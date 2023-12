Throwback Thursday: 16 Years of Greg Minnaar & Santa Cruz

Greg's Santa Cruz World Cup Wins - 16

Greg's Santa Cruz World Cup Podiums - 57

Greg's Santa Cruz World Champs Titles 3

Greg's Santa Cruz Fort William Wins - 6



2008

Round 1: Maribor - 5th

Round 2: Vallnord - 3rd

Round 3: Fort William - 1st

World Champs: Val Di Sole - 4th

Round 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 1st

Round 5: Bromont - 2nd

Round 6: Canberra - 1st

Round 7: Schladming - 5th

2009

Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 1st

Round 2: La Bresse - 6th

Round 3: Vallnord - 3rd

Round 4: Fort William - 1st

Round 5: Maribor - 3rd

Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 22nd

Round 7: Bromont - 1st

World Champs: Canberra - 2nd

Round 8: Schladming - 3rd

2010

Round 1: Maribor - 1st

Round 2: Fort William - 3rd

Round 3: Leogang - 1st

Round 4: Champéry - 2nd

Round 5: Val Di Sole - 2nd

Round 6: Windham - 2nd

World Champs: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 3rd

2011

Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 2nd

Round 2: Fort William - 1st

Round 3: Leogang - 3rd

Round 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 18th

Round 5: Windham - 12th

Round 6: La Bresse - 1st

Round 7: Val Di Sole - 6th

World Champs: Champéry - 8th

2012

Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 1st

Round 2: Val Di Sole - 2nd

Round 3: Fort William - 6th

Round 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 2nd

Round 5: Windham - 9th

Round 6: Val d'Isére - 4th

World Champs: Leogang - 1st

Round 7: Hafjell - 3rd

2013

Round 1: Fort William - 8th

Round 2: Val Di Sole - 3rd

Round 3: Vallnord - 6th

Round 4: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 4th

World Champs: Pietermaritzburg - 1st

Round 5: Hafjell - 5th

Round 6: Leogang - DNS

2014

Round 1: Pietermaritzburg - 3rd

Round 2: Cairns - DSQ

Round 3: Fort William - 7th

Round 4: Leogang - 2nd

Round 5: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 7th

Round 6: Windham - 11th

Round 7: Méribel - 10th

World Champs: Hafjell - 30th

2015

Round 1: Lourdes - 22nd

Round 2: Fort William - 1st

Round 3: Leogang - 5th

Round 4: Lenzerheide - 1st

Round 5: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 4th

Round 6: Windham - 2nd

Round 7: Val Di Sole - 54th

World Champs: Vallnord - 2nd

2016

Round 1: Lourdes - 15th

Round 2: Cairns - 17th

Round 3: Fort William - 1st

Round 4: Leogang - 5th

Round 5: Lenzerheide - 3rd

Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 6th

Round 7: Vallnord - 2nd

World Champs: Val Di Sole - 7th

2017

Round 1: Lourdes - 59th

Round 2: Fort William - 1st

Round 3: Leogang - 3rd

Round 4: Vallnord - 2nd

Round 5: Lenzerheide - 1st

Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - DSQ

Round 7: Val Di Sole - 79th

World Champs: Cairns - 61st

2018

Round 1: Lošinj - 13th

Round 2: Fort William - DNS

Round 5: Vallnord - DNS

Round 6: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 16th

Round 7: La Bresse - 58th

World Champs: Lenzerheide - 8th

2019

Round 1: Maribor - DNQ

Round 2: Fort William - 6th

Round 3: Leogang - 2nd

Round 4: Vallnord - 11th

Round 5: Les Gets - 7th

Round 6: Val Di Sole - 7th

Round 7: Lenzerheide - 2nd

World Champs: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 5th

Round 8: Snowshoe - 5th

2020

World Champs: Leogang - 27th

Round 1: Maribor - 5th

Round 2: Maribor - 9th

Round 3: Lousã - 1st

Round 4: Lousã - 2nd

Photo: Sven Martin/Santa Cruz Bicycles

2021

Round 1: Leogang - 12th

Round 2: Les Gets - 7th

Round 3: Maribor - 4th

World Champs: Val Di Sole - 1st

Round 4: Lenzerheide - 19th

Round 5: Snowshoe - DNF

Round 6: Snowshoe - DNS

2022

Round 1: Lourdes - 16th

Round 2: Fort William - 7th

Round 3: Leogang - 41st

Round 4: Lenzerheide - 3rd

Round 5: Pal Arinsal - 9th

Round 6: Snowshoe - 5th

Round 7: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 30th

World Champs: Les Gets - 11th

Round 8: Val Di Sole - DNS

2023

Round 1: Lenzerheide - 29th

Round 2: Leogang - 27th

Round 3: Val Di Sole - 28th

World Champs: Fort William - DNF

Round 4: Pal Arinsal - 2nd

Round 5: Loudenvielle - 12th

Round 6: Les Gets - 7th

Round 7: Snowshoe - 17th

Round 8: Mont-Sainte-Anne - 32nd

Following the news of Greg Minnaar's departure from Santa Cruz after 16 years with the brand, we have taken a look back at his time on the team and pulled together his results, race bikes, winning runs and some video highlights. It will certainly be strange seeing Greg taking on World Cups without a V10 race bike.