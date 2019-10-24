Throwback Thursday: 8 Underrated Rampage Runs

Oct 24, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Norbs Killed it. The Coastal crew ripper and all round nice guy had a killer run including 2 mental cliff drop 360s. Spin it to win it Nobs you got robbed.
Kyle Norbraten spinning a sizeable drop back in 2012. The commentators called it out as opposite, but it was his regular way.


The judged, subjective nature of Rampage is always going to lead to some controversies. Judges have an incredibly difficult job, but scores aside, here are 7 of our favourite runs that went under the radar.




1. Darren Berrecloth - 2010


Score: 81.2
Position: 3rd


2. Kyle Norbraten - 2012


Score: 65.25
Position: 10th


3. Brett Rheeder - 2014


Score: 88.50
Position:5th


4. Brandon Semenuk - 2015


Score: 94.25
Position: 4th


5. Tyler McCaul - 2016


Score: 76.0
Position: 7th


6. Antoine Bizet - 2017


Score: 81.66
Position: 12th


7. Tom van Steenbergen - 2017


Score: 84.33
Position: 10th


8. Brendan Fairclough - 2018


Score: 67.66
Position: 10th

Videos Throwback Thursday Andreu Lacondeguy Antoine Bizet Brandon Semenuk Brendan Fairclough Brett Rheeder Ethan Nell Kyle Norbraten Tom Van Steenbergen Red Bull Rampage


10 Comments

  • 13 1
 norbs got robbed.
  • 1 0
 Scrolled through looking for Brendan's run, happy to see it in here.

People of Pinkbike: Rampage isn't about tricks
Bizet: does a double backflip
Judges: nah
People of Pinkbike: Bizet was robbed!

Brendan's run from last year was gnarly and risky as hell, not saying he should have won but sub 70 score was a pisstake
  • 1 0
 Most underrated Rampage runs:
Cedric Gracia 2002, he should have easily won,
Gee Atherton 2004, he should have easily won,
Andreu Lacondeguy 2012,... you get the picture.
  • 3 0
 Kelly McGarry
  • 2 0
 Norbs loves it the regular way
  • 2 0
 The official RBR Robbery Victim list #Neverforget
  • 1 1
 I'm glad its evolved...no disrespect to Claw but the 'old school raw' line is pretty boring to watch compared to what these guys are doing now
  • 3 4
 Just laying on the hype like never before...getting kinda ridiculous. How many more rampage posts can you fit in before the event???
  • 1 0
 N+1 Dude its MTB Christmas. GIMME MORE
  • 1 0
 Yesss! I get to wear my Norbs got Robbed shirt again!!

