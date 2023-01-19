Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2023

Jan 19, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
As we kick off 2023 and await all of the exciting new product developments, let's look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 10 during a year when we saw the beginnings of the EWS and the mainstream introduction of 27.5" wheels.


1. Santa Cruz Blur TR Aluminum

Launched as one of the last full 26" bikes from Santa Cruz, the aluminum Blur TR aimed to offer the same performance as its carbon companion but in a cheaper package. The bike was built up with 125mm of rear travel and could be paired with a fork from 120 to 150mm of travel. A lot has changed in trail bike geometry since the Blur TR with a 68-degree head angle, 72.5-degree seat tube and a reach of 426mm on a size large.

As with most Santa Cruz launches at the time Josh Bryceland put the bike through its paces.


Read more here.


2. Specialized Enduro SX
Specialized Enduro SX

Launched in 2013, the Enduro SX was purposely designed by Specialized for gated racing with a lowered bottom bracket and 100mm of travel. The SX branding from Specialized has been featured on a number of bikes from the longer travel SX Trail range to the original SX Trail which the Enduro SX evolved from.

The Enduro SX used the FSR suspension platform with the chain/seat stays and rocker link borrowed from the standard Enduro models, but the travel dropped to just 100mm at the rear. Initially Specialized made just 100 frames in a limited run of the model. Although more would be made, and now the Enduro SX has built a cult following as the bike of choice for dual slalom and 4X racers.

Specialized Enduro SX

Read more here.


3. Ibis Ripley 29
Ibis Ripley 29 side shot

While a lot of brands were releasing 27.5" bikes in 2013, Ibis launched its 29" Ripley trail bike with 120mm of rear travel. Unlike other brands who were releasing 29" bikes in sizes medium and up Ibis managed to create the Ripley in a size small, allowing smaller riders to test out the larger wheel size.

Work on the Ripley reportedly started as early as 2005 when Dave Weagle came up with the idea that you could replace the linkages of his signature rear suspension design with eccentric, rotating cams.

Ibis Ripley geometry


Read more here.


4. Pivot Firebird 275
Pivot Firebird side shot

Launched as the brand's first mid-size wheeled bike, the Pivot Firebird 275 had 167mm of rear travel although it was not too different from the previous 26" offering. Interestingly, the 26" Firebird was able to fit certain 27.5" wheels and tires unchanged but for the official model from Pivot there were a few changes to make it work slightly better.

For the 275 production model, the Firebird swingarm remained unchanged with enough room for 2.5" 27.5" tires, and the BB height even stays the same as the 26" wheeled bike at 14 inches. To keep a similar ride height the head tube was shortened slightly and the head angle was slackened out slightly using a Pivot-designed headset cup to create a 66-degree head angle.

Pivot Firebird details

Read more here.


5. Redalp Enduro Bike
Abstract background. EPS 10 vector illustration. Used opacity mask and transparency layers of background

After launching a downhill bike the year before, 2013 saw Redalp launch its take on an enduro bike with the 180mm Cascadeur FR. Developed by Redalp to take on the then newly-formed European enduro races and the EWS, the bike used the same frame as the previous downhill bike including the high pivot layout and the unique chain drive system.

Read more here.


6. Santa Cruz Bronson 650B
Black Bronson C with orange decal kit Enve XXI build

The Bronson formed part of Santa Cruz Bikes' first steps into 27.5" bikes after previously being reluctant to step up to 29" wheels. The new Bronson was said to be part of a move to take on the new enduro races and EWS. The fresh Bronson frame uses design improvements first used by the Tallboy LTC with a simplified swingarm design, sturdy aluminum rocker links, and adjustable angular contact bearings in the suspension pivots. New for the Bronson was internal dropper post routing and a direct-mount front derailleur.

bigquotesTwo decades of evolution at Santa Cruz brought us here. An entirely new frame, new wheel size and new perspective on what a 6" travel bike can conquer.

Bronson is not some rehashed 27.5" tribute act to anything else in our range. It stands alone as testament to the years of designing and refining at our old Bronson Street facility.

Locked up for months of secret testing, Bronson breaks straight onto the scene as the Syndicate's race bike for their Enduro World Series campaign.

From Tazmon to Bronson... Santa Cruz continues to lead each new era in mountain bike design. Santa Cruz Bikes

Read more here.


7. Devinci Troy 650B
Devinci Troy

2013 saw Devinci launch its 140mm 27.5" Troy trail bike. While sharing a similar appearance to Devinci's Dixon, the Troy was designed fresh for the largest wheel size with slightly less travel although both bikes used the same Split Pivot suspension layout. With less travel than other bikes in its range and the slightly bigger wheel Devinic altered the pivot locations.

