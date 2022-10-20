Watch
Throwback Thursday: 36 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2013
Oct 20, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
36 Comments
Sterling Lorence was in Virgin, Utah in 2013 and captured the latest and greatest freeride bikes of the day.
Cam Zink with the prototype Hyper DH bike he took third place with and won Best Trick on for his 78-foot step down backflip.
Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard's Trek Session looking patriotic with its custom paint job, red rims, and color-coordinated housing.
Kelly McGarry rode to second place with this Diamondback DH8. #McGazzaForever
Thomas Vanderham competed on this Rocky Mountain Flatline.
Logan Bingelli rode this KHS equipped with 27.5" wheels.
Kirill "Benderoni" Churbanov rode this Bergamont Straitline Team on his open loop feature in Virgin, Utah.
Mitch Chubey's carbon Morpheus DH bike with no chain guide.
Ramon Hunziker and his Trek Session.
Paul Basagoitia went with this Kona Entourage due to its tailwhip-ability.
NS Bikes' Fuzz was Sam Pilgim's choice to tackle the wild desert terrain.
Brendan Howey rode this Commencal Supreme.
Brendan Fairclough hit his canyon gap aboard his Scott Gambler.
Geoff Gulevich piloted this Rocky Mountain Flatline.
Mike Hopkins and his Norco Aurum.
Makken Haugen was all smiles with his Trek Session 9.9.
James Doerfling with his Knolly Podium.
Andreu Lacondeguy and his YT Industries Tues 2.0.
Wil White and his Karpiel Disco Volante.
Pierre Eduard Ferry and his Commencal Supreme.
Kyle Strait's GT Fury took first place in 2013.
Thomas Genon and his Canyon Torque DHX.
Norbs and his custom Specialized Demo 8.
Mike Montgomery went with an Ohlins rear shock-equipped Specialized Enduro Evo with a Manitou Dorado front fork.
Chris Van Dine and his Devinci Wilson.
Yannick Granieri and his Polygon Collosus DH 2.0.
Nico Vink with his Scott Gambler.
Graham Agassiz and his Kona Operator Carbon.
Anton Thelander and his Canyon Torque DHX.
Garett Buehler and his SR Suntour and Cane Creek equipped Knolly Podium.
Mike Kinrade with an Evil Undead for another chance to huck himself into history.
Dustin Schaad and his coil sprung Commencal Supreme got loose.
Brandon Semenuk and his Trek Session Park.
Mark Matthews didn't end up competing on his Specialized Demo after a hard crash on Gee's gap resulted in a broken femur.
Antoine Bizet with his Kona Carbon Operator.
Cam McCaul lifts his baby blue Trek Session.
Tom Van Steenbergen was the first person to hit the canyon gap in 2013 on his Transition TR450.
Score
Time
24
1
Padded
(1 hours ago)
This was peak time for the DH bikes lover I was. The Knolly's and Operator's bring back some lovely memories.
[Reply]
5
0
RedBurn
(21 mins ago)
same buddy, i feel like 2011-2013 is the best period MTB has ever known.
Unreal good memories with sick videos, sick riders and groups coastal crew, life behind bars, the best movies ever (wtte, follow me, arrival, strength in numbers, etc)
Everything today is boring in comparison!
[Reply]
14
1
billythegerbil
(1 hours ago)
Can we all please remember that a man from Essex rode this event in a vest.
#essexboysarebigandstrong
[Reply]
8
0
mca896
(1 hours ago)
he could have rode it with wooden wheels full of monster energy and still crushed it
[Reply]
2
0
McArdle
(25 mins ago)
@mca896
: 100% Pilgrims a beast
[Reply]
13
0
bikebike69
(1 hours ago)
All those beautiful 26” machines.
[Reply]
9
1
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
Cartman: "Haven't you guys ever seen an album cover? You're supposed to be standing in random places, looking away like you don't care!"
[Reply]
7
0
robito
(1 hours ago)
I'd love to hear about what the riders are up to now. I haven't heard about a lot of these great riders for a minute now.
