Throwback Thursday: 4 Bikes Turning 30 in 2023

Feb 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
As we make our way through 2022 and await all of the exciting new product developments let's take a look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 30 this year.


1. Amp Research B2
Amp B2 1993 That was a bike
Photo: Vintage Mountain Bike Workshop

30 years later and the Amp Research B2 remains unique, as every aspect of its frame, fork and suspension was designed and manufactured by AMP Research in Laguna Beach, California.

The B2 was Horst Leitner's first production model featuring AMP's F1 linkage fork with 2.5" of travel paired with the seatstay driven rear shock offering 3" of travel. Amp Research wanted to keep the frame lightweight using aluminum dual down tubes. Geometry-wise, the B2 had a 71-degree head angle and a 73-degree seat tube angle.

You can read our 'Now That Was a Bike' here.

Amp B2 1993 That was a bike
Photos: Vintage Mountain Bike Workshop
Amp B2 1003

Amp B2 1003


2. Breezer Cloud 9
Photo: MOMBAT

Only in production for one year, with only around 50 units made, the Breezer Cloud 9 used the same frame as Breezer's Lightning bike but with a package of lighter parts. Breezer claimed the production bike weighed just 20.9 pounds and came with a Bontrager composite rigid fork.


3. Fisher Alembic
Photo: MOMBAT

Originally set for a production run of 170 bikes with a retail cost of $5,500 ($11,296 today) only seven prototypes were ever made of the Fisher Alembic. Designed by Stephen Wilde, the first prototype was made by Toray in Japan, and after some modifications Toray built an $85,000 mold ready for production. But Fisher was bought by Trek in this period ending the production with just seven bikes built.

Photos: MOMBAT


4. Mountain Goat Mudslinger
Photo: MOMBAT

While most small frame builders were sticking with steel tubing, for its Mudslinger model Mountain Goat decided to test out aluminum tubing and even used CNC machining to create the upper and lower stay yokes on the rear triangle for a unique look. At launch the frame-only option for the Mudslinger totalled $1,560, or $3,204 in today's money.

Photos: MOMBAT



28 Comments

  • 6 0
 Everything on that entire Amp bike was super flexy, or easily exploded with exception of the 737 SPD's (will survive a nuclear war), the Flight seat (still a great seat), cassette/shifter and maybe the grips and tires. Man we lived thru some crazy bike designs..(yes I am old)
  • 4 0
 But man, it was gorgeous (along with the original Manitou full suspension bike). Being gorgeous lets you get away with so much.
  • 1 0
 @bishopsmike: That Manitou was a super sexy bike. That Easton alluminum work back then was so nice!
  • 1 0
 @bishopsmike: Now that Breezer....soooo nice! Would love one of those for a townie build
  • 1 0
 @bman33: one of my buddies had the third generation answer manlytool fs. Gorgeous bike but his lightweight, smooth self cracked the frame! Kept me off of aluminum for a while.
  • 2 0
 I still ride my 1990 Paramount, of course that is a road bike and seems to have aged better than mountain bikes. I do have a 1998 Kona Fire Mountain still in the stable, don't ride it much as the new bikes are so much better.
  • 4 0
 I raced a 22lb AMP B5 at the 24hrs of Moab in 2000 and 2001.

www.pinkbike.com/u/roxtar/album/AMP-B5-22-lb-race-bike
  • 1 0
 Nice The pivot hardware was comical but the overall design was way ahead of the competition IMO.
  • 1 0
 @roxtar username checks out!
  • 4 0
 My '87 GT Avalanche (bike in my profile pic) turns 36 this year and is still bad ass!
  • 5 0
 I still have my 1987 GT Performer freestyle bike. It is still bad ass too!
  • 2 0
 @kobold: So sweet. Like skateboarding, I wasn't going to amount to much of a bmx/freestyle kid, but soooo wanted a Performer. You have mags or spokes?
  • 1 0
 @iammarkstewart: I was never good at anything freestyle but frame stands for miles, with no helmet! Baby blue bike with white mags Smile
  • 4 0
 phewwww, that amp is one GOOOD looking bike!
  • 2 0
 Aw the good old days! Head angles so steep just surviving a ride was a major athletic feat and 200mm bars below the level of your knees. Good times.
  • 3 0
 My '84 Ross Force-1 would like to have a word with these young whippersnappers.
  • 2 0
 That mudslinger is still hot. Especially with those Cooks Bro's cranks on it
  • 2 0
 man head over to /r/xbiking and all you see is these classics.
  • 2 2
 These bike are all junk!
No dropper seat post (hightright)
External cables?
They need press-fit BB’s
The wheels are too small.
The tires prolly have tubes.
  • 2 0
 Fisher Alembic reminds me of "hey arnold" and 90s wacky design in general
  • 1 0
 Having never used or set up hydraulic rim brakes, I love looking at them and the theory of them
  • 1 0
 So many memories! Thank you.
  • 1 0
 Man seeing these old bikes makes me happy that I had no money back then.
  • 1 0
 No headset cable routing?
  • 1 2
 feel like I could snap that Amp downtube over my knee...
  • 3 0
 Which down tube?
It has two. Ha. Ha
  • 1 0
 I had a B3 (profile pic), the rear shock immediately blew and frame was flexy but would not crack/break. That alcoa is good shit apparently.
  • 1 0
 But the b3 downtube was beefier looking





