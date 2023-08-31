Throwback Thursday: 5 Videos From the 2003 Race Face Ultimate Freeride Challenge

Aug 31, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
It still blows my mind that it's been 20 years since the Race Face Ultimate Freeride Challenge III, and I'm sure plenty of the riders featured here feel the same way. Unearthed from the archives, here are the entries from Dylan Tremblay, Geoff Gulevich, David Davies, Katrina Strand, and Mike Kinrade in all their 480p glory. Enjoy the skinnies, stair gaps, and steeps, and then get out for a freeride session of your own - bonus points if you still have a bike from this era, especially one that's in working order.


Geoff Gulevich

Geoff Gulevich - Race Face UFC

Dylan Tremblay

Dylan Tremblay - Race Face UFC

Katrina Strand

Katrina Strand - Race Face UFC

David Davies

David Davies UFC 2003

Mike Kinrade

Mike Kinrade - Race Face UFC

  • 6 0
 Sandy Cliff ✓
Old Crusty School ✓
Random Fence ✓
Huck off roof ✓
Skinnies, Skinnies and More skinnines ✓

Yep early 2ks MTB Free Ride Video. Love it! ✓
  • 4 0
 Sometimes 2003 seems so long ago - 20 years, but other times it doesn't. Watching how far freeride has come, seems like a lifetime....but when I put it in perspective to jobs and careers it doesn't seem as far away.....probably just getting old.

First time I rode up on the N Shore was ~2001(ish) in college, and yup, had baggy cargo shorts and Roach knee/shin pads with a huge baggy t-shirt....best time of my life, drove up from Oregon.

I still go to Whistler for a yearly trip but the energy around freeriding at the time was incredible.
  • 4 0
 Dylan Trembley! Loved his segments. He was always more stylish than magnitude. Saw him at a bike show in either Calgary or Vancouver. Humble, chill guy. Hope he's still out there rockin' life!
  • 2 0
 Just saw a pic of him and Tippie recently!
  • 6 0
 Omg this is just too good!! What a memory!!
  • 2 0
 Sick vids - seeing as this is for crusty oldies anyone link the vids from that kid who was ripping in the alps around this time? There was a particularly sick edit with a Saliva - Superstar II soundtrack I seem to remember
  • 1 0
 David Davies should have won an award simply for being able to bunny hop an RM with a Monster T on the front! All of these were amazing to watch, I remember sending in video clips in hopes of winning! All these riders are awesome!
  • 4 0
 These are priceless. Love 'em! Thanks for sharing!
  • 2 0
 Kinradical! One of my favorite old-school riders.
  • 1 0
 To think dudes grind\slide/crook those multi kinked rails on skateboards/ Dope.
  • 2 0
 Gully! Was this all pre-Rocky Mountain days? Gnar!
  • 1 0
 NORCO Buzz, then a Da Bomb, then a couple Spesh Big Hits, then a Giant DH Comp...and so on and on....
  • 1 0
 The bucket of bolts pre-clutch derailleur days were grand!
  • 1 0
 I miss the real Marzocchi forks !!!!
  • 2 0
 We need another UFC
  • 1 1
 I'm just here for the comments...





