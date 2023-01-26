Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2023

Jan 26, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Following on from our Throwback to 2013 last week, let's now take a look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 20 this year.


1. Honda

Honda G-Cross DH bike

The Honda RN01 is easily one of the rarest bikes to have ever raced at World Cups, with supposedly just two left in existence. The bike featured a secret gearbox system that led to all sorts of speculation, fueled by the fact that during World Cup races the team engineers would apparently remove the gearboxes from the bikes and take them back to the hotel rooms to avoid anyone getting access to the system without permission.

Its time on the World Cup circuit was short-lived, but remains a legendary bike 20 years later.


2. Yeti 4X Special Projects


Revealed at Interbike in 2003, the Yeti 4X Special Projects frame was numbered and hand-built in Yeti's Factory as part of very limited runs of around 50-100. The frame featured 3.25" of travel with a stiffened boxy rear end to improve power transfer for gate starts and flat-out sprints.




3. Foes Inferno


Another fresh bike showcased on the stands of Interbike was the Foes Inferno. The Inferno was a totally new 7.5" long-travel trail bike from Foes designed around a Curnutt rear shock and an optional floating disc brake arm.




4. Santa Cruz VP Free


Following one and a half years after Santa Cruz released the Blur with VPP (Virtual Pivot Point) technology and shortly after the V10 was the brand's VPP freeride bike. The VP Free was released as a 2004 model year and ran until 2006 before an updated VP Free 1.5 ran until the model year 2007. The first VP Free featured 215mm of rear travel that could be paired with forks from 160mm to a maximum of 203mm.




5. Sinister R9


Engineered and built by Frank The Welder, the Sinister R9 featured nine inches of travel and sealed pivot bearings in locations Sinister called “The Backbone”, a plate section located between the top and bottom tubes that accommodate the shock mount, link plates and pivot bearings. Sinister said this lowered the chance of structural failure associated with pivots and swing arm mounts traditionally located in drilled frame tubes. "The Backbone" could also house the reservoir for Avalanche rear shocks.



6. Intense M3

Intense M3

Another legendary race bike revealed 20 years ago was the Intense M3. After Intense partnered with Santa Cruz to license the VPP suspension system patent the M3 was born. The M3 became Intense's first bike to use 9.5 inches of rear travel. The VPP system on the M3 was claimed to dramatically improve pedalling efficiency, while also offering better small and large bump performance.

bigquotesThe opportunity to utilize the VPP suspension platform was an exciting way to move into a high-performance 4th generation suspension design that was versatile and adaptable. Jeff Steber

Intense M3


7. Canfield Formula 1


Another big travel downhill bike launched in 2003 was the high-pivot Canfield Formula 1. Designed with Canfield's parallel links driving a three inch Manitou Swinger 6-way rear shock the Formula 1 had nine inches of travel to play with. The frame used a high-pivot design with an idler as well as being designed with a small amount of "brake squat" to allow the bike to settle slightly into its travel under braking.

The Formula 1 was built with 160mm X 15mm rear hub spacing, had 20mm bearings at every pivot and could fit a chunky 2.8" 26" tire at the rear.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Throwback Thursday


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Christopher Grice Joins Specialized Gen-S] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
114842 views
Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.
46135 views
Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10
40308 views
The Myotragus Dorothea is a 200mm High Pivot Bike With a Gearbox
39479 views
We Surveyed 152 of the World's Best Pro Mountain Bikers - Welcome to Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2023
34813 views
First Look: 5DEV's Titanium Chainring Promises 3x the Durability
32338 views
Video: Pre-Season Testing of Intense's M279 HP6 Prototype
30908 views
Ibis Launches New Vietnam Made Exie
30847 views

21 Comments

  • 19 0
 Still drooling over the Honda and Canfield!!

Oh and the VP-Free…and the M3…and the 4x…damn (metal) bikes used to have character!
  • 3 0
 The VP Free was my dream bike back then, the M3 was a close second.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: I remember coming to the Shore and checking out a VP-Free proto mule being ridden by the local SC rep. It was meeting super man.
  • 11 0
 That Honda with modern geometry...
  • 2 0
 I was thinking the same thing. How cool would a modern version of this bike be?!
  • 3 0
 www.trinitymtb.com
  • 7 0
 That RNO1 still is the most futuristic bike I have seen..
  • 3 0
 Early adopters of the gearbox, but the Milllyard was the most forward bike of all time.
  • 5 0
 That Intense M3 looks like the Grim Doughnut's arch nemesis
  • 1 0
 underrated comment lol
  • 3 0
 That single crown Foes F1 on their Inferno is a rare sight indeed…
A lovely selection of bikes right here. Smile
  • 2 0
 What a great collection of bikes, my friend (hi Garry) did the Megavalanche on a Yeti 4x special project , bloody good effort I thought, he still has the bike now.
  • 2 0
 Funny how I used to think new bikes looked like they had a piano dropped on them and now I think old bikes look like they've been run in to a wall.
  • 3 0
 the inverted dual crown fork is a thing of beauty no matter the brand...
  • 2 0
 Can't have '03 throw back feature without the ubiquitous dude in jean shorts pic.
  • 1 0
 Better selection of bikes than last week, would want any of these in my shed with the favourites being the yeti or intense because the Honda is unobtanium.
  • 1 0
 hmmmm, wonder if some hidden motor shenanigans were going on with that Honda.
  • 1 0
 I had a Formula One. To this day still the most confidence inspiring bike I ever owned.
  • 1 0
 C@nf1ield looking b@ass!!!!
  • 1 0
 Canfield, Honda and Foes still look they'd rip.
  • 1 0
 Corn field





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025059
Mobile Version of Website