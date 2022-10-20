Throwback Thursday: 36 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2013

Cam Zink with the prototype Hyper DH bike he took third place with and won Best Trick on for his 78-foot step down backflip.

Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard's Trek Session looking patriotic with its custom paint job, red rims, and color-coordinated housing.

Kelly McGarry rode to second place with this Diamondback DH8. #McGazzaForever

Thomas Vanderham competed on this Rocky Mountain Flatline.

Logan Bingelli rode this KHS equipped with 27.5" wheels.

Kirill "Benderoni" Churbanov rode this Bergamont Straitline Team on his open loop feature in Virgin, Utah.

Mitch Chubey's carbon Morpheus DH bike with no chain guide.

Ramon Hunziker and his Trek Session.

Paul Basagoitia went with this Kona Entourage due to its tailwhip-ability.

NS Bikes' Fuzz was Sam Pilgim's choice to tackle the wild desert terrain.

Brendan Howey rode this Commencal Supreme.

Brendan Fairclough hit his canyon gap aboard his Scott Gambler.

Geoff Gulevich piloted this Rocky Mountain Flatline.

Mike Hopkins and his Norco Aurum.

Makken Haugen was all smiles with his Trek Session 9.9.

James Doerfling with his Knolly Podium.

Andreu Lacondeguy and his YT Industries Tues 2.0.

Wil White and his Karpiel Disco Volante.

Pierre Eduard Ferry and his Commencal Supreme.

Kyle Strait's GT Fury took first place in 2013.

Thomas Genon and his Canyon Torque DHX.

Norbs and his custom Specialized Demo 8.

Mike Montgomery went with an Ohlins rear shock-equipped Specialized Enduro Evo with a Manitou Dorado front fork.

Chris Van Dine and his Devinci Wilson.

Yannick Granieri and his Polygon Collosus DH 2.0.

Nico Vink with his Scott Gambler.

Graham Agassiz and his Kona Operator Carbon.

Anton Thelander and his Canyon Torque DHX.

Garett Buehler and his SR Suntour and Cane Creek equipped Knolly Podium.

Mike Kinrade with an Evil Undead for another chance to huck himself into history.

Dustin Schaad and his coil sprung Commencal Supreme got loose.

Brandon Semenuk and his Trek Session Park.

Mark Matthews didn't end up competing on his Specialized Demo after a hard crash on Gee's gap resulted in a broken femur.

Antoine Bizet with his Kona Carbon Operator.

Cam McCaul lifts his baby blue Trek Session.

Tom Van Steenbergen was the first person to hit the canyon gap in 2013 on his Transition TR450.

Sterling Lorence was in Virgin, Utah in 2013 and captured the latest and greatest freeride bikes of the day.