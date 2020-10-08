Throwback Thursday: 14 Custom Bikes from the 2012 Leogang World Championships

Steve Peat's Santa Cruz V10

Loic Bruni's Lapierre DH-720

George Brannigan's Devinci Wilson

Joe Smith and Matt Simmonds' Nukeproof Pulse

Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10

Bryn Atkinson's Norco Aurum

Steve Smith's Devinci Wilson

Josh Bryceland's Santa Cruz V10

Manon Carpenter's Saracen Myst

Photo: Jacob Gibbins Photography for Saracen

Sam Blenkinsop's Lapierre DH-720

Holly Feniak's Cove Shocker

Nick Beer's Devinci Wilson

Cam Cole's Lapierre DH-720

Brook Macdonald's Mondraker Summum

While Brook didn't have a fully custom bike his mechanic did add something special to the bike just for Worlds

With the World Championships in Leogang this week we thought we would take a look back at the last time the Austrian venue hosted the biggest race of the year. While it may have been eight years ago, the weather and track conditions look pretty similar but how different are the bikes? With that in mind take a look at 14 custom bikes from the last World Championship in Leogang.