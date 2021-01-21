Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff

Jan 21, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

While scrolling through Instagram recently I came across a clip Brian Park had posted from his freeride glory days, a huge huck that ended with a crash and him missing a shoe.

Thinking back, most of us have come a long way from those days. I recall that my standard riding attire 15-20ish years ago was typically a pair of blue jeans, skate shoes, and an XC helmet. What did I ride? Urban, maybe some trails. Loading docks, the occasional picnic shelter roof drop. Hucks, all on a 24" wheeled Big Hit with a 2002 Monster T (the last good year of that fork), and a MRP chainguide along with Hayes brakes that didn't work. That bike was sold to a friend, I got it back at one point I think, then it went to someone else and on through the community. The Azonic Love seat stayed on it throughout transactions and the BB height grew and grew because a longer stroke shock meant one thing, bigger drops.

With that in mind, I asked a selection of Pinkbike's editorial staff for images and recollections of what they were riding back in the day. It's time for a journey in the time machine, back to the early 2000s. Enjoy the ride.



Mike Levy - Technical Editor


According to Levy, his original Trek Remedy weighed about 25lbs and he pedaled it everywhere, including this mini road gap that led into a decent sized double he cased every time he tried to clear it. Most rides involved a huge CamelBak loaded with terrible food, a Bud Light Lime, and too much pedaling. Simpler times.



bigquotesThis is me on my last Orange in Utah, a 224 that I eventually got down to 36lb after spending all the money. I loved the Oranges because of their full-length seat tubes; I used a wide-range cassette and would pedal it everywhere and anywhere. This photo is from Flying Monkey, near the original Red Bull Rampge site. My buddy Wayne and I would drive my old Mitsubishi Delica van there from BC in around thirty hours, then we'd spend two weeks camping in the desert and hucking ourselves off of everything. There were a lot of Pop-tarts eaten, a lot of blood loss, and not a single shower. We did this trip every winter for twelve years. Mike Levy

The bike, and the van.


Levy's freeride days are long gone but he did throw down some moves. The old Grafton road gap from one of the original NWD videos was one of his finest.



Mike Kazimer - Managing Technical Editor


bigquotesBy 2003 I'd left the spandex behind and fully embraced the freeride movement. I decided a Rocky Mountain RM7 would be an ideal do-it-all bike for jumping stairs, riding steep rock rolls, and going on long XC rides. That last part was a stretch, but I got it done, eventually adding a Titec Knock Scoper seatpost to get enough leg extension. As you can see, my style was impeccable, complete with a nice gaper gap between my pads and shorts, a backpack on for dirt jumping, and mid-air form that'll make anyone jealous. That frame eventually cracked at the shock mount (probably from too many hucks to flat), and I ended up getting an RMX frame as a replacement just before moving from Colorado to Washington to continue my freeride adventures. Mike Kazimer



Daniel Sapp - Technical Editor


The best crew.
.

bigquotesBack in the day I was on a Specialized Big Hit with a Monster T, 24" wheels, and a modified MRP chainguide. Before or after that bike, I had an Endless Bike Co. steel hardtail (pictured above), also with a 24" rear wheel, because, freeride. Stunts in North Carolina were sketchy at best, built out of wood that rotted frequently, often falling apart under your wheels. My crew that I rode with then also did some racing together. We're all still friends and we all still ride (minus Steven...waiting for the comeback) to this day. I graduated to a Transition Blindside eventually, that bike was cool.Daniel Sapp



Brian Park - Head of Editorial


bigquotesMy 2006 Specialized Enduro Pro had 150mm of travel and was a size small, ideal for jibbing. Outfitted with all of the standard bits including the freeride special, a new rear wheel and ProTaper bars. I spent several formidable years in the freeride scene, even making an appearance on the DropIn TV show. Unfortunately, I sold it in 2008 when I went to university in Vancouver and couldn't afford to ride mountain bikes anymore. I had a DMR Sidekick as a downgrade for a while before figuring things out and upgrading again.Brian Park



Sarah Moore - North American Content Manager


bigquotesMe in 2005: Fingerless gloves, a helmet with no visor, spandex, short socks, pink water bottle, a Livestrong bracelet, and my first double suspension mountain bike, a 2003 Devinci Dragonfly. Our race team was sponsored by St-Hubert BBQ and so we had two huge chicken logos on the shoulders of our jerseys. Everyone called us “les poulets” (the chickens).