The 27.5" Troy was also the first carbon bike from Devinci to use internal cable routing with entry points just behind the head tube with port exits near the bottom bracket.

Devinci Troy

Read more here.


8. Liteville 601 Mullet
Interbike

Offering a look forward to the present the 10-year-old Liteville 601 MK3 offered up a scaled sizing system with three different mullet wheel options from 26/24 to 29/27.5" pairings.

Liteville offered up its 190mm 601 mullet with a 26/24" front and rear wheel combo on its extra small sizes with a bump to 27.5/26" wheel on medium frames with then a bump up to 29/27.5" on the larger shorter travel versions of the bike. Liteville said at the time: "The answer to the question of the correct wheel size (front and rear) is always dependent on the frame - and hence the rider size."

Read more here.


9. Orbea Rallon
Side profile

Another bike being redeveloped with the rising popularity of enduro racing in 2013 was the Orbea Rallon. Previously the brand's longest travel offering maxed out at 150mm and found its current lineup leaned more towards trail than true enduro racing.

At the time Orbea MTB Product Manager, Xabier Narbaiza, said: "We asked our dealers and our riders what they were looking for. We realised that our previous bike was more of a trail, or all-mountain bike and it wasn't right for enduro. The seconds in the race are won downhill, but it needs to be an economic bike going uphill. You don't want to waste energy, so you have 100-percent for when the timing starts, but we really wanted to make it fast, to perform going downhill. And uphill, you will have to sacrifice. Whether it's the main pivot point or taking a fork that isn't lockable, we'll do that."

To fit the growing enduro market the Rallon saw a bump to 27.5" wheels and travel increased up to 160mm front and rear. The head angle could be changed between 66.5 and 66 degrees with the seat tube angle also adjusting from 75 to 74.5 degrees.


Read more here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Throwback Thursday


53 Comments

  • 22 1
 The enduro sx is still super legit, perfect trail jib bike. I had a Transition Double around that time but that was unfortunately discontinued, but also a ridiculous jib machine
  • 1 0
 I still have my Double. Almost never ride it, but every time I do I'm amazed I ever ride anything else. Just the most fun bike, especially on 4X tracks and flowy DH
  • 1 0
 Can confirm, I mini mulleted mine and it’s super playful on the trails
  • 3 0
 We need more bikes like the enduro sx. Maybe not 'downcountry' but fun, short(ish) travel jib bikes.
  • 2 0
 If you want a modern one, NS still makes the soda slope, which at one point sold with a 120mm fork.
  • 2 0
 bikes like that is why i bitch about 26" discontinuation. that's both fun and PERFECT bike to learn everything on. small enough for all the tricks, has suspension for downhilling full blast
  • 4 0
 The Enduro SX didn't originate from the SX Trail as mentioned in the article. The SX Trail originated from the 2003 Enduro SX. The regular Specialized Enduro didn't have a tunnel around the shock, just an interrupted seattube. The 80mm travel Enduro SX (the one Anneke Beerten raced to second place at the Lisbon urban DH race and which Matt Hunter used to chase cows in the first The Collective video) was the one which has this tunnel around the shock and which the next generation of Specialized Enduro bikes were derived from.
  • 1 0
 @baca262: banshee rune and spitfire. Still 26.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: I still have my 04 SX and an 09 SX. As you pointed out, the SX Trail evolved from the SX, not the other way around.
  • 1 0
 The Enduro SX basically became the 2011-2018 Stumpjumper. Great bike except for the SRAM crap that was on there. Had to put XTR/XT components and changed out the rear shock and wheels. Just an awesome all-round bike!

The Spesh Enduro then took on the X-Wing look and I really wanted that frame! Now, they've redesigned the Enduro and it looks like any other modern day MTB. Frown

I can't believe all the bikes here are classified as throwbacks. The only one I'd classify as a throwback is the Redalp Enduro Bike. That thing looked like it's from the 80's/90's!
  • 1 0
 long live fun bikes
  • 17 0
 That Liteville looks like its aged nicely.
  • 1 0
 Probably also because they don't do fashion that much. Their designs hardly change over the years, just minor details. And they didn't boast any race pedigree (just bikes for riding) so they didn't see themselves limited by the silly UCI ban on dissimilar wheel sizes front and rear.
  • 1 0
 That's because it's a painted 2020 Orange Alpine.
  • 10 0
 The bronson still a fun bike to ride, such a balance a playfull feeling!
  • 1 0
 I second this. I tear it down and rebuild it once a year and it's still running strong.
  • 8 0
 That Enduro SX though!
  • 3 0
 In 2013 I set up a size large Blur TR with 150mm Pike fork, -1.5 Cane Creek Angleset, and two -.5 burgtec offset shock bushings. I also ran it with 27.5 wheels.

