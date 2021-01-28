Throwback Thursday: 6 Team Changes That Caused A Buzz

Jan 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Each year during “silly season,” there are a few team moves that get everyone talking. This year, Emily Batty moved from Trek to Canyon, Vali Höll, Cam Zink, and Adolf Silva are all off YT, and Sam Hill broke the internet with his nonexistent team change. Let's look back at some memorable racing rumours from years past, all of which were significant for different reasons.

Josh Bryceland's Move From Santa Cruz to Cannondale
Ratboy's decade riding for Santa Cruz brought him World Cup success as a junior and an elite. With Steve Peat's guidance, Ratboy moved up through the ranks of World Cup downhill racing, and was at the top of the game when he announced his retirement from the World Cup circuit. He continued to race enduro and work on media projects with Santa Cruz's support for another two seasons after he stopped racing downhill, then announced his move to Cannondale in 2019.




The Athertons' Move From Trek to Start Atherton Bikes
The siblings said they'd wanted to start their own bike company since they were kids. In early 2019, they announced that they had taken the leap. Unlike the Trek, Commencal, and GT bikes the siblings had ridden before, the Atherton bikes were entirely new, made of carbon and titanium using a type of 3D printing. The bold new bikes did prove their worth, just a handful of months after their announcement, when Rachel won the 2019 Fort William World Cup.



Steve Peat's Move From GT to Orange
Peaty signed with Orange in 2002, and the partnership brought him two World Cup overall titles, as well as several wins. The team change was exciting for the UK, as the partnership allowed the British rider to show off the British-made bikes on the world stage.




Aaron Gwin's Move From Trek to Specialized
Aaron Gwin surprised just about everyone, including Trek, when he announced at the end of 2012 that he would be riding for Specialized in 2013, despite coming off an incredible season and having signed a letter of intent with Trek. The move led to an intense and public battle between Gwin and Martin Whiteley at 23 Degrees, the company that owned Trek World Racing. Review the 10 Biggest MTB Controversies of the Last Decade to see the correspondence.

Full tuck and carrying speed without a chain. Gwin went full beast on this track.
Sun-baked dirt boulders stars and stripes. The 2014 DH mountain bike season got lit up in the most explosive start to the racing in recent memory and it was the long-awaited return of the all-American king Aaron Gwin.


Jared Graves' Move From Yeti to Specialized And Back Again
During more than a decade of representing Yeti, Jared Graves showed himself to be one of the best bike racers in the sport, with 4X and enduro world titles. After leaving Yeti at the end of 2015 for a stint with Specialized, he joined Yeti again as an ambassador in 2020. It will be good to see what Jared can do with Yeti as he moves forward from a couple of tough years battling cancer and receiving an 18-month doping scandal suspension from the UCI.


Jared Graves - Over a Decade with Yeti Cycles PR images.
Jared Graves - Over a Decade with Yeti Cycles PR images.
Jared Graves - Over a Decade with Yeti Cycles PR images.


The Introduction of Team G Cross Honda
The team included Greg Minnaar, Matti Lehikoinen, Brendan Fairclough and Cyrille Kurtz at various points between 2004 and 2007. They rode Honda's moto-inspired gearbox downhill bike, the RN-01 G-Cross. But although the bike looks intriguing, we'll likely never experience it. It is said that all the models were destroyed after the team was shut down.

Honda G-Cross DH bike


