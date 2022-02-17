Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022

The technology works because forces from the ground activate the inertia valve inside the Brain, which opens and allows the shock to compress in response to the bump. The rebound circuit is left open. With purely negative input (a dip without an accompanying bump, like a pothole in an otherwise smooth road), the shock moves in response to gravity, taking up sag initially put into the system by the rider's weight and allowing the rear wheel to track with the dip. Brain technology literally ignores rider input but detects bumps, allowing the suspension to engage whenever it's needed