Throwback Thursday: 14 Custom Bikes from the 2012 Leogang World Championships

Photography by: Vanja Kodermac, Colin Meagher, Fraser Britton and BK Productions
With the World Championships in Leogang this week we thought we would take a look back at the last time the Austrian venue hosted the biggest race of the year. While it may have been eight years ago, the weather and track conditions look pretty similar but how different are the bikes? With that in mind take a look at 14 custom bikes from the last World Championship in Leogang.
Steve Peat's Santa Cruz V10
Loic Bruni's Lapierre DH-720
George Brannigan's Devinci Wilson
Joe Smith and Matt Simmonds' Nukeproof Pulse
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10
Bryn Atkinson's Norco Aurum
Steve Smith's Devinci Wilson
Josh Bryceland's Santa Cruz V10
Manon Carpenter's Saracen Myst
Sam Blenkinsop's Lapierre DH-720
Holly Feniak's Cove Shocker
Nick Beer's Devinci Wilson
Cam Cole's Lapierre DH-720
Brook Macdonald's Mondraker Summum
12 Comments
Post a Comment