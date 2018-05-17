Throwback Thursday: 1993 Big Bear Downhill Mania

THROWBACK THURSDAY

In a time when suspension was reserved for only the world's best riders and 50mm of squish was considered 'long travel', mountain biking was in its relative youth. Big Bear crops up regularly when you glance through the fat tyre history books as a legendary location that's hosted more than its fair share of events. So, flick back to 1993 and watch Big Bear's bonkers 4-up Downhill Mania and dual slalom events that were dominated by the late Earthquake Jake Watson and reminisce about times gone by.