[Reply]
7
1
Konashredder94
(1 hours ago)
pretty tough seeing these throw back bikes and then realizing they are still newer than my present bike...
[Reply]
5
0
adrennan
(1 hours ago)
The commencal supremes of that era are one of my favorite looking bikes ever. such cool lines and that popping yellow!
[Reply]
5
0
BEERandSPOKES
(1 hours ago)
That Morpheus... Looks like An RMX facefu(ked all the Ellsworths!!! Nope it from orbit!!!
[Reply]
1
0
WestC0astWanderer
(1 hours ago)
That was their first attempt at a DH bike and it was definitely not a looker. Their later DH bike was pretty good looking and was actually affordable.
[Reply]
3
0
BEERandSPOKES
(54 mins ago)
@WestC0astWanderer
:True, the conspiracy was a far better bike, except that Chubey broke 4 proto frames that week during that Rampage ( 10 ), and we had to do a full part swap to his banshee legend that had morpheus stickers all over it for his final run. I think 4 of us did the full swap in like 20 minutes. Ridiculous times.
[Reply]
1
0
WestC0astWanderer
(43 mins ago)
@BEERandSPOKES
: Yeah, definitely a crazy time period when it came to bikes. Sad that Morpheus and some other small companies are no longer around because I miss seeing all the unique bikes at events. The Vimana was one of my dream bikes as a kid and I wouldn't mind owning a Conspiracy if I could find one.
[Reply]
4
0
taurausmountain
(1 hours ago)
I miss Graham Agassiz... Come back to us, Graham, we miss watching you shred!
[Reply]
2
0
luap
(1 hours ago)
9y later, and still most of the riders are riding 10y old brakes, avid code RSC and Shimano saint, ahah, technologies and improvement they say.
[Reply]
3
0
preach
(1 hours ago)
Not sure how you can have a "who's who" of the bikes/riders of Rampage and not include Berrecloth?
[Reply]
3
0
jsnfschr
(57 mins ago)
Is the Hyper still a prototype if they never reach production or do they just make one-off custom bikes for their riders?
[Reply]
2
1
youseeus
(37 mins ago)
I remember these bikes like it was yesterday. I was there and you could just walk up to these guys and take pics of them and their bikes. Accidentally got a pic of Tyler McCaul taking a leak lol.
[Reply]
4
0
EricHarger
(37 mins ago)
The Devinci Wilson is still stunning.
[Reply]
3
0
DuelingBanjos
(1 hours ago)
Tr450 was my fav back then.
[Reply]
3
0
kroozctrl
(1 hours ago)
That evil undead…is forever dead unfortunately
[Reply]
3
0
Struggleteam
(33 mins ago)
Thomas Vanderham makes that rocky flatline look like 1/4 scale model.
[Reply]
3
0
PRETENDERS
(25 mins ago)
Back when bikes were cool and had short back ends
[Reply]
2
0
Normalfanofolk
(1 hours ago)
Brendan didn't flip that one. But did get robbed!
[Reply]
2
0
NihilDCLXVI
(1 hours ago)
It's 9 years already? Wil White is a legend!
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
That old session looks like a session.
[Reply]
2
0
tomo12377
(13 mins ago)
Supreme!
Torque!
Session!
Demo!
Fury!
…..Disco Volante
[Reply]
2
0
feardabeast
(1 hours ago)
My god that Morpheus...
[Reply]
2
1
hardtailssuck
(1 hours ago)
Thank you 2022 for the bikes you´re offering us.
[Reply]
1
0
cassonwd
(1 hours ago)
Kiril with the 2 piston SRAM brakes up front!! MAD.
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
(1 hours ago)
That session looks like a Hyper.(which is still a prototype, apparently.)
[Reply]
1
0
Local717
(21 mins ago)
Was this the infamous year for Norby?
[Reply]
1
0
moondustdictator
(25 mins ago)
The Morpheus looks sick
[Reply]
1
2
MT36
(1 hours ago)
Why are they all riding kids' bikes? The wheels are look so small.
[Reply]
1
4
cmi85
(1 hours ago)
Diamondback?!?!
GTFOH!!!
[Reply]