My parents bought me the Devinci Dragonfly off a teammate’s girlfriend partway through the 2005 season when it became obvious that my used Devinci Cactus hardtail wasn't going to make it through my first full Quebec Cup race season. I knew nothing about setting up suspension, only upgraded parts on my bike out of pure necessity (hello, broken derailleur), had never heard of Pinkbike, and only washed my bike so that my coach wouldn't be disappointed in me and so that the mechanics at my local shop in Sainte-Adele, Quebec would fix it, a necessity after almost every single race. Sarah Moore



Alicia Leggett - News Writer


bigquotesI was pretty young back in those days, but now I wear a helmet when I ride.Alicia Leggett



Jason Lucas - Video Production Manager


bigquotesOne of my first bikes was a Dobermann Pinscher which allowed me to do x-ups and tire taps on pallets. Later on, I earned enough money to buy a white seat instead of repeatedly painting black ones white. Skate shoes, baggy jeans, and bike brand t-shirts were my standard riding attire.Jason Lucas



Aidan Oliver - Social Media Coordinator


bigquotesMy first true DH bike was a 2007 Orange 224. It was a hand me down from my older brother who spent more time crashing it than riding it. It had a dent in the headtube and little paint left to show for it. It sounded like a skeleton in a filing cabinet rolling down the hill but I absolutely loved it. It was kitted in Hope parts and vented rotors. It stood the test of time, surviving many seasons of racing along with a Mega Avalanche before I sold it to pay for school.Aidan Oliver



Posted In:
Stories Throwback Thursday Aidan Oliver Alicia Leggett Brian Park Daniel Sapp Jason Lucas Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
64344 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
61086 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
57226 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
55403 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
46848 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
43319 views
‘I Started Seeing the Good in Life’ - What Do Mountain Biking’s New ‘Pandemic Riders’ Think of the Sport so Far?
40514 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
39863 views

