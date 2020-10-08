Throwback Thursday: 14 Custom Bikes from the 2012 Leogang World Championships

Oct 8, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Mick Hannah hugging the fence in the final woods section of the track

Photography by: Vanja Kodermac, Colin Meagher, Fraser Britton and BK Productions

With the World Championships in Leogang this week we thought we would take a look back at the last time the Austrian venue hosted the biggest race of the year. While it may have been eight years ago, the weather and track conditions look pretty similar but how different are the bikes? With that in mind take a look at 14 custom bikes from the last World Championship in Leogang.


Steve Peat's Santa Cruz V10

Probably the most awaited World Champs kit.

Peaty timeless.
Steve Peat. Not on the start list still limping from a crash a few weeks ago and at his 20th World Champs on a track that suits him pretty well.


Loic Bruni's Lapierre DH-720

Greg Minnaar s World s bike.

Loic Bruni
Loic Bruni on his medal run.


George Brannigan's Devinci Wilson

George Brannigan with his Devinci Worlds Bike.

The morning didn t go perfectly for many who succumbed to the mud. George Brannigan went down in the very first corner he wasn t along on this and had to struggle through muddy gloves muddy goggles and twisted levers the rest of this run. All this after having to make his own backplate up top after it was forgotten. Hopefully tomorrow goes better for Clifford.


Joe Smith and Matt Simmonds' Nukeproof Pulse

Joe Smith and Matt Simmonds of CRC with their bikes.

Keeping it low Joe Smith skimming the tables on the way to second woods.


Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10

Greg Minnaar s World s bike.

timed session
Greg Minnaar soars to victory in Leogang Austria at the 2012 World Championships. Things started to get emotional for me when I saw that Aaron wasn t going to be able to beat my time.


Bryn Atkinson's Norco Aurum

Bryn Atkinson with his Norco Aurum.

timing the DH Track for the masses
Bryn Atkinson cruises through the crowd for his best result this season not a bad place to do it


Steve Smith's Devinci Wilson

Steve Smith s custom Team Canada carbon wilson get s the treatment early Friday morning before practice. Fenders moto foam mud spikes. Go time.

Steve Smith bronze medal for Canada. It was a banner day for Dh racing in Canada. Feniak with gold Smith with Bronze and Gatto and Brown just off of the podium.
... and then he sent it in timed runs.


Josh Bryceland's Santa Cruz V10

...

Josh Bryceland
...


Manon Carpenter's Saracen Myst

World Champs Saracen Myst Team
Photo: Jacob Gibbins Photography for Saracen

Manon Carpenter
Manon Carpenter


Sam Blenkinsop's Lapierre DH-720

Blenky with his Worlds bike..

...


Holly Feniak's Cove Shocker

Holly Feniak

Holly Feniak on the loose.


Nick Beer's Devinci Wilson

Len from Devicni putting the first touches to Nick Beer s World Championship Devinci Wilson. No she s not carbon only Steve Smith is rocking that kind of bling on the Devinci squad. But she s damn sexy none the less.


Cam Cole's Lapierre DH-720

Cam Cole with his Worlds bike.



Brook Macdonald's Mondraker Summum
So many bikes here in Leogang have custom Worlds decorations that Brook Macdonald s mechanic on MS-Mondraker decided to do something special for Brook s bike...
While Brook didn't have a fully custom bike his mechanic did add something special to the bike just for Worlds



