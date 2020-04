Throwback Thursday: 10 Interviews from 2013-2016 - Santa Cruz, Fox Factory, Yeti, Cube & More

The Kona Collective: Jacob Heilbron, Doug Lafavor, Dan Gerhard, Paddy White, Maurey Olsten

"We used to look forwards about six months at a time, and have never spent that much time on long term planning. Not that it's reactive, we try to stay just a little ahead of the curve, but I think we have been forced to look a little bit further ahead because it takes longer to develop products now." ( Read more .)