very careful, even in the financial crisis. Ever since we started 20-odd years ago, we always think ‘it’s all going to end tomorrow’ we don’t take anything for granted." (Read more.)
Marcus Puerner of Cube Bikes
By Matt Wragg, Jan 26, 2016
"If one day we decide to go to America... It is not that people are waiting for us. It would be super, super hard, it is a tough market with very strong companies who occupy the market already. " (Read more.)
Thorsten Heckrath-Rose of Rose Bikes
By Matt Wragg, Jan 26, 2016
"There is still a demand for alloy in the higher travel bikes, it is much bigger. It might change within a couple of years when people get more used to carbon as a standard material." (Read more.)
