Throwback Thursday: 9 Year Ago Leogang Was Pretty Gnarly

Jun 6, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Fraser Britton
Leogang wasn't always known as the 'bike parky' stop of the World Cup tour and when it first debuted in 2010, we were seriously impressed with it. We said, "It's a mixture of steep rooty technical sections, interspersed with pedalling bits. The rooty bits are going to be mental if the predicted rain shows up. There is slick grass, slick roots and gravel with tons of grip. Steep berms, big drops into huge holes and more than a couple of pointy rocks. Leogang is on the schedule for 3 years, it's going to be fun!"


Yes, the middle pedalling section has always been a feature here but on either side of it were steep, burly tech sections through the woods. There were some open sections too but these were either grassy turns down the piste or beaten up trail sections that developed deep holes throughout the weekend. On top of this, rain fell on Saturday and Sunday making the root sections a particularly difficult challenge.


Greg Minnaar took the win from Gee Atherton in the men's race and Sabrina Jonnier led out a French 1-2-3 in the women's. We also got our first taste of how good Gwin could be as he picked up his best ever result in third. Full results are here.



Check out our write up from course walk here, or the daily videos below from MTB Cut.

Practice

Leogang World Cup: Day 2 Practice

by MTBcut
Views: 19,087    Faves: 116    Comments: 17


Qualifying

World Cup 3, Qualifying, Leogang

by MTBcut
Views: 18,305    Faves: 106    Comments: 10


Race

World Cup 3, Race Day, Leogang

by MTBcut
Views: 31,310    Faves: 110    Comments: 10


