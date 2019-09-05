Throwback Thursday: A Dramatic Finish to the 2017 World Cup Season in Val di Sole

Sep 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
What a twist f fate for Aaron Gwin. After a puncture ruined his winning run last round in Lenzerheide it looked as if the weather was going to derail his plans again in Mont Sainte Anne. Gwin however was having none of it and put down one of the greatest runs of all time to do the impossible.

With the season finale this weekend in Snowshoe, we look back at the final race of the 2017 World Cup season. It concluded on a brutal track and was one of the most dramatic season finales ever, with crashes, punctures and broken frames.

This was the first year of 29ers in downhill and Greg Minnaar was showing that they were more than fast enough for the sport's highest competition as he headed into the penultimate race of 2017 with a 253 point lead on third-place rider Aaron Gwin.

In qualifying at Mont Sainte Anne, the two were closely matched again, with Gwin going fastest but Minnaar only 1.8 seconds back in third but, come race day, the heavens opened halfway through the Elite Men's racing. The track wet through and slick by the time Minnaar left the start gate and he crashed out on his race run finishing 79th.

For the rest of the top qualifiers, it looked to be a case of simply surviving and nursing out as many points as possible. Danny Hart showed his usual wet prowess to put down a run good enough for provisional second but it was Gwin that would turn the rulebook on its head. The Californian, who has spent most of his life riding dry, dusty trails put down a wet-weather masterclass and one of the most incredible runs in mtb history to take the top spot.


This totally changed the overall picture. Gwin was left just 33 points behind Minnaar and with one race to go either of them could take the title. Coming into Val di Sole it was effectively a head-to-head with the series set to be decided by whoever had the best race run.

Greg's luck started going from bad to worse as in the practice session before qualifying, his bike hit a course marking pole and snapped in two:



In an incredible display of mechanicing from Marshy and mental fortitude from Minnaar, he was able to have a completely new bike built for qualifying in just 45 minutes and managed to lay down a run that placed him 2nd going into finals. It wasn't quite good enough to beat Gwin though, who took the top spot and reduced Minnaar's lead to only 23 points.

Aaron Gwin dropping in and shutting down the 2017 season in one fell swoop.

They say bad luck comes in threes and it did again for Minnaar as he punctured on his run. After all the build up and a seaon-long campaign, he had to run across the finish line and ended up in 79th, his title race effectively over.

Hard to believe it s the lesser of the two mechanical issues experienced by the GOAT this week...

Gwin just had to roll down to ensure the title but he either didn't know or didn't care and instead went out all guns blazing. He took the win by 1.407 seconds over Amaury Pierron and with it the overall title. Minnaar actually dropped back to third and Troy Brosnan would move into second place. In just two races, Minnaar had lost 428 points to Gwin and lost any chance of taking the overall.



Regions in Article
Bikeland Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events Throwback Thursday DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
170797 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
118119 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
79170 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
77603 views
[Updated] How to Watch the 2019 Mountain Bike World Champs
77472 views
29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
71546 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
69975 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
56571 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I believe if gwin was still on that 27.5 yt he would still be killing it.. I'm hoping to see him return to his former glory.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017751
Mobile Version of Website