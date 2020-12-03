Throwback Thursday: 10 of the Best Snow Edits

Dec 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
With the final month of 2020 upon us and the dry trails of summer forming a distance memory of dusty heaven we have looked back through the archives for some of the top edits of riders battling the white stuff.


1. Ludo May's La Blanche

Episode 3 "Ludo May et son velo "la blanche" "

by ludomay
Views: 23,779    Faves: 126    Comments: 4



2. Fabio Wibmer's Fabiolous Escape 2



3. Winter Trails with Matt Hunter

Silvia - Winter trails with Matt Hunter

by Silviafilms
Views: 155,941    Faves: 3,859    Comments: 244



4. Syncros Welcomes Vinny T

Syncros Welcomes Vincent Tupin and ShapeRideShoot

by SCOTT-Sports
Views: 19,639    Faves: 585    Comments: 32



5. All My Friends are Sick with ​​Matt Hunter, Dylan Sherrard, Matty Miles and More

All My Friends Are Sick

by Silviafilms
Views: 164,584    Faves: 1,916    Comments: 78



6. The Biggest Slice of British Pie - Revolution



7. An Ending with Dylan Sherrard

An Ending

by danbarham
Views: 65,272    Faves: 1,376    Comments: 95



8. Vinny T, Nico Vink & Makken in Old Man Winter



9. Fabio Wibmer Takes Over a Slopestyle Ski Course



10. Snow Handers with Vinny T




Posted In:
Videos Throwback Thursday Dylan Sherrard Fabio Wibmer Kade Edwards Kaos Seagrave Ludo May Matt Hunter Tahnee Seagrave Vincent Tupin


5 Comments

  • 7 0
 Was totally expecting to see Gee's massive over shoot. You missed a good one PB.
  • 1 0
 That one deserves its own post
  • 1 0
 Check out also several videos of Kilian Bron in La Clusaz:

vimeo.com/156169255

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4asxEKEfm4

www.youtube.com/watch?v=veyrVbbW6Ws
  • 1 0
 What about Gee overshooting a 60 footer by nearly double?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypLuYbN2-ZQ&feature=youtu.be&t=123
  • 1 0
 All my friends are sick is one of my all time favs, happy to see it featured!

Post a Comment



