Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022

As we make our way through 2022 and await all of the exciting new product developments let's take a look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 30 this year. 1. Cannondale Delta V 1000
1992 saw Cannondale launch one of its first proper full suspension mountain bikes with the Delta V 1000. Using Cannondale's Delta V fork this bike offered 2"/50mm of travel with an enlarged headtube to house the inner components for the forks.
2. IRD FS
Another early full suspension bike released in 1992 was the IRD FS. With a more conventional front fork, the IRD used an elastomer stack attached to the bottom bracket by a braided cable. Coming before its time, the IRD also featured adjustable geometry. IRD's product catalog said: "Adjustment is accomplished by elastomer durometer and threaded ends of the cable which terminate in the swing arm cavity. By tightening the cable ends several interesting things happen. The chain stay dimension shortens, the bottom bracket raises, and the head angle gets steeper. Of course, the opposite happens when the cable in lengthened, permitting you to fine tune the handling to your own preference."
3. Mountain Goat Whiskeytown Racer FS
Touted as a rear suspension version of Mountain Goat's Whiskeytown Racer, this bike could put some recent bikes to shame with its very high pivot design. The rear suspension was made using a stack of elastomers and by changing the type and strength of these you could adjust the ride feel.
4. Trek 9000
One of Trek's first-generation full suspension bikes, the 9000 was running a Trek DDS3 fork made by Showa in Japan. Trek only made these forks for a few years before they started using third-party brands of suspension.
5. Mountain Cycles San Andreas
After working with the Kawasaki motorcycle racing team as a test rider, Robert Reisinger decided he wanted to start working on his own mountain bike and with that came the Mountain Cycles San Andreas. Available in just one size it was possible to adjust the seat tube angle using the built-in adjustable assembly. Just like other bikes at the time, the suspension used elastomers and by swapping these out you could make the shock stiffer or more supple.
|I started Mountain Cycle right after I graduated. I had a good idea of what I wanted, but before I got started, I went to bike shows, checked out prototypes, and asked questions. Brent Trimble's carbon X-bike, the Kestral Nitro and the Mantis Flying V were very influential.—Robert Reisinger
6. Schwinn Paramount S.A.S.S.
While most bikes of this period had around 2" of rear travel, the Schwinn Paramount S.A.S.S. had a massive 4" of bounce. The S.A.S.S. (Schwinn Active Suspension System) was even piloted by Glen Adams to a bronze medal at the 1991 World Champs in Italy before it was revised slightly and publicly released in 1992. For just the frame, fork and rear brake you would be set back $1800 or $3,607 in todays money.
7. MBS Clark-Kent Fatbike
With riders wanting to go on rides and take part in events on more extreme terrain there became a need for something slightly different to a normal mountain bike. Fatbikes were born. While bikes similar to what we imagine when thinking of Fatbikes were a while in 1992 that didn't stop frame makers from improvising. Enter the MBS Clark-Kent Fatbike.
Clark-Kent's fatbike used two rims welded together front and rear with both laced to a single hub. Four tires were mounted to the bike with each tire having its own inner tube. One bike, four rims, four tires, and four tubes.
