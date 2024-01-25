Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 10 in 2024

As we await this year's exciting new product developments, let's look back through the archives at some of the bikes celebrating their tenth birthday in 2024.
1. Nicolai Argon Fat Pinion
In the first of two world firsts on this list, the Nicolai Argon Fat was claimed to be the first gearbox fat bike when it was revealed in 2014.
The bike featured here was a prototype using a Pinion 18-speed gearbox with a Gates carbon drive. Up front, the concept bike was sporting an inverted Carver Trans Fat fork with 110mm of travel.
Read more here
.
2. KHS 29" Prototype
While many companies were still dipping their toes into the world of 27.5" bikes in 2014, KHS was ahead of the curve as it unveiled a prototype 29" downhill bike during the Mob 'n' Mojave race at Bootleg Canyon.
The prototype brought over the same "Neutral Link" suspension design KHS was using on its 27.5" bikes and cleverly a Manitou Dorado fork was used as it has plenty of clearance for a bigger wheel.
Read more here
.
3. Empire's World-First 3D Printed Bike
3D printing bikes from titanium isn't anything new in 2024, but Empire was the first brand to create a full working bike using Renishaw's additive manufacturing machines now used by the Athertons.
At the time, Empire claimed that by using this technique to create a complete bike it was able to make the frame to a 1,400 gram weight, 700 grams lighter than its equivalent aluminium MX6 frame.
|The complete bike is made up from nine separate components. Each component is designed to fit with a 250mm square build area no higher than 300mm, so we've tried to keep them as big as possible, then make a bonded joint on the end of each part that is designed to keep the adhesive within the joint.— Chris Williams, Empire
Read more here
.
4. Transition TR500
Designed as a successor to the TR250 and TR450 bikes, the Transition TR500 featured adjustable geometry allowing riders to set up the bike in different configurations.
The adjustments allowed the bike to run either 26 or 27.5" wheels using adjustable chainstays and be fitted with front travel from 180mm to 200mm using a dual crown or single crown fork.
Read more here
.
5. Foes FFR DH Prototype
Another prototype first revealed in 2014 was the Foes FFR using a unique two-stage damper system. In addition to a Cane Creek DBair shock, the FFR used a system that added three inches of negative travel to the suspension.
The prototype FFR used a single pivot swingarm that drove the shock through the seat tube tunnel. A one-inch travel damper was then built in line with the pushrod that drove the shock. Brent Foes said at the time that the second damper device does not affect the suspension during compression but when the shock extends its top-out bumper the one-inch travel damper will allow the rear wheel to drop down an additional three inches. The idea for this system was to make it easier for the rear tire to stay in contact with the ground for better braking and cornering.
Read more here
.
6. Polygon Collosus N9
There were quite a few interesting-looking bikes and none more so than the Polygon Collosus N9
The N9 used Polygon's FS3 suspension layout with a dual-link, floating shock design something which was being run in a slightly different design at downhill World Cups by Mick Hannah
. Using a carbon fibre front and rear triangle Polygon joined these with two aluminium links with a rear shock floating in between causing it to be compressed from both ends as the bike goes through its travel.
Read more here
.
7. GT Sanction
Created after the rise of the EWS, the 2014 GT Sanction saw a massive design overhaul as GT took what it had learned from recent changes to its Fury downhill bike and applied them to a bike specifically designed for the rigours of enduro racing.
After being raced at the EWS by Martin Maes and Dan Atherton the production bike featured a wheelbase longer than many downhill bikes at the time paired with longer reach numbers and very short stems.
Read more here
.
Bonus Tech: RockShox RS1 Inverted XC Fork
Although not a bike we couldn't go without mentioning the classic RockShox RS1 inverted XC fork. The design that appeared to quietly disappear in the years following the launch allowed riders to run between 80 and 120mm of travel using a one-piece carbon fibre upper and steerer tube assembly.
The fork was only able to work with 29" wheels when it launched and needed a proprietary hub. This meant that after spending $1,865 on the fork you needed to purchase a $238 'Predictive Steering' hub. RockShox said at the time that the pairing of this hub and the fork was the only way to ensure there was adequate torsional stiffness.
Read more here
.
Bonus Tech: Schwalbe Dual Chamber Tire System
Finally, another tech launch that has now disappeared is Schwalbe's ProCore dual chamber tire system that allowed riders to run very low pressures without the risk of snake-bite punctures.
The system worked by using an inner chamber filled with a high air pressure (somewhere between 55-85psi) allowing the tire to not hit the edge of the rim then also having a low pressure in an outer chamber (as low as 14psi) to give you more grip and control.
Read more here
.
Truvativ Hammerschmidt