Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2023

As we kick off 2023 and await all of the exciting new product developments, let's look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 10 during a year when we saw the beginnings of the EWS and the mainstream introduction of 27.5" wheels.
1. Santa Cruz Blur TR Aluminum
Launched as one of the last full 26" bikes from Santa Cruz, the aluminum Blur TR aimed to offer the same performance as its carbon companion but in a cheaper package. The bike was built up with 125mm of rear travel and could be paired with a fork from 120 to 150mm of travel. A lot has changed in trail bike geometry since the Blur TR with a 68-degree head angle, 72.5-degree seat tube and a reach of 426mm on a size large.
As with most Santa Cruz launches at the time Josh Bryceland put the bike through its paces.
2. Specialized Enduro SX
Launched in 2013, the Enduro SX was purposely designed by Specialized for gated racing with a lowered bottom bracket and 100mm of travel. The SX branding from Specialized has been featured on a number of bikes from the longer travel SX Trail range to the original SX Trail which the Enduro SX evolved from.
The Enduro SX used the FSR suspension platform with the chain/seat stays and rocker link borrowed from the standard Enduro models, but the travel dropped to just 100mm at the rear. Initially Specialized made just 100 frames in a limited run of the model. Although more would be made, and now the Enduro SX has built a cult following as the bike of choice for dual slalom and 4X racers.
3. Ibis Ripley 29
While a lot of brands were releasing 27.5" bikes in 2013, Ibis launched its 29" Ripley trail bike with 120mm of rear travel. Unlike other brands who were releasing 29" bikes in sizes medium and up Ibis managed to create the Ripley in a size small, allowing smaller riders to test out the larger wheel size.
Work on the Ripley reportedly started as early as 2005 when Dave Weagle came up with the idea that you could replace the linkages of his signature rear suspension design with eccentric, rotating cams.
4. Pivot Firebird 275
Launched as the brand's first mid-size wheeled bike, the Pivot Firebird 275 had 167mm of rear travel although it was not too different from the previous 26" offering. Interestingly, the 26" Firebird was able to fit certain 27.5" wheels and tires unchanged but for the official model from Pivot there were a few changes to make it work slightly better.
For the 275 production model, the Firebird swingarm remained unchanged with enough room for 2.5" 27.5" tires, and the BB height even stays the same as the 26" wheeled bike at 14 inches. To keep a similar ride height the head tube was shortened slightly and the head angle was slackened out slightly using a Pivot-designed headset cup to create a 66-degree head angle.
5. Redalp Enduro Bike
After launching a downhill bike the year before, 2013 saw Redalp launch its take on an enduro bike with the 180mm Cascadeur FR. Developed by Redalp to take on the then newly-formed European enduro races and the EWS, the bike used the same frame as the previous downhill bike including the high pivot layout and the unique chain drive system.
6. Santa Cruz Bronson 650B
The Bronson formed part of Santa Cruz Bikes' first steps into 27.5" bikes after previously being reluctant to step up to 29" wheels. The new Bronson was said to be part of a move to take on the new enduro races and EWS. The fresh Bronson frame uses design improvements first used by the Tallboy LTC with a simplified swingarm design, sturdy aluminum rocker links, and adjustable angular contact bearings in the suspension pivots. New for the Bronson was internal dropper post routing and a direct-mount front derailleur.
|Two decades of evolution at Santa Cruz brought us here. An entirely new frame, new wheel size and new perspective on what a 6" travel bike can conquer.
Bronson is not some rehashed 27.5" tribute act to anything else in our range. It stands alone as testament to the years of designing and refining at our old Bronson Street facility.
Locked up for months of secret testing, Bronson breaks straight onto the scene as the Syndicate's race bike for their Enduro World Series campaign.
From Tazmon to Bronson... Santa Cruz continues to lead each new era in mountain bike design.— Santa Cruz Bikes
7. Devinci Troy 650B
2013 saw Devinci launch its 140mm 27.5" Troy trail bike. While sharing a similar appearance to Devinci's Dixon, the Troy was designed fresh for the largest wheel size with slightly less travel although both bikes used the same Split Pivot suspension layout. With less travel than other bikes in its range and the slightly bigger wheel Devinic altered the pivot locations.
The 27.5" Troy was also the first carbon bike from Devinci to use internal cable routing with entry points just behind the head tube with port exits near the bottom bracket.
8. Liteville 601 Mullet
Offering a look forward to the present the 10-year-old Liteville 601 MK3 offered up a scaled sizing system with three different mullet wheel options from 26/24 to 29/27.5" pairings.
Liteville offered up its 190mm 601 mullet with a 26/24" front and rear wheel combo on its extra small sizes with a bump to 27.5/26" wheel on medium frames with then a bump up to 29/27.5" on the larger shorter travel versions of the bike. Liteville said at the time: "The answer to the question of the correct wheel size (front and rear) is always dependent on the frame - and hence the rider size."
9. Orbea Rallon
Another bike being redeveloped with the rising popularity of enduro racing in 2013 was the Orbea Rallon. Previously the brand's longest travel offering maxed out at 150mm and found its current lineup leaned more towards trail than true enduro racing.
At the time Orbea MTB Product Manager, Xabier Narbaiza, said: "We asked our dealers and our riders what they were looking for. We realised that our previous bike was more of a trail, or all-mountain bike and it wasn't right for enduro. The seconds in the race are won downhill, but it needs to be an economic bike going uphill. You don't want to waste energy, so you have 100-percent for when the timing starts, but we really wanted to make it fast, to perform going downhill. And uphill, you will have to sacrifice. Whether it's the main pivot point or taking a fork that isn't lockable, we'll do that."
To fit the growing enduro market the Rallon saw a bump to 27.5" wheels and travel increased up to 160mm front and rear. The head angle could be changed between 66.5 and 66 degrees with the seat tube angle also adjusting from 75 to 74.5 degrees.
The Spesh Enduro then took on the X-Wing look and I really wanted that frame! Now, they've redesigned the Enduro and it looks like any other modern day MTB.
I can't believe all the bikes here are classified as throwbacks. The only one I'd classify as a throwback is the Redalp Enduro Bike. That thing looked like it's from the 80's/90's!
Results? I did the best sub 1 hour Downieville run of my life, despite stopping multiple times to make sure my friend was still alive.
My takeaway:
Friends>Strava times
Short travel > Long travel (on this route)
and... old tech was stunning with some tweaks!
Absolutely stupid and definitely wasn't worth that, but people were willing to pay...
when other brand had already slacker and way longer (reach) bikes....
*Marty, we have to go back"