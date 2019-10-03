Throwback Thursday: 35 Minutes of Retro Action from Rampage 2002

Results



1st. Tyler Klassen: 79.6

2nd. Cédric Gracia: 76.2

3rd. Darren Berrecloth: 75.4

4th. Shaums March: 75.0

5th. Dave Watson: 73.0

6th. Kyle Strait: 72.2





7th. Richey Schley: 71.4

8th. Lance Canfield: 70.8

9th. Thomas Vanderham: 66.4

10th. Robbie Bourdon: 63.2

11th. Andrew Mills: 61.4

12th. Chris O'Driscoll: 59.4





Start List



- Steve Peat

- John Cowan

- John Waddell

- Dave Fleming

- Gareth Dyer

- Robbie "Air" Bourdon

- Mike Kinrade

- Greg Smith

- Darren Berrecloth

- Brett Tippie

- Aaron Peters

- Josh Bender

- Chris O'Driscoll

- Lars Tribus





- Bas de Bever

- Richard Gasperotti

- Andrew Mills

- Randy Spangler

- Shaums March

- Dave Watson

- Andrew Shandro

- Thomas Vanderham

- Cedric Gracia

- Tyler Klassen

- Richie Schley

- Lance Canfield

- Kyle Strait





With the 14th edition of the biggest event in mountain biking coming up at the end of the month lets take a look back at the 2002 round of Red Bull Rampage with the full highlights. See what transpired 17 years ago in Utah with Klassen, Berrecloth, Schley, Bourdon, Vanderham, Canfield, Strait, Watson and Gracia all sending crazy gaps at the second edition of Rampage. Back in 2002 28 riders (12 in finals) battled it out and risked everything for a prize fund of just $10,000, this amount has increased greatly since the start of the event and in 2016 riders could expect $200,000.Although only 12 riders could advance through to finals the original start list of 28 riders was stacked with riders that reads like a who's who of mtb.