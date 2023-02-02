Throwback Thursday: 4 Bikes Turning 30 in 2023

As we make our way through 2022 and await all of the exciting new product developments let's take a look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 30 this year.
1. Amp Research B2
30 years later and the Amp Research B2 remains unique, as every aspect of its frame, fork and suspension was designed and manufactured by AMP Research in Laguna Beach, California.
The B2 was Horst Leitner's first production model featuring AMP's F1 linkage fork with 2.5" of travel paired with the seatstay driven rear shock offering 3" of travel. Amp Research wanted to keep the frame lightweight using aluminum dual down tubes. Geometry-wise, the B2 had a 71-degree head angle and a 73-degree seat tube angle.
You can read our 'Now That Was a Bike' here
.
2. Breezer Cloud 9
Only in production for one year, with only around 50 units made, the Breezer Cloud 9 used the same frame as Breezer's Lightning bike but with a package of lighter parts. Breezer claimed the production bike weighed just 20.9 pounds and came with a Bontrager composite rigid fork.
3. Fisher Alembic
Originally set for a production run of 170 bikes with a retail cost of $5,500 ($11,296 today) only seven prototypes were ever made of the Fisher Alembic. Designed by Stephen Wilde, the first prototype was made by Toray in Japan, and after some modifications Toray built an $85,000 mold ready for production. But Fisher was bought by Trek in this period ending the production with just seven bikes built.
4. Mountain Goat Mudslinger
While most small frame builders were sticking with steel tubing, for its Mudslinger model Mountain Goat decided to test out aluminum tubing and even used CNC machining to create the upper and lower stay yokes on the rear triangle for a unique look. At launch the frame-only option for the Mudslinger totalled $1,560, or $3,204 in today's money.
28 Comments
www.pinkbike.com/u/roxtar/album/AMP-B5-22-lb-race-bike
No dropper seat post (hightright)
External cables?
They need press-fit BB’s
The wheels are too small.
The tires prolly have tubes.
It has two. Ha. Ha