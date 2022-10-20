Throwback Thursday: 36 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2013

Oct 20, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Sterling Lorence was in Virgin, Utah in 2013 and captured the latest and greatest freeride bikes of the day.

Cam Zink 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Cam Zink with the prototype Hyper DH bike he took third place with and won Best Trick on for his 78-foot step down backflip.

Ryan Howard 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard's Trek Session looking patriotic with its custom paint job, red rims, and color-coordinated housing.

Kelly McGarry 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Kelly McGarry rode to second place with this Diamondback DH8. #McGazzaForever

Thomas Vanderham 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Thomas Vanderham competed on this Rocky Mountain Flatline.

Logan Bingelli 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Logan Bingelli rode this KHS equipped with 27.5" wheels.

Benderoni 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Kirill "Benderoni" Churbanov rode this Bergamont Straitline Team on his open loop feature in Virgin, Utah.

Mitch Chubey 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Mitch Chubey's carbon Morpheus DH bike with no chain guide.

Ramon Hunziker 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Ramon Hunziker and his Trek Session.

Paul Basagoitia 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Paul Basagoitia went with this Kona Entourage due to its tailwhip-ability.

Sam Pilgrim 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
NS Bikes' Fuzz was Sam Pilgim's choice to tackle the wild desert terrain.

Brenden Howey 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Brendan Howey rode this Commencal Supreme.

Brendan Fairclough 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Brendan Fairclough hit his canyon gap aboard his Scott Gambler.

Geoff Gulevich 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Geoff Gulevich piloted this Rocky Mountain Flatline.

Mike Hopkins 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Mike Hopkins and his Norco Aurum.

Makken Haugen 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Makken Haugen was all smiles with his Trek Session 9.9.

James Doerfling 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
James Doerfling with his Knolly Podium.

Andeu Lacondeguy 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Andreu Lacondeguy and his YT Industries Tues 2.0.

Wil White 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Wil White and his Karpiel Disco Volante.

Pierre Eduard Ferry 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Pierre Eduard Ferry and his Commencal Supreme.

Kyle Strait s GT 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Kyle Strait's GT Fury took first place in 2013.

Thomas Genon 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Thomas Genon and his Canyon Torque DHX.

Kyle Norbraten 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Norbs and his custom Specialized Demo 8.

Mike Montgomery 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Mike Montgomery went with an Ohlins rear shock-equipped Specialized Enduro Evo with a Manitou Dorado front fork.

Chris Van Dine 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Chris Van Dine and his Devinci Wilson.

Yannick Granieri 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Yannick Granieri and his Polygon Collosus DH 2.0.

Nico Vink 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Nico Vink with his Scott Gambler.

Graham Agassiz 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Graham Agassiz and his Kona Operator Carbon.

Anton Thelander 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Anton Thelander and his Canyon Torque DHX.

Garett Buehler 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Garett Buehler and his SR Suntour and Cane Creek equipped Knolly Podium.

Mike Kinrade 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Mike Kinrade with an Evil Undead for another chance to huck himself into history.

Dustin Schaad 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Dustin Schaad and his coil sprung Commencal Supreme got loose.

Brandon Semenuk
Brandon Semenuk and his Trek Session Park.

Mark Mathews 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Mark Matthews didn't end up competing on his Specialized Demo after a hard crash on Gee's gap resulted in a broken femur.

Antoine Bizet 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Antoine Bizet with his Kona Carbon Operator.

Cam McCaul 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Cam McCaul lifts his baby blue Trek Session.

Tom VanSteenberg 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah
Tom Van Steenbergen was the first person to hit the canyon gap in 2013 on his Transition TR450.


36 Comments

  • 24 1
 This was peak time for the DH bikes lover I was. The Knolly's and Operator's bring back some lovely memories.
  • 5 0
 same buddy, i feel like 2011-2013 is the best period MTB has ever known.

Unreal good memories with sick videos, sick riders and groups coastal crew, life behind bars, the best movies ever (wtte, follow me, arrival, strength in numbers, etc)

Everything today is boring in comparison!
  • 14 1
 Can we all please remember that a man from Essex rode this event in a vest. #essexboysarebigandstrong
  • 8 0
 he could have rode it with wooden wheels full of monster energy and still crushed it
  • 2 0
 @mca896: 100% Pilgrims a beast
  • 13 0
 All those beautiful 26” machines.
  • 9 1
 Cartman: "Haven't you guys ever seen an album cover? You're supposed to be standing in random places, looking away like you don't care!"
  • 7 0
 I'd love to hear about what the riders are up to now. I haven't heard about a lot of these great riders for a minute now.
  • 7 1
 pretty tough seeing these throw back bikes and then realizing they are still newer than my present bike...
  • 5 0
 The commencal supremes of that era are one of my favorite looking bikes ever. such cool lines and that popping yellow!
  • 5 0
 That Morpheus... Looks like An RMX facefu(ked all the Ellsworths!!! Nope it from orbit!!!
  • 1 0
 That was their first attempt at a DH bike and it was definitely not a looker. Their later DH bike was pretty good looking and was actually affordable.
  • 3 0
 @WestC0astWanderer:True, the conspiracy was a far better bike, except that Chubey broke 4 proto frames that week during that Rampage ( 10 ), and we had to do a full part swap to his banshee legend that had morpheus stickers all over it for his final run. I think 4 of us did the full swap in like 20 minutes. Ridiculous times.
  • 1 0
 @BEERandSPOKES: Yeah, definitely a crazy time period when it came to bikes. Sad that Morpheus and some other small companies are no longer around because I miss seeing all the unique bikes at events. The Vimana was one of my dream bikes as a kid and I wouldn't mind owning a Conspiracy if I could find one.
  • 4 0
 I miss Graham Agassiz... Come back to us, Graham, we miss watching you shred!
  • 2 0
 9y later, and still most of the riders are riding 10y old brakes, avid code RSC and Shimano saint, ahah, technologies and improvement they say.
  • 3 0
 Not sure how you can have a "who's who" of the bikes/riders of Rampage and not include Berrecloth?
  • 3 0
 Is the Hyper still a prototype if they never reach production or do they just make one-off custom bikes for their riders?
  • 2 1
 I remember these bikes like it was yesterday. I was there and you could just walk up to these guys and take pics of them and their bikes. Accidentally got a pic of Tyler McCaul taking a leak lol.
  • 4 0
 The Devinci Wilson is still stunning.
  • 3 0
 Tr450 was my fav back then.
  • 3 0
 That evil undead…is forever dead unfortunately
  • 3 0
 Thomas Vanderham makes that rocky flatline look like 1/4 scale model.
  • 3 0
 Back when bikes were cool and had short back ends
  • 2 0
 Brendan didn't flip that one. But did get robbed!
  • 2 0
 It's 9 years already? Wil White is a legend!
  • 2 0
 That old session looks like a session.
  • 2 0
 Supreme!
Torque!
Session!
Demo!
Fury!
…..Disco Volante
  • 2 0
 My god that Morpheus...
  • 2 1
 Thank you 2022 for the bikes you´re offering us.
  • 1 0
 Kiril with the 2 piston SRAM brakes up front!! MAD.
  • 1 0
 That session looks like a Hyper.(which is still a prototype, apparently.)
  • 1 0
 Was this the infamous year for Norby?
  • 1 0
 The Morpheus looks sick
  • 1 2
 Why are they all riding kids' bikes? The wheels are look so small.
  • 1 4
 Diamondback?!?!
GTFOH!!!





