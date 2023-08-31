Throwback Thursday: 5 Videos From the 2003 Race Face Ultimate Freeride Challenge

It still blows my mind that it's been 20 years since the Race Face Ultimate Freeride Challenge III, and I'm sure plenty of the riders featured here feel the same way. Unearthed from the archives, here are the entries from Dylan Tremblay, Geoff Gulevich, David Davies, Katrina Strand, and Mike Kinrade in all their 480p glory. Enjoy the skinnies, stair gaps, and steeps, and then get out for a freeride session of your own - bonus points if you still have a bike from this era, especially one that's in working order.
Old Crusty School ✓
Random Fence ✓
Huck off roof ✓
Skinnies, Skinnies and More skinnines ✓
Yep early 2ks MTB Free Ride Video. Love it! ✓
First time I rode up on the N Shore was ~2001(ish) in college, and yup, had baggy cargo shorts and Roach knee/shin pads with a huge baggy t-shirt....best time of my life, drove up from Oregon.
I still go to Whistler for a yearly trip but the energy around freeriding at the time was incredible.