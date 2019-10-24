Throwback Thursday: 8 Underrated Rampage Runs

The judged, subjective nature of Rampage is always
going to lead to some controversies. Judges have an incredibly difficult job
, but scores aside, here are 7 of our favourite runs that went under the radar.
1. Darren Berrecloth - 2010
Score: 81.2
Position: 3rd
2. Kyle Norbraten - 2012
Score: 65.25
Position: 10th
3. Brett Rheeder - 2014
Score: 88.50
Position:5th
4. Brandon Semenuk - 2015
Score: 94.25
Position: 4th
5. Tyler McCaul - 2016
Score: 76.0
Position: 7th
6. Antoine Bizet - 2017
Score: 81.66
Position: 12th
7. Tom van Steenbergen - 2017
Score: 84.33
Position: 10th
8. Brendan Fairclough - 2018
Score: 67.66
Position: 10th
10 Comments
People of Pinkbike: Rampage isn't about tricks
Bizet: does a double backflip
Judges: nah
People of Pinkbike: Bizet was robbed!
Brendan's run from last year was gnarly and risky as hell, not saying he should have won but sub 70 score was a pisstake
Cedric Gracia 2002, he should have easily won,
Gee Atherton 2004, he should have easily won,
Andreu Lacondeguy 2012,... you get the picture.
