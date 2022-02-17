Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022

Following on from our Throwback to 2012
last week, let's now take a look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 20 this year. 1. Nicolai Nucleon ST
Designed as a downhill World Cup race bike, the Nicolai Nucleon ST featured a unique drivetrain and suspension system designed by Nicolai themselves - most notably, bike used a 14 speed Rohloff gearbox with 14 gears in the front triangle and a single ring on the rear hub. Designed to tackle a variety of World Cup tracks, the Nucleon ST features plenty of adjustments across the frame and a super wide rear end built around a 165mm spacing rear hub and 100mm bottom bracket
|So far we are absolutely thrilled about the performance of the Nucleon; the design has proven itself time and time again around the racing scene in Europe and worldwide – it is the perfect setup for customers who are tired of dealing with the maintenance issues and wear and tear problems associated with standard derailleur based drive trains.— Elmar Keineke, team manager for the 2002 world cup team
2. Balfa Belair
Another wild looking bike from 2002 is Balfa's Belair trail bike. The Belair was built with a 6061 alloy front end and 4130 cro-mo swingarm for a frame weight of a claimed 6.25 lbs / 2.8 kg. The rear suspension featured 112mm of travel actuated with a single pivot design. Balfa says: "With the pivot located in the optimum spot the frame rides and pedals like nothing else and Balfa's customary steel rear takes out all of the small vibrations even more."
What makes the Belair stand out though, is the integrated rear shock. The bike used a Fox Float RC shock mounted partly inside the top tube, similar to the Digit Bikes we've seen more recently
. When it comes to geometry the Belair was running a 70-degree head tube angle, a 65-degree seat tube angle and a wheelbase of 1113 on the biggest size.
3. Mountain Cycle ShockWave 9point5
Newly released in 2002 was Mountain Cycle's ShockWave 9point5 frame. The 9point5 used a monocoque frame and a cantilever beam rear swingarm paired with Progressive's 5th Element shock. The suspension was designed to have a linear rate at the beginning of its stroke with a ramp-up at the end to help prevent harsh bottom outs. As its name suggests the frame offers 9.5 inches of travel and was available in three sizes. The frame included an adjustable steerer stop to protect the frame and fork. At the launch, the ShockWave 9point5 sold for an MSRP of $1,899 USD.
4. Specialized Enduro
For 2002, Specialized gave the Enduro a significant overhaul with the model range changing to a semi-monocoque front triangle. The bike was distinct from the brand's other models thanks to the new "TransForm" frame and the proprietary Specialized-designed-but-Fox-built rear shock that could change from four to five inches of travel by just flicking a switch. This was matched with Fox's Talas front suspension that could also adjust its travel.
Running from 2002 to 2004, this version of the Specialized Enduro was a very competent bike for the time and in our history of the Specialized Enduro
, Specialized's senior design engineer, Jason Chamberlain, said: "We wanted it to be the longest-travel trail bike going--yet as light as most XC bikes.
"We never really had another bike on our radar. We usually never do. We just build what we personally want to ride ourselves. Back then, a lot of trail riders liked to stop and session stuff on the side of the trail, so we designed this to handle big stuff (big for the day) while being light enough to get anywhere you wanted to go. It was like the Swiss Army Knife of bikes – adjustable to do it all."
5. Gary Fisher Supercaliber 29
A huge bike to have been released in 2002 was the Gary Fisher Supercaliber 29, which was the first mass-produced 29" mountain bike. Offering 80mm of suspension from the Marzocchi Marathon 29 fork the bike also used a 9 speed XT/XTR drivetrain from Shimano. The front fork was also one of the first 29" fork made by Marzocchi and offered three different compression modes.
6. Santa Cruz V10 VPP
Created in a collaboration between Californian powerhouses Intense and Santa Cruz, the original V10 was one of two slightly different DH bikes with the 2003 M3 being its sibling. Whereas Intense stuck with 241mm of travel the V10 went for a full 10 inches of travel to max the bike out at 255mm, hence the name.
Alongside the new suspension layout, the V10 also featured progressive geometry for the time and a floating brake arm. The V10 had a 67-degree head angle paired to an 1199mm wheelbase on a size large and 445mm chainstays. Read more about the bike in our history of the V10, here
.
7. Specialized Epic FSR
Finally, Specialized launched another new bike with fresh technology in 2002 as the world was introduced to Brain.
The main goal of the Brain system was to offer a hardtail-efficient bike on smooth ground that would switch to the full benefits of Specialized's FSR suspension on bumpier trails. The 2002 Specialized Epic was claimed to stay completed locked out with the shock said to respond instantly and offer fully active suspension from less than 1G of trail pressure.
The Brain on the 2002 Specialized Epic used an inertia valve mounted inside a near-vertical cylinder mounted near the rear axle. The inertia valve would control the shocks ability to compress and would only react to the trail not any input from the rider.
|The technology works because forces from the ground activate the inertia valve inside the Brain, which opens and allows the shock to compress in response to the bump. The rebound circuit is left open. With purely negative input (a dip without an accompanying bump, like a pothole in an otherwise smooth road), the shock moves in response to gravity, taking up sag initially put into the system by the rider's weight and allowing the rear wheel to track with the dip. Brain technology literally ignores rider input but detects bumps, allowing the suspension to engage whenever it's needed
30 Comments
They were TERRIBLE shocks. I remember my SC Bullit came with one and it felt like riding a 2X4.
Thank god the internet came along so now we can sit in our arm chairs and know everything...
