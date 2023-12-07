Throwback Thursday: 16 Years of Greg Minnaar & Santa Cruz

Following the news of Greg Minnaar's departure from Santa Cruz
after 16 years with the brand, we have taken a look back at his time on the team and pulled together his results, race bikes, winning runs and some video highlights. It will certainly be strange seeing Greg taking on World Cups without a V10 race bike.
Greg's Santa Cruz World Cup Wins - 16
Greg's Santa Cruz World Cup Podiums - 57
Greg's Santa Cruz World Champs Titles 3
Greg's Santa Cruz Fort William Wins - 6
2008Round 1: Maribor - 5thRound 2: Vallnord - 3rdRound 3: Fort William - 1stWorld Champs: Val Di Sole - 4thRound 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 1stRound 5: Bromont - 2ndRound 6: Canberra - 1stRound 7: Schladming - 5th
2009Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 1stRound 2: La Bresse - 6thRound 3: Vallnord - 3rdRound 4: Fort William - 1stRound 5: Maribor - 3rdRound 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 22ndRound 7: Bromont - 1stWorld Champs: Canberra - 2ndRound 8: Schladming - 3rd
2010Round 1: Maribor - 1stRound 2: Fort William - 3rdRound 3: Leogang - 1stRound 4: Champéry - 2ndRound 5: Val Di Sole - 2ndRound 6: Windham - 2ndWorld Champs: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 3rd
2011Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 2ndRound 2: Fort William - 1stRound 3: Leogang - 3rdRound 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 18thRound 5: Windham - 12thRound 6: La Bresse - 1stRound 7: Val Di Sole - 6thWorld Champs: Champéry - 8th
2012Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 1stRound 2: Val Di Sole - 2ndRound 3: Fort William - 6thRound 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 2ndRound 5: Windham - 9thRound 6: Val d'Isére - 4thWorld Champs: Leogang - 1stRound 7: Hafjell - 3rd
2013Round 1: Fort William - 8thRound 2: Val Di Sole - 3rdRound 3: Vallnord - 6thRound 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 4thWorld Champs: Pietermaritzburg - 1stRound 5: Hafjell - 5thRound 6: Leogang - DNS
2014Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 3rdRound 2: Cairns - DSQRound 3: Fort William - 7thRound 4: Leogang - 2ndRound 5: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 7thRound 6: Windham - 11thRound 7: Méribel - 10thWorld Champs: Hafjell - 30th
2015Round 1: Lourdes - 22ndRound 2: Fort William - 1stRound 3: Leogang - 5thRound 4: Lenzerheide - 1stRound 5: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 4thRound 6: Windham - 2ndRound 7: Val Di Sole - 54thWorld Champs: Vallnord - 2nd
2016Round 1: Lourdes - 15thRound 2: Cairns - 17thRound 3: Fort William - 1stRound 4: Leogang - 5thRound 5: Lenzerheide - 3rdRound 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 6thRound 7: Vallnord - 2ndWorld Champs: Val Di Sole - 7th
2017Round 1: Lourdes - 59thRound 2: Fort William - 1stRound 3: Leogang - 3rdRound 4: Vallnord - 2ndRound 5: Lenzerheide - 1stRound 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - DSQRound 7: Val Di Sole - 79thWorld Champs: Cairns - 61st
2018Round 1: Lošinj - 13thRound 2: Fort William - DNSRound 5: Vallnord - DNSRound 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 16thRound 7: La Bresse - 58thWorld Champs: Lenzerheide - 8th
2019Round 1: Maribor - DNQRound 2: Fort William - 6thRound 3: Leogang - 2ndRound 4: Vallnord - 11thRound 5: Les Gets - 7thRound 6: Val Di Sole - 7thRound 7: Lenzerheide - 2ndWorld Champs: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 5thRound 8: Snowshoe - 5th
2020World Champs: Leogang - 27thRound 1: Maribor - 5thRound 2: Maribor - 9thRound 3: Lousã - 1stRound 4: Lousã - 2nd
2021Round 1: Leogang - 12thRound 2: Les Gets - 7thRound 3: Maribor - 4thWorld Champs: Val Di Sole - 1stRound 4: Lenzerheide - 19thRound 5: Snowshoe - DNFRound 6: Snowshoe - DNS
2022Round 1: Lourdes - 16thRound 2: Fort William - 7thRound 3: Leogang - 41stRound 4: Lenzerheide - 3rdRound 5: Pal Arinsal - 9thRound 6: Snowshoe - 5thRound 7: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 30thWorld Champs: Les Gets - 11thRound 8: Val Di Sole - DNS
2023Round 1: Lenzerheide - 29thRound 2: Leogang - 27thRound 3: Val Di Sole - 28thWorld Champs: Fort William - DNFRound 4: Pal Arinsal - 2ndRound 5: Loudenvielle - 12thRound 6: Les Gets - 7thRound 7: Snowshoe - 17thRound 8: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 32nd
Although I'm personally disappointed to not see Minnaar finish out his career on a Santa Cruz, I can't be the only one who's stoked that the GOAT will be back next year with a brand that will leave no stone unturned in getting the legend up to speed. #greatestever
Thanks Pinkbike
Godspeed GOAT