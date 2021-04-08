Throwback Thursday: 5 Weird & Wonderful Products from Sea Otters Past

Apr 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
There has already been plenty of new and exciting tech on display at Pond Beaver this year but we're definitely missing the eccentrics. The bevvy of small-scale manufacturers that patrol every trade show with a dream and a prayer looking to get their latest innovation in front of the cycling world. These unique passion projects can often be the stars of the show and, while they may never achieve the biggest success, anyone who is putting themselves out there to create something out of left-field is doing it right in our books. Here are five of our favourite Sea Otter mavericks:


RAM BIke's URT Chassis with a Linkage Fork

RAM bike and fork

Richard Sheppard is 6'6" and tips the scales at nearly 290 lbs so it's no surprise he struggles to find a mainstream bike that suits his needs. To remedy that, he instead decided to build himself something totally unique and this 180mm travel, URT, singlespeed full suspension with a linkage fork is the result.

The focus for this bike was to make it as efficient as possible so he went with a URT design. URT stands for Unified Rear Triangle and it had a short and turbulent cameo in the mainstream thanks to bikes such as the Klein Mantra. If you're interested in the intricacies of the design, you can read RC's deep dive here but the main advantage is that there's no pedal bob when a rider is attacking out of the saddle. Not only does this make for a bike that's lightning-fast under power but it also means that it can be run singlespeed without a chain tensioner. Although we wouldn't be telling the whole story if we didn't mention the descending drawbacks too...

RAM quadrilateral suspension fork
RAM quadrilateral fork

The linkage fork is inspired by a moto design by Valentino Ribi and it uses a four-bar linkage to create a nearly straight axle path, similar to a telescoping design but with much less stiction. Down below the fork is a massively wide front hub that is actually two Azonic hubs cut down and joined at the center so Sheppard could use two disc brakes to help with temperature management. This thing is wild!

Although Richard considers frame building as a hobby, a steady stream of like-minded customers may eventually force him to take up the TIG torch full time. For more info on the bike, click here.


Speedfil's Bike-Mounted Hydration System

Speedfil 2 hydration system 2015

Hydration backpacks have all but disappeared from riders' kit bags in recent years but are we missing a trick not transferring those dangling hoses to our frame-mounted bottles instead?

That's exactly what Speedfil thinks and it has designed its F2 bottle to make it a reality. Initially inspired by racers who would try to glug down as much liquid as possible at a feed station before tossing a bottle away, this system allows riders to fill up their bidon without stopping and drink it as and when they need.

Speedfil 2 hydration system 2015
Speedfil 2 hydration system 2015
Speedfil 2 hydration system 2015
Speedfil 2 hydration system 2015

(Clockwise) Speedfil's F2 bottle requires a sturdy cage. Use any water bottle to refill the F2 system through the self-sealing port. The F2 head screws onto most cycling bottles and an O-ring seal prevents leaking. Speedfil F2's bite-valve is attached to a recoil return-string to secure it to the bar

The cap sits on top of any standard bottle to add 8oz of volume and a self-sealing port through which the bottle can be filled. The lid also features a hose that routes up to the handlebar and can be used to drink the water without sitting up. The nozzle is attached to the bars by a spool so it returns to its place out of the way after use.

Speedfil is apparently a well-known name in the triathlon world where bottles like this are common but they haven't yet taken off in mtb in the six years since we first saw them. More info, here.


A Regenerative Braking eMTB


Free agent @heimbilt had this regenerative braking mid-drive drivetrain at the show in 2019. He says it has a 30% charge recovery compared to the 2-6% usually seen on hub motors.

The chain always has to move, so there are three freewheels and a heavily modified derailleur. It's basically a 9-speed fixed gear.
The throttle looks like a volume control. Spin indoors for 20 minutes, three times a week and the battery will be fully charged.


Ophidian Bicycles 2 Wheel Drive Bike


The best performing off-road cars are all AWD so why can't the same be true for bikes? Ophidian was founded in June 2009 with the aim of creating a 2x2 bike and we saw the result of their labors at the show in 2011. The main advantage touted by its designers is that it will boost your climbing performance as both wheels are capable of putting down power, however, we're not sure how much of that advantage would be counteracted by the extra weight.

Unfortunately, the company seems to have folded now but other brands have taken up the all-wheel drive mantle in recent years such as Double. Maybe one day the idea will stick...


Adaptrac's Traction Control for Mountain Bikes

Adaptrac handlebar array of air lines and housings.

If you like a clean cockpit, look away now. Adaptrac's adjustable traction control for mountain bikes adds a whole rat king to your bars to operate its complex but intriguing system. The basic premise is that a cannister of gas in your bottle cage is used to raise and lower your tyre pressures using a handlebar mounted remote. Adaptrac says, "Need more traction on a downhill slope? Press a toggle and drop the pressure to 25 psi. Another quick press and you’re back up to 55 psi for the next climb! Handlebar-mounted gauges give visual status of tire pressure at all times."

Adaptec multi

The system comprises of two patent pending hubs (or complete wheel sets), a CO2 tank, guages, handlebar controls and about 3 miles worth of cable. The complete kit costs $1,470 including a choice of 26" or 29" wheels. More info, here.

Adaptrac tech


Some things you just can t un-see.
See you again soon Sea Otter...



25 Comments

  • 31 0
 Sometimes when people think outside the box, it reminds you of why the box is there in the first place.
  • 9 0
 and why the box has a snug, secure, sometimes lockable, lid.
  • 3 1
 Someone created that "box" to begin with, which may have replaced the box before it. There would be no progression if it weren't for free thinkers thinking outside of "it"
  • 11 0
 @GlassGuy: Relax your balls, Frank. Just having a laugh.
  • 31 0
 All the ladies be checking out Sumo guy.
  • 5 0
 Not riding that after him . . . nope.
  • 12 0
 The headtube says Trek but the cables say Scott...
  • 2 0
 Can confirm.
  • 1 0
 @dualcrownscottspark: I don't know, I'm feeling 2015 Cannondale Trigger/Jekyll
  • 10 0
 Still looks better than a trust fork.
  • 9 0
 2 wheel drive bikes neat idea, especially if e-bike tech powered front wheel and back wheel just conventional drive
  • 5 0
 Mid mount motor for the rear, smaller and lighter hub motor for the front. Way easy. Maybe I'll try out just that on a fatbike! I'll post about it on pb if I do
  • 4 0
 All joking aside, that hydration system isn't the dumbest thing I've ever seen. Specialized already can put a water bladder in the SWAT hole why not run a tube up? Tri bikes do it.
  • 2 5
 Because, unlike a tri bike, the mountain bike does bouncy things which will make you deep throat the shaft. Not everyones cup of tea.
  • 7 0
 @noplacelikeloam: but you don't drink while riding through the bouncy parts
  • 1 0
 Sram would lose it if we added more hoses to our bikes after the push for AXS haha
  • 3 0
 Should be titled "Abominations From Past Sea Otters"
  • 1 0
 Need more photos of the URT linkage. That much force, torsion, side load, going through parallel links as the primary structure of the bike is scary...
  • 2 0
 Those pictures made me want to clean my room again.
  • 2 0
 I saw lots of weird products there, did I miss the wonderful ones?
  • 1 0
 I want duel sided disk brakes.
  • 1 0
 NONE of that was wonderful!
  • 1 0
 55psi huh?
  • 1 0
 Right?
The “low” pressure setting is higher than I run on any of my bikes...
  • 2 4
 Looks like a session

