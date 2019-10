Throwback Thursday: 8 Underrated Rampage Runs

Kyle Norbraten spinning a sizeable drop back in 2012. The commentators called it out as opposite, but it was his regular way.

1. Darren Berrecloth - 2010

2. Kyle Norbraten - 2012

3. Brett Rheeder - 2014

4. Brandon Semenuk - 2015

5. Tyler McCaul - 2016

6. Antoine Bizet - 2017

7. Tom van Steenbergen - 2017

8. Brendan Fairclough - 2018

The judged, subjective nature of Rampage isgoing to lead to some controversies. Judges have an incredibly difficult job , but scores aside, here are 7 of our favourite runs that went under the radar.Score: 81.2Position: 3rdScore: 65.25Position: 10thScore: 88.50Position:5thScore: 94.25Position: 4thScore: 76.0Position: 7thScore: 81.66Position: 12thScore: 84.33Position: 10thScore: 67.66Position: 10th