Throwback Thursday: 22 Freeride Bikes From Past Darkfests

Apr 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
With Darkfest kicking off this week we have looked back through the archives for some of the freeride bikes from past years, check out some classic bikes below or see some of this year's custom rides here.


Bienvenido Aguado's 2020 YT Tues // Photo: Saskia Dugon

K2000 on his Trek Session
Kade Edwards' 2021 Trek Session

Nico Vink's 2020 Transition TR11 // Photo: Saskia Dugon

Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Sam Reynolds' 2017 Polygon DH9 // Photo: Eric Palmer

L Reb on his Canondale prototype
Louis Reboul's 2021 Cannondale prototype

William Robert on his Norco Shore
William Robert's 2021 Norco Shore

Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Graham Agassiz's 2017 Kona Operator // Photo: Eric Palmer

Brage Vestavik's 2020 GT Fury // Photo: Saskia Dugon

Vinny T on his Scott Gambler
Vinny T's 2021 Scott Gambler

Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Kurt Sorge's 2017 Polygon DH9 // Photo: Eric Palmer

Tay-Tay on his Commencal Furious
Theo Erlangsen's 2021 Commencal Furious

Godzi on his NS Fuzz
Szymon Godziek's 2021 NS Fuzz

Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Adolf Silva's 2017 YT Tues // Photo: Eric Palmer

Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Clemens Kaudela's 2017 Merida Freeride // Photo: Eric Palmer

Kaos on his Canyon Sender with spicy pink tiger custom paintwork
Kaos Seagrave's 2021 Canyon Sender

Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Nico Vink's 2017 Scott Gambler // Photo: Eric Palmer

Kaos Seagraves 2020 Canyon Sender // Photo: Saskia Dugon

Renzi boy on his NS Fuzz
Sam Reynolds' 2021 NS Fuzz

Brendan Fairclough's 2020 Scott Gambler // Photo: Saskia Dugon

Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Kyle Jameson's 2017 Scott Voltage FR // Photo: Eric Palmer

CJ on her Commencal Supreme
CJ Selig's 2021 Commencal Supreme

C-dog on his Propain Rage
Clemens Kaudela's 2021 Propain Rage


Which is your favorite?





7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Vinny T's is so clean. I think the simplicity makes it beautiful
  • 3 0
 That Gambler is better looking than any of the latest generation DH bikes and probably performs every bit as good.
  • 1 0
 Gotta be Kaos. 2021. A bike with loads of personality to match a rider with loads of style. I'd personally never run a rig like that, but that's what makes it so special. Dude is enjoying every bit of the ride.
  • 1 0
 Vink's TR11 is just too god damn good. Real shame about the drama, always a treat to watch that dude ride some massive jumps.
  • 2 0
 I really like the one with the dual-crown on it.
  • 2 0
 nico vink's transition is just oozing with sexy
  • 1 0
 ...any chance of a quick video overview?