56 Comments

  • 48 0
 Levy's road gap is super impressive!
  • 47 0
 You saw it here first... Levy sends harder than Kaz
  • 48 0
 18 years ago, maybe. Now....not so much.
  • 14 0
 @mikekazimer: It's okay, your gaper-gap is bigger than his drop, so who really wins? (Hint: It's Kaz)
  • 88 0
 @mikekazimer: I can't wait until the border opens so I can step on your balls.
  • 40 1
 @mikelevy, I'll meet you at the top of Dirt Merchant on opening day and we'll see how you do.
  • 53 0
 @mikekazimer: You mean my warm-up trail? Sure dawg
  • 6 0
 @mikelevy: Can't you guys just meet up and the Peace Arch and get er done?
  • 20 1
 @mikelevy, mine too, so it'll be a nice and level playing field. This is going to be fun.
  • 6 0
 @mikelevy: make sure you’re rockin the Donut
  • 1 0
 I have to vote levy on this one@mikekazimer:
  • 11 0
 @mikekazimer @mikelevy Revive Mike Vs. Mike content please!
  • 3 0
 @AK40-K3v1n: I am actually down for a presentor showdown from pinkbike, who is the Mikest mike
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: @mikelevy fella --- PLEASEmake this happen!!!!!!!!!!!!!! that would be a good mike vs mike
  • 1 0
 Let's put them against each other in PB Academy
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: not sure if you have Harry Hill on your side of the Atlantic. If you do: There's only one way to settle this.... FiGHT!
  • 8 0
 Amazing ! Never knew Levy sent it so hard back in the day.
  • 6 0
 @58 years old, i'm starting to sound like a skeleton in a filing cabinet going down hill. my bike is pretty quiet though...
  • 6 0
 Should be renamed to Orangebike
  • 6 0
 Orange must be the only brand whose modern bikes have gotten uglier than the old stuff. Still pretty sick though.
  • 5 0
 Damn. I didn't know Levy had it in him. Step your game back up kid.
  • 1 0
 never had a big hit ride always wanted one.... settled for a Heckler with 36, Nomad with a 36 and trail bikes like my 2000 GT XCR 1000s [broke 3 in 6 months], Superlight and my old original Reaper with the classic Bomber.
  • 2 0
 I used to have a Santa Cruz super 8. Cracked 3 rear ends on it. It was loud and heavy af. Couldn’t get enough of it.
  • 4 0
 Same! I had the second-gen Super 8 with a White Bros fork, Hayes brakes, Doublewide rims, and of course a Pro-Taper cut down to 25" wide.
  • 4 0
 @mikelevy: We need a "History of the Super 8" to follow up the monster T's of russia story. #hucklife
  • 3 0
 @TheBrosCloset: We do these 'Now That Was a Bike' articles that would be perfect. I'll put the Super 8 on the list www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/now-that-was-a-bike
  • 2 0
 My Forbidden Druid is sick as hell, but it pales in comparison to my 2008 Specialized Big Hit.
  • 1 0
 Old bikes are awesome. I love my bottlerocket. Just wants to send. You guys should do a field test with some old bikes, just for fun.
  • 1 0
 That gap @mikelevy looks like you were out for a leisurely XC ride with your flat bar bike and...oops...seems I’ve hit a jump!
  • 2 0
 Anyone else secretly sing "X gon' give it to ya" when they see an X-UP?
Nah me either
  • 1 0
 An Endless hardtail? That takes me back. I rode one for a month to help contribute to a Dropmachine.com review. That thing was a blast to ride in the city.
  • 3 0
 Levy’s van????
  • 2 0
 Yup, a Delica that I owned for 11 years and didn't look after well enough. Hoping to buy another one soon.
  • 1 0
 Seriously. Pedal-able DH bike and a Delica. Basically unstoppable.
  • 1 0
 @mammal: absolute unit.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: if you want a proper one, go here: www.ccautos.ca

These guys are top notch, also when it comes to repairs - not payed for this recommendation btw. :-)
  • 2 1
 that all looks terrifying. those bikes are so little and the jumps are so big
  • 1 0
 oh that's nice content, actually was reading today forum thread regarding old school bikes! Levy some impressive gaps!
  • 1 0
 Didn't Radek have an RM9, or a Santa Cruz with Monsters that he used to ride around C.O.P.?
  • 2 0
 Yeah we need to do a whole series on Radek’s bikes probably.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: that wouldn't offend me...they were the original bikes of Pinkbike.
  • 2 0
 so happy that the flat bars on dh bikes trend is over.
  • 1 0
 Now for drop bars on dh bikes...
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy The road gap jumping over the Ford truck. Is that a 2003-2004 Giant DH Team?
  • 1 0
 I had an Orange Patriot with a DC Shiver back in the late 2000's. A noisy ride but good times.
  • 1 0
 Still have my Trek Liquid. Manitou Minute fork with IT and the TALAS rear Fox shock. I need to get it back on the trail.
  • 1 0
 Freeride never dies! Hope y’all still have a DH sled in the quiver!
  • 1 0
 My bike is now retro? When did that happen??
  • 1 0
 ...and my shoe fell off. I was VERY hurt...
  • 1 0
 Hey, Mike. You got like 3 feet of air that time.
  • 1 0
 Sweet
  • 1 0
 More of this.
  • 1 0
 No Brodies?! ;-)
  • 2 0
 I had a sand coloured 2002(?) 8-Ball but couldn’t find any photos.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: south of the border here we all wanted a Brodie or Balfa...I had a norco which was killer at the time.
  • 1 0
 "mini" road gap

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012434
Mobile Version of Website