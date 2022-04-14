close
Throwback Thursday: 22 Freeride Bikes From Past Darkfests
Apr 14, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
With Darkfest kicking off this week we have looked back through the archives for some of the freeride bikes from past years, check out some classic bikes below or see some of this year's custom rides
here
.
Bienvenido Aguado's 2020 YT Tues // Photo: Saskia Dugon
Kade Edwards' 2021 Trek Session
Nico Vink's 2020 Transition TR11 // Photo: Saskia Dugon
Sam Reynolds' 2017 Polygon DH9 // Photo: Eric Palmer
Louis Reboul's 2021 Cannondale prototype
William Robert's 2021 Norco Shore
Graham Agassiz's 2017 Kona Operator // Photo: Eric Palmer
Brage Vestavik's 2020 GT Fury // Photo: Saskia Dugon
Vinny T's 2021 Scott Gambler
Kurt Sorge's 2017 Polygon DH9 // Photo: Eric Palmer
Theo Erlangsen's 2021 Commencal Furious
Szymon Godziek's 2021 NS Fuzz
Adolf Silva's 2017 YT Tues // Photo: Eric Palmer
Clemens Kaudela's 2017 Merida Freeride // Photo: Eric Palmer
Kaos Seagrave's 2021 Canyon Sender
Nico Vink's 2017 Scott Gambler // Photo: Eric Palmer
Kaos Seagraves 2020 Canyon Sender // Photo: Saskia Dugon
Sam Reynolds' 2021 NS Fuzz
Brendan Fairclough's 2020 Scott Gambler // Photo: Saskia Dugon
Kyle Jameson's 2017 Scott Voltage FR // Photo: Eric Palmer
CJ Selig's 2021 Commencal Supreme
Clemens Kaudela's 2021 Propain Rage
Which is your favorite?
Responses: 177 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Throwback Thursday
Darkfest
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
peterfoley5
(29 mins ago)
Vinny T's is so clean. I think the simplicity makes it beautiful
[Reply]
3
0
Danzzz88
(17 mins ago)
That Gambler is better looking than any of the latest generation DH bikes and probably performs every bit as good.
[Reply]
1
0
lepigpen
(17 mins ago)
Gotta be Kaos. 2021. A bike with loads of personality to match a rider with loads of style. I'd personally never run a rig like that, but that's what makes it so special. Dude is enjoying every bit of the ride.
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(2 mins ago)
Vink's TR11 is just too god damn good. Real shame about the drama, always a treat to watch that dude ride some massive jumps.
[Reply]
2
0
KeithShred
(29 mins ago)
I really like the one with the dual-crown on it.
[Reply]
2
0
mattmatthew
(25 mins ago)
nico vink's transition is just oozing with sexy
[Reply]
1
0
threesixtykickflip
(19 mins ago)
...any chance of a quick video overview?
[Reply]
