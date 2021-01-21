Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff

Mike Levy - Technical Editor

This is me on my last Orange in Utah, a 224 that I eventually got down to 36lb after spending all the money. I loved the Oranges because of their full-length seat tubes; I used a wide-range cassette and would pedal it everywhere and anywhere. This photo is from Flying Monkey, near the original Red Bull Rampge site. My buddy Wayne and I would drive my old Mitsubishi Delica van there from BC in around thirty hours, then we'd spend two weeks camping in the desert and hucking ourselves off of everything. There were a lot of Pop-tarts eaten, a lot of blood loss, and not a single shower. We did this trip every winter for twelve years. — Mike Levy

The bike, and the van.

Mike Kazimer - Managing Technical Editor

By 2003 I'd left the spandex behind and fully embraced the freeride movement. I decided a Rocky Mountain RM7 would be an ideal do-it-all bike for jumping stairs, riding steep rock rolls, and going on long XC rides. That last part was a stretch, but I got it done, eventually adding a Titec Knock Scoper seatpost to get enough leg extension. As you can see, my style was impeccable, complete with a nice gaper gap between my pads and shorts, a backpack on for dirt jumping, and mid-air form that'll make anyone jealous. That frame eventually cracked at the shock mount (probably from too many hucks to flat), and I ended up getting an RMX frame as a replacement just before moving from Colorado to Washington to continue my freeride adventures. — Mike Kazimer

Daniel Sapp - Technical Editor

Back in the day I was on a Specialized Big Hit with a Monster T, 24" wheels, and a modified MRP chainguide. Before or after that bike, I had an Endless Bike Co. steel hardtail (pictured above), also with a 24" rear wheel, because, freeride. Stunts in North Carolina were sketchy at best, built out of wood that rotted frequently, often falling apart under your wheels. My crew that I rode with then also did some racing together. We're all still friends and we all still ride (minus Steven...waiting for the comeback) to this day. I graduated to a Transition Blindside eventually, that bike was cool. — Daniel Sapp

Brian Park - Head of Editorial

My 2006 Specialized Enduro Pro had 150mm of travel and was a size small, ideal for jibbing. Outfitted with all of the standard bits including the freeride special, a new rear wheel and ProTaper bars. I spent several formidable years in the freeride scene, even making an appearance on the DropIn TV show. Unfortunately, I sold it in 2008 when I went to university in Vancouver and couldn't afford to ride mountain bikes anymore. I had a DMR Sidekick as a downgrade for a while before figuring things out and upgrading again. — Brian Park

Sarah Moore - North American Content Manager

Me in 2005: Fingerless gloves, a helmet with no visor, spandex, short socks, pink water bottle, a Livestrong bracelet, and my first double suspension mountain bike, a 2003 Devinci Dragonfly. Our race team was sponsored by St-Hubert BBQ and so we had two huge chicken logos on the shoulders of our jerseys. Everyone called us “les poulets” (the chickens).



My parents bought me the Devinci Dragonfly off a teammate’s girlfriend partway through the 2005 season when it became obvious that my used Devinci Cactus hardtail wasn't going to make it through my first full Quebec Cup race season. I knew nothing about setting up suspension, only upgraded parts on my bike out of pure necessity (hello, broken derailleur), had never heard of Pinkbike, and only washed my bike so that my coach wouldn't be disappointed in me and so that the mechanics at my local shop in Sainte-Adele, Quebec would fix it, a necessity after almost every single race. — Sarah Moore

Alicia Leggett - News Writer

I was pretty young back in those days, but now I wear a helmet when I ride. — Alicia Leggett

Jason Lucas - Video Production Manager

One of my first bikes was a Dobermann Pinscher which allowed me to do x-ups and tire taps on pallets. Later on, I earned enough money to buy a white seat instead of repeatedly painting black ones white. Skate shoes, baggy jeans, and bike brand t-shirts were my standard riding attire. — Jason Lucas

Aidan Oliver - Social Media Coordinator

My first true DH bike was a 2007 Orange 224. It was a hand me down from my older brother who spent more time crashing it than riding it. It had a dent in the headtube and little paint left to show for it. It sounded like a skeleton in a filing cabinet rolling down the hill but I absolutely loved it. It was kitted in Hope parts and vented rotors. It stood the test of time, surviving many seasons of racing along with a Mega Avalanche before I sold it to pay for school. — Aidan Oliver

While scrolling through Instagram recently I came across a clip Brian Park had posted from his freeride glory days, a huge huck that ended with a crash and him missing a shoe.Thinking back, most of us have come a long way from those days. I recall that my standard riding attire 15-20ish years ago was typically a pair of blue jeans, skate shoes, and an XC helmet. What did I ride? Urban, maybe some trails. Loading docks, the occasional picnic shelter roof drop. Hucks, all on a 24" wheeled Big Hit with a 2002 Monster T (the last good year of that fork), and a MRP chainguide along with Hayes brakes that didn't work. That bike was sold to a friend, I got it back at one point I think, then it went to someone else and on through the community. The Azonic Love seat stayed on it throughout transactions and the BB height grew and grew because a longer stroke shock meant one thing, bigger drops.With that in mind, I asked a selection of Pinkbike's editorial staff for images and recollections of what they were riding back in the day. It's time for a journey in the time machine, back to the early 2000s. Enjoy the ride.According to Levy, his original Trek Remedy weighed about 25lbs and he pedaled it everywhere, including this mini road gap that led into a decent sized double he cased every time he tried to clear it. Most rides involved a huge CamelBak loaded with terrible food, a Bud Light Lime, and too much pedaling. Simpler times.Levy's freeride days are long gone but he did throw down some moves. The old Grafton road gap from one of the original NWD videos was one of his finest.