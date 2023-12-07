Throwback Thursday: 16 Years of Greg Minnaar & Santa Cruz

Dec 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Greg Minnaar

Following the news of Greg Minnaar's departure from Santa Cruz after 16 years with the brand, we have taken a look back at his time on the team and pulled together his results, race bikes, winning runs and some video highlights. It will certainly be strange seeing Greg taking on World Cups without a V10 race bike.




Greg's Santa Cruz World Cup Wins - 16
Greg's Santa Cruz World Cup Podiums - 57
Greg's Santa Cruz World Champs Titles 3
Greg's Santa Cruz Fort William Wins - 6




2008

Round 1: Maribor - 5th
Round 2: Vallnord - 3rd
Round 3: Fort William - 1st
World Champs: Val Di Sole - 4th
Round 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 1st
Round 5: Bromont - 2nd
Round 6: Canberra - 1st
Round 7: Schladming - 5th

photo




2009

Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 1st
Round 2: La Bresse - 6th
Round 3: Vallnord - 3rd
Round 4: Fort William - 1st
Round 5: Maribor - 3rd
Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 22nd
Round 7: Bromont - 1st
World Champs: Canberra - 2nd
Round 8: Schladming - 3rd




2010

Round 1: Maribor - 1st
Round 2: Fort William - 3rd
Round 3: Leogang - 1st
Round 4: Champéry - 2nd
Round 5: Val Di Sole - 2nd
Round 6: Windham - 2nd
World Champs: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 3rd

photo


2011

Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 2nd
Round 2: Fort William - 1st
Round 3: Leogang - 3rd
Round 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 18th
Round 5: Windham - 12th
Round 6: La Bresse - 1st
Round 7: Val Di Sole - 6th
World Champs: Champéry - 8th

photo



2012

Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 1st
Round 2: Val Di Sole - 2nd
Round 3: Fort William - 6th
Round 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 2nd
Round 5: Windham - 9th
Round 6: Val d'Isére - 4th
World Champs: Leogang - 1st
Round 7: Hafjell - 3rd

Greg Minnaar s World s bike.



2013

Round 1: Fort William - 8th
Round 2: Val Di Sole - 3rd
Round 3: Vallnord - 6th
Round 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 4th
World Champs: Pietermaritzburg - 1st
Round 5: Hafjell - 5th
Round 6: Leogang - DNS

Minnaar Limited Edition V10 Replica 2013



2014

Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 3rd
Round 2: Cairns - DSQ
Round 3: Fort William - 7th
Round 4: Leogang - 2nd
Round 5: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 7th
Round 6: Windham - 11th
Round 7: Méribel - 10th
World Champs: Hafjell - 30th

UCI World Cup 2014 Rider Profiles


2015

Round 1: Lourdes - 22nd
Round 2: Fort William - 1st
Round 3: Leogang - 5th
Round 4: Lenzerheide - 1st
Round 5: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 4th
Round 6: Windham - 2nd
Round 7: Val Di Sole - 54th
World Champs: Vallnord - 2nd

Greg s V10 - Lenzerheide World Cup 2015.




2016

Round 1: Lourdes - 15th
Round 2: Cairns - 17th
Round 3: Fort William - 1st
Round 4: Leogang - 5th
Round 5: Lenzerheide - 3rd
Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 6th
Round 7: Vallnord - 2nd
World Champs: Val Di Sole - 7th

Greg Minnaar s V10



2017

Round 1: Lourdes - 59th
Round 2: Fort William - 1st
Round 3: Leogang - 3rd
Round 4: Vallnord - 2nd
Round 5: Lenzerheide - 1st
Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - DSQ
Round 7: Val Di Sole - 79th
World Champs: Cairns - 61st

Greg Minnaar V10 29er





2018

Round 1: Lošinj - 13th
Round 2: Fort William - DNS
Round 5: Vallnord - DNS
Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 16th
Round 7: La Bresse - 58th
World Champs: Lenzerheide - 8th

Cannonball Festival 2018 bike checks



2019

Round 1: Maribor - DNQ
Round 2: Fort William - 6th
Round 3: Leogang - 2nd
Round 4: Vallnord - 11th
Round 5: Les Gets - 7th
Round 6: Val Di Sole - 7th
Round 7: Lenzerheide - 2nd
World Champs: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 5th
Round 8: Snowshoe - 5th

photo



2020

World Champs: Leogang - 27th
Round 1: Maribor - 5th
Round 2: Maribor - 9th
Round 3: Lousã - 1st
Round 4: Lousã - 2nd

photo
Photo: Sven Martin/Santa Cruz Bicycles



2021

Round 1: Leogang - 12th
Round 2: Les Gets - 7th
Round 3: Maribor - 4th
World Champs: Val Di Sole - 1st
Round 4: Lenzerheide - 19th
Round 5: Snowshoe - DNF
Round 6: Snowshoe - DNS

photo




2022

Round 1: Lourdes - 16th
Round 2: Fort William - 7th
Round 3: Leogang - 41st
Round 4: Lenzerheide - 3rd
Round 5: Pal Arinsal - 9th
Round 6: Snowshoe - 5th
Round 7: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 30th
World Champs: Les Gets - 11th
Round 8: Val Di Sole - DNS


2023

Round 1: Lenzerheide - 29th
Round 2: Leogang - 27th
Round 3: Val Di Sole - 28th
World Champs: Fort William - DNF
Round 4: Pal Arinsal - 2nd
Round 5: Loudenvielle - 12th
Round 6: Les Gets - 7th
Round 7: Snowshoe - 17th
Round 8: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 32nd

Greg Minnaar



Posted In:
Racing and Events Throwback Thursday Santa Cruz Bicycles Greg Minnaar


17 Comments
  • 26 1
 Thank you for doing a proper tribute and send off for the GOAT. So much better than that 2 minute "dont let the door hit you on the way out" release from Santa Cruz.
  • 11 0
 He’s off G cross Honda?
  • 6 1
 Santa Cruz and everyone that made the brand what it is are leaving now. Selling to an investor group was probably a terrible idea.
  • 1 0
 It would appear that Roskopp agrees. Well, maybe not on the actually taking the payday part, but hey, at least he's actually sharing his opinions about PON-era SC.

Although I'm personally disappointed to not see Minnaar finish out his career on a Santa Cruz, I can't be the only one who's stoked that the GOAT will be back next year with a brand that will leave no stone unturned in getting the legend up to speed. #greatestever
  • 6 0
 This is infinitely better than that video on insta.
Thanks PinkbikeSmile
  • 4 0
 Rumors have it, that Norco will release a "V12", because there is no replacement for displacement.
  • 3 0
 Thank you Greg for your hard work, passion and dedication to this awesome sport!
  • 2 0
 That last Worlds win was a f*cking biblical moment in DH history. Totally needed that coming off the lockdown misery.

Godspeed GOAT
  • 3 0
 Amazing how long this guy has been competing and dominating!
  • 2 0
 Should all boycott SC bikes
  • 2 0
 Legend
  • 1 0
 That gold V10 is extraordinary.
  • 2 0
 Yes! Back to Honda \,,/
  • 1 0
 It still feels wired to imagine a DH race without the GOAT,
  • 1 0
 That 2020 bike looks soooo good!
  • 1 0
 Legend
Below threshold threads are hidden







