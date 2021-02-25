Throwback Thursday: 12 of the Best Team Welcome Edits

Now that the excitement of team rumour season is over for another year we have taken a look back through the archives for some of the best team announcements and welcome videos over the years.


Santa Cruz Syndicate: Loris Vergier and Luca Shaw Join the Team



Polygon UR in 'Never Too Old to Have Fun & Send It'



Transition Bikes/Muc-Off Factory Racing Team Launch Edit



Kilian Bron Chases Volcanoes in his First Edit with Commencal



Polygon UR Goes Full Hollywood



Tom Isted's Welcome to the GT Wing Project



Danny Hart Joins Madison Saracen



Introducing the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team



Introducing Commencal / Muc-Off by Riding Addiction



Kurt Sorge Joins Evil Bikes



The Coastal Crew Is On Specialized

Polygon UR Search for the Best Team Video Idea



Andreu Lacondeguy in his First Commencal Edit




