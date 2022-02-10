Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022

As we make our way through 2022 and await all of the exciting new product developments let's take a look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 10 this year. 1. Santa Cruz Tallboy LT & LTc
Launched at the beginning of 2012 in Sedona, Arizona Santa Cruz announced a new version of its Tallboy 29er in the form of the LT and LTc. The longer travel Tallboy pushed the 29" bike into the trail category offering 135mm of rear travel using Santa Cruz's VPP suspension.
Santa Cruz offers the longer travel Tallboy as an alloy frame LT or the lighter weight carbon LTc. The carbon frame had a claimed weight of 5.3 pounds with the alloy version adding another pound of weight.
The early 29" trail bike from Santa Cruz offered a now pretty steep 69.5-degree head tube angle across its M, L and XL sizing with a 72.6-degree seat tube angle. These geometry numbers mark a 1.5-degree slackening of the head tube angle compared to the then-standard Tallboy.
After a first ride on the Tallboy LTc
RC wrote: "The takeaway for Santa Cruz's new all-mountain/trail 29er is good news. Few 29ers feel this good at the outset. Fewer still handle as lightly and nimble in demanding situations - nimble enough that I often forgot that I was on a big-wheel bike. The Tallboy LTc is not going to inspire many to don a full face and mach DH runs and it isn't going to win XC races. The Tallboy LTc's selling point is in the riding. Hit the trail and in less than a mile, the boundaries between bike and rider begin to blur until at some point, there is only speed, effort and line choice. It doesn't get much better than that."
2-4. Carbon Versions of the Specialized Demo 8, Santa Cruz V10 and Devinci Wilson
2012 seemed to be the year for launching carbon DH bikes. For Specialized it launched the carbon Demo 8 with a redesigned carbon front end that reduce the frame weight by 408 grams compared to the full alloy bike. The Carbon 8 also used a more progressive suspension setup and the team replica bike featured a magnesium link.
While Santa Cruz had already launched a carbon V10 by 2012 it still had an alloy rear end, but the new model would be fully carbon fibre. Santa Cruz claimed the new bike would save 400 grams at the rear over alloy and the revised front triangle saved 300 grams on even the previous carbon version. The full-carbon V10 had been raced by the Syndicate during the 2012 season.
Finally, the Devinci Wilson also got a carbon update in 2012 bringing the overall bike weight down to a claimed 36.11lbs for the SL version.
5. Scott Gambler with a 'Floating Linkage'
Updated for 2012 was the Scott Gambler DH bike, seeing a new 'floating linkage' design that uses a higher pivot on the swingarm for a claimed improvement in handling severe impacts like rock gardens and square-edge bumps.
The bike also featured plenty of customization with a 15mm of adjustment at the rear dropouts, one degree for the head angle and ten millimeters of bottom bracket height from a two-position chip at the lower shock mount. Syncros also offered an angle adjust headset to change the head angle by two degrees, allowing you to make it as low as 60 degrees.
After taking the Gambler for a first ride
Matt Wragg said: "Scott developed the new Gambler to be a World Cup contender that is versatile enough to be enjoyed by any good downhiller. The fact that we could simply get on it and ride hard indicates that Scott's team has achieved that goal. After only two days on the bike, though, we are left with more questions: Will the Gambler hold up to daily abuse? What is it like on different terrain? After my short time with the Gambler, I am confident enough to say that Ben Walker and the Scott team have created a top-level downhill bike."
6. Lapierre Spicy 916 with electronic shock
While Rockshox launched its new Flight Attendant electronic suspension last year, back in 2012 there were a number of bikes in the Lapierre range running electronic shocks. The e.i Electronic Suspension works using a pod attached to the damper containing a servo motor that alters the shock damping from locked out to wide open in .01 seconds. Sensors on the crank, hidden in the BB shell determine if the rider is pedaling, while accelerometers located on the stem cap and the fork slider register the severity of each impact before the rear wheel hits a bump.
After the press camp for the new bikes and shock
RC said: "As for the Spicy’s e.i. rear suspension option; I’d say that you’d be an idiot not to run it. Let e.i’s simple electronics and trail-proven RockShox Monarch shock manage the details and use every bit of your concentration to ride the terrain ahead."
7. Redalp
Offering a very unique silhouette compared to most DH bikes the Redalp used an articulated chain link for a more rearward axle path and claimed "outstanding suspension performance". As part of the frame design the Redalp also had a straight link from the head tube to the wheel with claims of increased stiffness, lower weight and solving all of the problems associated with high pivots...
8. Banshee Prime
Launched in October of 2012 the Banshee Prime was the brand's first 29" bike and came with 130mm or rear travel. Banshee's aim with the Prime was to use geometry normally found on a 26" bike alongside its new KS Link suspension platform.
|The Banshee Prime is a 29er for guys who don't think they like 29ers. The relatively slack head angle, low BB height and extremely stiff frame makes the Prime ride like no other 29er out there. We took everything we learned from our Paradox 29er hardtail and from our 26" full suspension bikes and combined that knowledge and experience to create an aggressive all mountain 29er that's extremely capable and a huge amount of fun to ride. The stand-out feature on the Prime is the speed that it can carry across all types of terrain. It's noticeably quicker on the climbs and the combination of the big wheels, slack geometry and KS Link suspension allow you to take lines on the descents that a 130mm travel bike has no business riding. If ever there was a bike to silence the 29er doubters, the Prime is it.— Banshee Bikes
In terms of geometry, the Prime used an adjustable head angle between 67.5 and 68.5 degrees with an effective seat tube angle of between 75 and 76.6 degrees depending on the geometry setting.
9. Cotic Rocket
Using Reynolds 853 Ovalform steel tubing and running 150mm of travel the first Cotic Rocket was launched in the middle of 2012 with 26" wheels and one of Cotic's classic edits. Featuring a 66.5-degree headangle the Rocket also used Cotic's own Droplink suspension platform.
That Scott DH bike has a pivot probably as high as the new Trek Session. It had loads of chaingrowth and pedal kickback, but that Scott rode amazing. It was so fast. how?
Rear suspension design yet has to become obsolete...
Post a Comment