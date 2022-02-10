Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022

The Banshee Prime is a 29er for guys who don't think they like 29ers. The relatively slack head angle, low BB height and extremely stiff frame makes the Prime ride like no other 29er out there. We took everything we learned from our Paradox 29er hardtail and from our 26" full suspension bikes and combined that knowledge and experience to create an aggressive all mountain 29er that's extremely capable and a huge amount of fun to ride. The stand-out feature on the Prime is the speed that it can carry across all types of terrain. It's noticeably quicker on the climbs and the combination of the big wheels, slack geometry and KS Link suspension allow you to take lines on the descents that a 130mm travel bike has no business riding. If ever there was a bike to silence the 29er doubters, the Prime is it. — Banshee Bikes