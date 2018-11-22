Throwback Thursday: 4 Videos Featuring Mountain Bikers vs. Cars

Pedal power vs horse power, the ultimate test of mountain biker and machine. Mountain biking may not get a great deal of mainstream attention but staging a race between cars and bikes seems to be a sure fire way to get knobbly tyres beamed into people’s living rooms.
We’ve found five golden examples of mountain bikers taking the pedal to the metal from years gone by.Rob Warner on You Bet
In this gloriously silly video from 90s British TV quiz show You Bet, Rob Warner is given the unenviable task of racing a rally car on a largely fireroad course. It’s not a million miles from the notoriously long and pedally Kaprun course where Rob claimed a World Cup victory but will he be able to match the pace of pro rally driver Malcolm Wilson? The race starts at 4:32. Gee Atherton on Top Gear
Top Gear is (was) an institution in British homes so Gee Atherton appearing alongside James May was a big deal. Gee races Captain Slow through the streets of Lisbon on a course not too dissimilar to the legendary Lisboa downhill.Eric Porter and Brian Miller on Top Gear USA
Taking a cue from their cousins across the pond, the American Top Gear also pitched a race between mountain bikers and cars. This time Eric Porter and Brian Miller (both then on the Haro team) take on a hybrid Honda on the streets of San Francisco to see which is the fastest, eco-friendly vehicle. Lacondeguy vs Sordo
Bringing us bang up to date is Andreu Lacondeguy’s recent edit with WRC driver Daniel Sordo. It’s by far the most slickly produced of the bunch but maybe don’t tip off the Speed Police about some of the clips!BONUS: Gee Atherton vs David Knight
So this one
might be two wheels and not four but given it’s a race between an engine and a pair of legs, we’re letting it in. Gee Atherton flies the flag for mountain bikers again as he takes on enduro moto legend David “Knighter” Knight on the Fort William World Cup track.
1 Comment
Post a Comment