Results? I did the best sub 1 hour Downieville run of my life, despite stopping multiple times to make sure my friend was still alive.

My takeaway:

Friends>Strava times

Short travel > Long travel (on this route)

and... old tech was stunning with some tweaks!
  • 2 0
 The second generation (2015) Troy was an awesome bike. I had a carbon one and beat the crap out of it for 4 seasons with no real issues other than replacing the wear items. I wish they kept that style of frame for the newer generations,.Im just not into the swoopy lines of the new ones.
  • 1 0
 Find these on the buy/sell with desperate 3rd and 4th owners still trying to squeeze another $1500 out of them. Fun list, and 2013 is about when I got into riding bikes! My 2013 bike was much much less advanced than anything on this list though.
  • 3 0
 Covid worked in the favor of those owners. A friend bought an old RM alititude for $1700, upgraded a few things and rode it for two years and sold it for $2400. Saw it on FB marketplace the next season (early 2021) for sale for $3300.

Absolutely stupid and definitely wasn't worth that, but people were willing to pay...
  • 4 0
 I still ride a 2013 Enduro, it shreds just fine!
  • 2 0
 I love how they push the enduro name So much the RedAlf FR which stands for "FREE RIDE" is magically an enduro bike. Ah no it's a freeride bike!!
  • 2 0
 enduro is what they renamed freeride bikes when they realized the sport had to get dulled the f*ck out to sell $8,000 bikes to dog walkers and north face van life types
  • 3 0
 Liteville.... so hot right now
  • 1 0
 That Ibis Ripley looks like it rear ended a car at full speed. Funny how our aesthetical perception got so used to LLS bikes. Also, geo chart without reach
  • 2 0
 An old Dutch saying goes: 'One should learn on an old bike'. So much fun to be had here!
  • 1 1
 Pivot Firebirds (275 and previous) were THE WORST bikes ever.... so short and cramped, with linear suspension.
when other brand had already slacker and way longer (reach) bikes....
  • 2 1
 Fashion is cyclical, I'm sure it's only a matter of time before the red alp starts looking great...
  • 1 0
 People hated it when it came out, but I secretly didn't hate it
  • 5 3
 26 ain't dead, oh wait, yes it is.
  • 1 0
 maybe in your boring local scene
  • 1 0
 Fun article. It'd be interesting to see the MSRP at the time. Maybe beside what it'd be today adjusted for inflation.
  • 1 0
 Still gutted that PB never got the Redalp on test. It might have ridden great, you never know...
  • 1 0
 That Specialized Enduro SX, Damn I miss DS/4X so hard right now.

*Marty, we have to go back"
  • 1 0
 Wow I remember when the Bronson came out and I wanted one so badly... Until the Transition Patrol hit the scene that is
  • 2 0
 So glad we got rid of the front derailleurs...
  • 1 0
 All of these are hot garbage but could be salvaged back then with a SRAM 1x drivetrain
  • 2 0
 I would still rite the liteville! all day long
  • 1 0
 I lusted after a Rocky Mountain Slayer (2013) and that 650b Bronson. Almost bought an alloy one in the green-on-green color.
  • 1 0
 this is my favorite article in a min
  • 1 0
 Redalp Enduro bike - with Ardents. GLWT
  • 1 0
 PB thinking they are funny bringing attention back the Redalp.
  • 1 0
 still have my 2012 Giant Reign 0, which is my wife's ride now
  • 1 0
 We really got it good now, don't we?
  • 1 0
 That RedAlp looks like it stole the concept drawing for a folding bike
  • 1 0
 I was expecting to see: 10. Norco Sight Killer B darn it!
  • 1 0
 The Orbea Rallon looks pretty decent still!
  • 1 0
 Really? I think that humpback top tube look is the absolute worst
  • 1 0
 The redalp and bronson don't feel that long ago.
  • 1 0
 That Santa Cruz started at £4300 retail and weighed 26.5lbs
  • 1 4
 None of these aged well!
  • 2 0
 Liteville size medium 420 reach / 65 deg ht / 73.3 St, mullet!! I'm gonna say this bike was way way way ahead of its time.





