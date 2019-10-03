Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Throwback Thursday: 35 Minutes of Retro Action from Rampage 2002

Oct 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Red Bull Rampage 2002

by Freeride
Views: 56,061    Faves: 401    Comments: 19


With the 14th edition of the biggest event in mountain biking coming up at the end of the month lets take a look back at the 2002 round of Red Bull Rampage with the full highlights. See what transpired 17 years ago in Utah with Klassen, Berrecloth, Schley, Bourdon, Vanderham, Canfield, Strait, Watson and Gracia all sending crazy gaps at the second edition of Rampage. Back in 2002 28 riders (12 in finals) battled it out and risked everything for a prize fund of just $10,000, this amount has increased greatly since the start of the event and in 2016 riders could expect $200,000.

Results


1st. Tyler Klassen: 79.6
2nd. Cédric Gracia: 76.2
3rd. Darren Berrecloth: 75.4
4th. Shaums March: 75.0
5th. Dave Watson: 73.0
6th. Kyle Strait: 72.2


7th. Richey Schley: 71.4
8th. Lance Canfield: 70.8
9th. Thomas Vanderham: 66.4
10th. Robbie Bourdon: 63.2
11th. Andrew Mills: 61.4
12th. Chris O'Driscoll: 59.4




Start List

Although only 12 riders could advance through to finals the original start list of 28 riders was stacked with riders that reads like a who's who of mtb.


- Steve Peat
- John Cowan
- John Waddell
- Dave Fleming
- Gareth Dyer
- Robbie "Air" Bourdon
- Mike Kinrade
- Greg Smith
- Darren Berrecloth
- Brett Tippie
- Aaron Peters
- Josh Bender
- Chris O'Driscoll
- Lars Tribus


- Bas de Bever
- Richard Gasperotti
- Andrew Mills
- Randy Spangler
- Shaums March
- Dave Watson
- Andrew Shandro
- Thomas Vanderham
- Cedric Gracia
- Tyler Klassen
- Richie Schley
- Lance Canfield
- Kyle Strait



11 Comments

  • 3 0
 I thought my ISP was buffering pinkbike video, then I realized that in 2002 480p was HD. So many epic names in that lineup. Great throwback.
  • 1 0
 Super T! One of my all time favorite riders to watch growing up. The Dave Watson crash that year was insane and I'm still amazed he walked away from that. It's crazy watching the event from that year, knowing the bikes, rims and suspension of that era, seeing how unrefined the lines were, and looking at how small the margin for error were on those moves. We have some amazing athletes in the sport currently- but credit to the pioneers for doing crazy things on terribly built bikes and trails (looking at them in retrospect).
  • 2 0
 Break out your Monster Ts, Balfas and 26rs
  • 2 0
 Right proper free riding.
  • 2 0
 That's way more raw riding that the groomed jump park we get today.
  • 1 0
 Thank you for this PB, brings me back to my roots and why I got into this sport
  • 1 0
 Randy Spangler - Best name ever!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for spoiling the results *shakes fist*
  • 1 0
 Wheres the slopestyle course?
  • 1 0
 Now I feel really old.
  • 1 0
 you are....

