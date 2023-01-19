Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2023

Two decades of evolution at Santa Cruz brought us here. An entirely new frame, new wheel size and new perspective on what a 6" travel bike can conquer.



Bronson is not some rehashed 27.5" tribute act to anything else in our range. It stands alone as testament to the years of designing and refining at our old Bronson Street facility.



Locked up for months of secret testing, Bronson breaks straight onto the scene as the Syndicate's race bike for their Enduro World Series campaign.



From Tazmon to Bronson... Santa Cruz continues to lead each new era in mountain bike design. — Santa Cruz Bikes