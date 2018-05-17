VIDEOS

Throwback Thursday: 1993 Big Bear Downhill Mania

May 17, 2018
by Alex Evans  
THROWBACK THURSDAY
Jake Watson getting a little sideways at the top of the Kamikaze.

In a time when suspension was reserved for only the world's best riders and 50mm of squish was considered 'long travel', mountain biking was in its relative youth. Big Bear crops up regularly when you glance through the fat tyre history books as a legendary location that's hosted more than its fair share of events. So, flick back to 1993 and watch Big Bear's bonkers 4-up Downhill Mania and dual slalom events that were dominated by the late Earthquake Jake Watson and reminisce about times gone by.



6 Comments

  • + 10
 More of this please!

Keep reminding of where we come from so we can appreciate that you can still shred with your bike from last season, with it's "old" standards, and not die as the industry would have you believe!

Up your riding standards before you worry about your wheel spacing sizes!
  • + 4
 Rad as! I love the old stuff! These guys are brave!

Me 10 years ago, let’s jump 10 sets with QR axles!

Me now, I wouldn’t ride down a curb with a QR axle.
  • + 1
 long stems! narrow bars! terrible tires! v-brakes! it's cool to see how far the sport has progressed
  • + 1
 This was long before V brakes. Cantilevers all the way.
  • + 2
 See Dick. See Jane. See Dick hit on Jane. Priceless.
  • + 1
 Looks like enduro.

Post a Comment



