Throwback Thursday: 7 Spooky Halloween Edits

Halloween edits are generally pretty lame with acting about as good as the last time you tried to pull a sickie and costumes bought from the local party shop. Instead, here are 7 scary edits we actually think are worth your time tonight as you sit in a darkened room hoping the local, sugar-fuelled kids think you're out of the house.
Strahan of the Dead
Aaron LaRocque's video is nearly ten years old now but it's still the best of the mountain bike/zombie cross over edits. Based on the Zombie Survival Guide Rule #7
- Get out of the car and onto the bike - this shows that the best tool for surviving the apocalypse is the trusty mtb. Downhill
Did you know there's a full-length b-movie horror about mountain biking? Now you do. I have subjected myself to the whole thing previously and it's pretty standard horror movie fare - couple gets lost in the woods, they get hunted by mysterious figures, zombies turn up, you get the picture. The acting is about as wooden as a North Shore trail in the mid '00's and the riding is far from spectacular but if you fancy watching a lame horror with a bit of a twist tonight, it could be for you.Halloween Spooktacular
With trail sections such as Evil Slab, Devil’s Staircase and Werewolf Drop, there's plenty to be scared of at Cannock Chase before the downhill demon shows up. In this video, two riders are enjoying a spin in the forest before he tappears, tosses a pumpkin at them and sets off in hot pursuit. Cue the angry music and let the chase begin.Tip in the Dark
There's nothing especially Halloween-y about this video but who wouldn't be a little bit spooked by a manically laughing rider wooshing past on a glowing frame in the dead of night? Unicycle Bastards Kick Zombie Ass
The title pretty much says it all with this one...The Legend of Mary’s Ghost
Based on found footage films such as Blair Witch, this edit brings something a bit different to the table. While exploring a trail named after 'Poor Mary
', 3 riders end up separated and in danger from a mysterious, screaming figure. The protagonist ultimately comes to a grisly end but is anyone really going to miss another
mountain bike vlogger?The Shape of Things to Come
We've put this one at the bottom of the list because the scariest thing about it is probably the bike itself. With a top speed of 80kph and an ignition key it's definitely not a mountain bike but the video does feature pushbike legend Caroline Buchanan in the starring role. Someone at the Stealth HQ clearly went to film school and is pouring every ounce of their crushed Hollywood dreams into this Mad Max style dystopian edit.
